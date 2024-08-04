DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction
LYKK
45%
Chance of Winning
DIND
55%
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- Lyca Kovai Kings finished 1st in the points table whereas Dindigul Dragons finished at the 4th place.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning
Dindigul Dragons finished fourth in the standings and bagged their chance at the title. They had four wins and three losses. They have a net run rate of 0.109. They fought their way through the Eliminators and Qualifier 2 to get to the finals. They defeated IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the second qualifier game in a fantastic display of their bowling talents. They will give a tough contest to Lyca in the next game.
Lyca Kovai Kings won last year’s edition and are on their way to win it again. The team finished at the top of the table with six wins and a loss. They have a net run rate of 0.728. The team won the first qualifier against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to reach the finals. The team is strong and will be confident coming into the next fixture.
- Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 55%
- Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 45%
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips
Lyca Kovai Kings to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20, 16, 2, 14, 29, 27 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in their campaign respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 15.85 in the competition whereas S Sujay averages at 28.50 in the competition. GV Vignesh stepped in the last game to open for the team and dismissed out at 0. With their current form and inconsistency in the opening order, the team shall witness an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Luca Kovai Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Most fours: Lyca Kovai Kings
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, is one of India's best venues for T20 cricket, balancing it out between the batsmen and the bowlers. The wicket is fresh and we expect the bowlers to enjoy bowling in the early overs while the batting conditions will be easy in the second innings. It is a knockout contest, and the side winning the toss will look to take advantage of the surface by bowling first.
Weather Report
There is a high probability of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 34 degree Celsius on August 4.
Dindigul Dragons Players List
Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Predicted Playing XI
|
VP Diran
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarath Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
G Kishoor
|
All-rounder
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
P Vignesh
|
Bowler
Dindigul Dragons Recent Form
The Dindigul Dragons won their last game with a terrific bowling performance. The team bowled out IDTT at 108 runs in the last game. The batters chased the target comfortably and won the game.
Lyca Kovai Kings Player List
Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.
Predicted Playing XI
|
M Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
B Sai Sudarshan
|
Batter
|
Suresh Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ram Aravindh
|
Batter
|
Atheeq Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
U Mukilesh
|
Batter
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
Valliappan Yudheeshwaran
|
Bowler
|
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|
Bowler
|
M Mohammed
|
All-rounder
|
S Sujay
|
Batter
Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form
Lyca Kovai Kings have a fantastic squad. They won their last game by 7 wickets against IDTT. Their batting line-up looks impeccable and will come in confident in the next game.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Lyca Kovai Kings.
Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2
Dindigul Dragons won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds
Dindigul Dragons met with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. Batting first, IDTT scored 108/10 in the match. The Dragons were pretty tight with their bowling. P Vignesh picked 3 wickets while Suboth Bhati and Varun Chakravarthy picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target was pretty easy for the team. They scored 112/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin (69*) and Vimal Khumar (28) were the top scorers from Dindigul Dragons.
Lyca Kovai Kings in the qualifier 1 game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Batting first, the Tamizhans scored 200/3 in the game. Lyca were pretty expensive with the ball. M Shahrukh Khan and Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked a wicket each in the game. Chasing was a huge task. Sai Sudarshan smashed an unbeaten 123 runs in the game while U Mukilesh remained unbeaten at 48 runs. LKK scored 201/3, winning the game by 7 wickets.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium, null
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters
Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons
Shivam Singh is in terrific form. He has scored 360 runs in 9 games at an average of 51.42. He smashed 64 runs off 49 balls in the last game he played against Chepauk. He did not get to bat in the last game. He will be the top batter from DD in the next game.
Sai Sudarshan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings
Sai Sudarshan came with a fantastic knock of an unbeaten 123 runs in the last game against IDTT. He has a total of 224 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.80. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons
Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific bowler from the team. He has taken a total of 10 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He was the top bowler in the last clash against LKK with 2 picks in the match. He will go in as the best bowler in the next game.
M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has picked 12 wickets in 8 games so far in the competition, including a single wicket in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
Lyca Kovai Kings to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch