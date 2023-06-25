DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction DIND 54 % Chance of Winning LYKK 46 % Bet Now! In what is going to be a clash between the table-toppers, Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns with each other in the 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on June 25, 2023 (Sunday), at 3:15 PM IST. While Dindigul are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won three out of three matches, Lyca Kovai Kings have won three and lost one in four matches so far.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons are the marginal favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch valuing them at 1.82, whereas Lyca Kovai Kings’ win is valued at 1.92. That is primarily because of Dindigul’s unbeaten run, made possible by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy. Discount them at your own peril.

DD’s chance of winning is 54%

LKK’s chance of winning is 46%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

In the kind of form Sai Sudharsan has found himself in, keeping him from scoring yet another half-century is almost impossible. I’m pretty sure he will maximise the potential value he brings to the table simply by adding a lot more runs. Varun Chakaravarthy’s specialty is his wicket-taking ability, so be sure he will have his say. Could you really keep Ravichandran Ashwin out of the picture? I am not sure.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction

Notably, the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem holds the reputation of being the most bowling-friendly venue in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The average first-innings score at this venue is 129 runs, with a winning score of 140. Batting second, the average score is a mere 98, which is quite astonishing.

Weather Report

With a tropical climate, Salem experiences daytime temperatures around 38 degrees. Rain is forecasted for Sunday's match as well, adding anticipation for both sets of fans. Additionally, afternoon showers are expected to keep both captains alert and attentive.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

After a disappointing season in TNPL, Dindigul Dragons revamped their lineup through the mega auction. The changes paid off as they secured three consecutive wins, placing them at the top of the table. A victory in Sunday's match would solidify their position further.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have emerged as a dominant force in the tournament, reaching the finals in the previous edition where they shared the trophy with Chepuak Super Kings. Although they began this year's campaign with a victory, they suffered a four-run loss to Nellai Royal Kings in the second game. However, they made a strong comeback, securing two consecutive wins and currently hold a record of three wins from four games.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-To-Head

Dindigul Dragons are more dominant in the head-to-head encounters against Lyca Kovai Kings, having won four of the six H2H matches. That is some number, given the kind of contrasting fortunes both sides enjoyed in the last few years.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

LKK to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

This is primarily because of the presence of Sai Sudharsan up top. The Lyca batter has been in impregnable form in the last few matches and that resulted in Lyca Kovai Kings maining a strike rate of 158 in the powerplay itself. That’s a run-rate of over 9 runs per over in the first six overs. Better than every single side, but Chepauk Super Gillies, I will happily place my money on them.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Batters

Baba Indrajith to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Despite not being as sexy with the bat as his twin, Baba Indrajith has been a really impactful performer in Tamil Nadu and this year, his performance with the bat has been terrific. Having scored 101 runs in three matches at an average of 50.5, he has also secured the vanity metric. Keep an eye on him and place your money on this market to go for a casual takedown.

Sai Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Melbet)

Sai Sudharsan is batting on another level now. In four matches, he has 247 runs already, which is 62 runs more than the second-best Ajitesh G. His average of 82.33 and a strike rate of 169.2 has put him as the most impactful performer this season. Further, he has three half-centuries already, and that gives it away. Go for him.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Bowlers

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Varun Chakravarthy has displayed exceptional bowling performances in 2023, posing himself as a crucial asset for Dindigul Dragons alongside captain Ravichandran Ashwin. With an impressive tally of eight wickets in just three matches, he maintains an outstanding average of 8.4. His overall TNPL record reflects dominance, boasting an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6. Undoubtedly, Chakravarthy stands as a key asset for the team.

Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shahrukh Khan may not have taken the tournament by storm with his batting, but his bowling continues to be fantastic. One could understand the same from the fact that he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 after Chakaravarthy and has a bowling average of 8. Then what are you concerned about?