DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction LYKK 45 % Chance of Winning DIND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will collide in the finals of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The showdown will be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on August 4. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons finished fourth in the standings and bagged their chance at the title. They had four wins and three losses. They have a net run rate of 0.109. They fought their way through the Eliminators and Qualifier 2 to get to the finals. They defeated IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the second qualifier game in a fantastic display of their bowling talents. They will give a tough contest to Lyca in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings won last year’s edition and are on their way to win it again. The team finished at the top of the table with six wins and a loss. They have a net run rate of 0.728. The team won the first qualifier against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to reach the finals. The team is strong and will be confident coming into the next fixture.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 55%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 45%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20, 16, 2, 14, 29, 27 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in their campaign respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 15.85 in the competition whereas S Sujay averages at 28.50 in the competition. GV Vignesh stepped in the last game to open for the team and dismissed out at 0. With their current form and inconsistency in the opening order, the team shall witness an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Luca Kovai Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Lyca Kovai Kings 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, is one of India's best venues for T20 cricket, balancing it out between the batsmen and the bowlers. The wicket is fresh and we expect the bowlers to enjoy bowling in the early overs while the batting conditions will be easy in the second innings. It is a knockout contest, and the side winning the toss will look to take advantage of the surface by bowling first.

Weather Report

There is a high probability of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 34 degree Celsius on August 4.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder G Kishoor All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons won their last game with a terrific bowling performance. The team bowled out IDTT at 108 runs in the last game. The batters chased the target comfortably and won the game.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder B Sai Sudarshan Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have a fantastic squad. They won their last game by 7 wickets against IDTT. Their batting line-up looks impeccable and will come in confident in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2

Dindigul Dragons won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons met with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. Batting first, IDTT scored 108/10 in the match. The Dragons were pretty tight with their bowling. P Vignesh picked 3 wickets while Suboth Bhati and Varun Chakravarthy picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target was pretty easy for the team. They scored 112/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin (69*) and Vimal Khumar (28) were the top scorers from Dindigul Dragons.

Lyca Kovai Kings in the qualifier 1 game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Batting first, the Tamizhans scored 200/3 in the game. Lyca were pretty expensive with the ball. M Shahrukh Khan and Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked a wicket each in the game. Chasing was a huge task. Sai Sudarshan smashed an unbeaten 123 runs in the game while U Mukilesh remained unbeaten at 48 runs. LKK scored 201/3, winning the game by 7 wickets.

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Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is in terrific form. He has scored 360 runs in 9 games at an average of 51.42. He smashed 64 runs off 49 balls in the last game he played against Chepauk. He did not get to bat in the last game. He will be the top batter from DD in the next game.

Sai Sudarshan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

Sai Sudarshan came with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 123 runs in the last game against IDTT. He has a total of 224 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.80. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific bowler from the team. He has taken a total of 10 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He was the top bowler in the last clash against LKK with 2 picks in the match. He will go in as the best bowler in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has picked 12 wickets in 8 games so far in the competition, including a single wicket in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.