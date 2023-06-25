DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction
DIND
54%
Chance of Winning
LYKK
46%
T20
SCF Cricket Ground
Facts
- Chakaravarthy has a tally of eight wickets in just three matches and maintains an outstanding average of 8.4.
- Sai has an average of 82.33 and a strike rate of 169.2 in TNPL 2023.
- Baba Indrajith is the highest run-scorer for Dindigul this season.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning
Dindigul Dragons are the marginal favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch valuing them at 1.82, whereas Lyca Kovai Kings’ win is valued at 1.92. That is primarily because of Dindigul’s unbeaten run, made possible by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy. Discount them at your own peril.
DD’s chance of winning is 54%
LKK’s chance of winning is 46%
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips
In the kind of form Sai Sudharsan has found himself in, keeping him from scoring yet another half-century is almost impossible. I’m pretty sure he will maximise the potential value he brings to the table simply by adding a lot more runs. Varun Chakaravarthy’s specialty is his wicket-taking ability, so be sure he will have his say. Could you really keep Ravichandran Ashwin out of the picture? I am not sure.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction
Notably, the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem holds the reputation of being the most bowling-friendly venue in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The average first-innings score at this venue is 129 runs, with a winning score of 140. Batting second, the average score is a mere 98, which is quite astonishing.
Weather Report
With a tropical climate, Salem experiences daytime temperatures around 38 degrees. Rain is forecasted for Sunday's match as well, adding anticipation for both sets of fans. Additionally, afternoon showers are expected to keep both captains alert and attentive.
Dindigul Dragons Player List
Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Adithya Ganesh
|
Batter
|
C Sarath Kumar
|
Batter
|
Suboth Bhati
|
All-rounder
|
P Saravana Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
M Mathivannan
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Dindigul Dragons Team Form
After a disappointing season in TNPL, Dindigul Dragons revamped their lineup through the mega auction. The changes paid off as they secured three consecutive wins, placing them at the top of the table. A victory in Sunday's match would solidify their position further.
Lyca Kovai Kings Player List
B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
B Sachin
|
Batter
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J Suresh Kumar
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Wicket-keeper
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Sai Sudharsan
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All-rounder
|
Ram Arvindh
|
Batter
|
U Mukilesh
|
All-rounder
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
M Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Kiran Akash
|
All-rounder
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
Jhatavedh Subramanyan
|
Bowler
|
K Gowtham Thamarai
|
Bowler
Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form
Lyca Kovai Kings have emerged as a dominant force in the tournament, reaching the finals in the previous edition where they shared the trophy with Chepuak Super Kings. Although they began this year's campaign with a victory, they suffered a four-run loss to Nellai Royal Kings in the second game. However, they made a strong comeback, securing two consecutive wins and currently hold a record of three wins from four games.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-To-Head
Dindigul Dragons are more dominant in the head-to-head encounters against Lyca Kovai Kings, having won four of the six H2H matches. That is some number, given the kind of contrasting fortunes both sides enjoyed in the last few years.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds
LKK to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)
This is primarily because of the presence of Sai Sudharsan up top. The Lyca batter has been in impregnable form in the last few matches and that resulted in Lyca Kovai Kings maining a strike rate of 158 in the powerplay itself. That’s a run-rate of over 9 runs per over in the first six overs. Better than every single side, but Chepauk Super Gillies, I will happily place my money on them.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Batters
Baba Indrajith to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)
Despite not being as sexy with the bat as his twin, Baba Indrajith has been a really impactful performer in Tamil Nadu and this year, his performance with the bat has been terrific. Having scored 101 runs in three matches at an average of 50.5, he has also secured the vanity metric. Keep an eye on him and place your money on this market to go for a casual takedown.
Sai Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Melbet)
Sai Sudharsan is batting on another level now. In four matches, he has 247 runs already, which is 62 runs more than the second-best Ajitesh G. His average of 82.33 and a strike rate of 169.2 has put him as the most impactful performer this season. Further, he has three half-centuries already, and that gives it away. Go for him.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Bowlers
Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Varun Chakravarthy has displayed exceptional bowling performances in 2023, posing himself as a crucial asset for Dindigul Dragons alongside captain Ravichandran Ashwin. With an impressive tally of eight wickets in just three matches, he maintains an outstanding average of 8.4. His overall TNPL record reflects dominance, boasting an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6. Undoubtedly, Chakravarthy stands as a key asset for the team.
Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shahrukh Khan may not have taken the tournament by storm with his batting, but his bowling continues to be fantastic. One could understand the same from the fact that he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 after Chakaravarthy and has a bowling average of 8. Then what are you concerned about?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Dindigul Dragons
This is a very difficult trend to get hold of, but what makes it interesting is the idea that Ashwin and Chakaravarthy are there to spin a web around in friendly conditions of Salem. As discussed below, the SCF Cricket Ground is the most bowling-friendly venue in the competition. Further, the presence of Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar and Baba Indrajith has given a daunting look to their batting, unlike the one for Lyca, in which Sai Sudharsan has to do the bulk of the work.
DD to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
LKK to win @ 1.92 (Parimatch)Bet Now!