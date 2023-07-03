DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs SASP (Salem Spartans) Match Prediction
DIND
74%
Chance of Winning
SASP
26%
T20
Cement Company Ground
Facts
- Tanwar has 63 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 22.49 in TNPL.
- Chakravarthy has an economy rate of 5.6 in TNPL.
- Adithya Ganesh has an impressive average of 79 in TNPL 2023.
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Chance of Winning
The odds are extremely skewed in favour of Dindigul Dragons, with Parimatch giving odds of 1.33 as against 3.30 for Salem Spartans. This tells you everything that we need to know about the nature of the two sides and the kind of fortune they have enjoyed so far.
DD’s chance of winning is 74%
SS’s chance of winning is 26%
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Betting Tips
Let’s have some fun here. I am betting big on Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy having a ball in the game, with the former picking three wickets of his own. That adds a different spectrum to the base, but that’s not enough. P Saravana Kumar has been very good lately and can disturb the applecart with his consistent performances. Trust him to deliver.
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Match Toss Prediction
In the past, the Indian Cement Company Ground hosted 59 T20 matches. Teams batting second won 31 matches, while teams batting first won 28, indicating a balanced pitch. Interestingly, in 45 out of the 59 matches, toss-winning captains opted to bat first, suggesting the perception of the pitch being favorable for setting and defending targets. Thus, the venue offers no significant advantage for batting first or second.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli predicts mostly sunny conditions with scattered clouds. A pleasant breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour will enhance the atmosphere. No rain is expected, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay under favorable weather conditions.
Dindigul Dragons Player List
Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Adithya Ganesh
|
Batter
|
C Sarath Kumar
|
Batter
|
Suboth Bhati
|
All-rounder
|
P Saravana Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
M Mathivannan
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Dindigul Dragons Team Form
Despite their historical underperformance in the TNPL, Dindigul Dragons have embraced a new approach this year. The inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy has revitalized the team. With an impressive record of five wins from six games, they are determined to shed their past baggage and aim to secure the top position on the table with one matches remaining.
Salem Spartans Player List
S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath
Predicted Playing XI
|
S Abishiek
|
Batter
|
Kaushik Gandhi
|
Batter
|
RS Mokit Hariharan
|
All-rounder
|
Mani Bharthi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maan Bafna
|
Batter
|
Sunny Sandhu
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Tanwar
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammed Adnan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sachin Rathi
|
Bowler
|
M Ganesh Moorthi
|
Bowler
|
Akash Sumra
|
Bowler
Salem Spartans Team Form
Salem Spartans have struggled this season, only managing two wins out of their six games. This performance reflects their overall performance in the past three years, where they have consistently faced difficulties. Whether they can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming games remains.
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Head-To-Head
Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans have played seven matches in the TNPL in which the Dragons have emerged victorious in four matches, while the Spartans have managed to win three matches. This gives Dindigul a win percentage of 57.1% in their encounters against the Spartans.
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Betting Odds
DD to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
With the inclusion of Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh, the Dindigul Dragons have a promising advantage in the powerplay phase. Their impressive run-rate of 8.7 in the powerplay during this TNPL season indicates their ability to provide a strong start to the innings. With their batting prowess and ability to capitalize on the field restrictions, it is highly likely that they will continue to deliver excellent performances.
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Best Batters
Adithya Ganesh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)
Adithya Ganesh has emerged as a formidable batsman for Dindigul Dragons this season, amassing 158 runs at an impressive average of 79. Notably, he has maintained a high strike rate of over 140, showcasing his resilient batting skills. Ganesh's exceptional performance has established him as the leading run-scorer for the team in the current season.
Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kaushik Gandhi has been the standout performer for the Salem Spartans this year, accumulating 129 runs at an impressive average of 43 and a strike rate of 130.3. With two half-centuries, he has provided a significant boost to the team, adding a new dimension to their overall performance.
Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Best Bowlers
Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Varun Chakravarthy has been a standout performer for the Dindigul Dragons in 2023, forming a formidable partnership with captain Ravichandran Ashwin. With nine wickets in six matches and an exceptional average of 8.4, Chakravarthy showcases his bowling prowess. His overall TNPL record reflects his dominance, boasting an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6, making him a vital asset for the team's success.
Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)
The appointment of Abhishek Tanwar as the skipper of Salem Spartans brought a sense of balance to the team, acknowledging his remarkable consistency over the years. With 63 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 22.49, he stands as the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL. Tanwar's impressive economy rate of 7.3 and strike rate of 18 make him a compelling choice to place our bets on.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons are one of the strongest teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and that reflected well in their performance. So there’s literally no reason why we wouldn’t support them to win the game. Everything that goes in that direction will further be impacted if you don’t bet on them to win this encounter.
DD to win @ 1.33 (Parimatch)
SS to win @ 3.30 (Parimatch)Bet Now!