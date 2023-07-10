DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Magtch Prediction DIND 46 % Chance of Winning NRK 54 % Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings will take on each other in the second qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 10, 2023 (Monday), at 7:15 PM IST. Siechem Madurai Panthers got the better of Siechem Madurai Panthers by four runs to ensure a date with the Dragons, who lost the first qualifier against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Even though Dindigul Dragons finished above Nellai Royal Kings in the league stage, the latter are given better odds to win the game. According to Parimatch, Nellai Royal Kings are given odds of 1.84 against 1.96 odds for Dindigul Dragons.

DD’s chance of winning is 46%

NRK’s chance of winning is 54%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Considering Ajitesh Guruswamy's exceptional form, it would be surprising if he doesn't achieve a comfortable fifty on Monday, with KB Arun Karthik contributing significantly. However, we cannot overlook the impact of Varun Chakaravarthy. The spinner has been in remarkable form since the Indian Premier League, and I anticipate that he will take a minimum of three wickets in the upcoming game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has hosted 77 matches in which batting first teams have won 41 games as compared to 36 games by the teams batting second. Going against the trends of T20 cricket, 55 times, toss-winning teams have decided to bat first, which adds a new zing to the base. The average first innings score at the venue is 152/7 with the winning score going to 162/6.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, the match will have a blend of sunshine and clouds with a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas in the afternoon. However, the evening promises to be pleasant, providing favorable conditions for a cricket game. The maximum temperature forecasted for the match is approximately 28 degrees Celsius.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Aushik Srinivas All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

After securing six wins from seven games, Dindigul Dragons qualified at the second position on the points table, but lost to Lyca Kovai Kings to find themselves in a situation in which they will have to play against Nellai Royal Kings. Their batting were top-notch, scoring over 200 runs, but the bowlers didn’t match the standards.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

In 2023, the Nellai Royal Kings have demonstrated an outstanding performance, winning five out of their seven matches and securing a place in the playoffs of the tournament. Despite finishing the league stage in the third position, after previously topping the table, their consistency is evident and they will rely on it to perform strongly in the upcoming matches.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-To-Head

In their seven matches so far, Dindigul Dragons have won four games and lost three, giving them a win percentage of 57.1%. In Tirunvelli, both sides have played each other three times, in which Dindigul have won two and lost one.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

NRK's batting lineup, spearheaded by Ajitesh Guruswamy and Arun Karthik, has consistently outshone other teams in the first six overs throughout the past three seasons. In the ongoing season, their exceptional powerplay run rate of 9.3 reinforces their dominance in this crucial phase. Anticipate NRK to excel and leave a substantial mark during the powerplay.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Batters

Guruswamy to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ajitesh Guruswamy has an average of 55 with a strike rate of 181.1 in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which paints a vivid picture of its own. A balls per-dismissal ratio of 30.4 is terrific from every angle and that gives the hope that Guruswamy will be the key to Nellai’s success.

Adithya Ganesh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Adithya Ganesh has emerged as a formidable batter in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, amassing an impressive tally of 736 runs with an average of 32. He showcases his resilient batting skills with a striking strike rate of over 140. In the current season, Ganesh stands as the team's second-highest run-scorer, highlighting his outstanding performance.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Bowlers

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sonu Yadav's prowess in the TNPL cannot be overlooked, evident from his remarkable record of 50 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a striking strike rate of 15.9. These statistics underscore his ability to thrive under pressure and consistently perform for his team in crucial situations. Yadav's significant contributions have left a lasting impression in the TNPL, establishing him as a reliable player known for delivering exceptional performances.

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Varun Chakravarthy has undoubtedly made a significant impact for \Dindigul Dragons in the 2023 season and with 12 wickets in eight matches and an impressive average of 8.65, Chakravarthy showcases his bowling prowess. His outstanding TNPL record, averaging 18.39 with an economy rate of 5.6, solidifies his position as a crucial asset for the team's success.