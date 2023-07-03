DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs SASP (Salem Spartans) Match Prediction DIND 74 % Chance of Winning SASP 26 % Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons will take on Salem Spartans will take on each other in the 26th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 3, 2023 (Monday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Dindigul Dragons are on a roll this season, having won five of the six matches, Salem Spartans have just two wins - making sure things are extremely one-sided.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

The odds are extremely skewed in favour of Dindigul Dragons, with Parimatch giving odds of 1.33 as against 3.30 for Salem Spartans. This tells you everything that we need to know about the nature of the two sides and the kind of fortune they have enjoyed so far.

DD’s chance of winning is 74%

SS’s chance of winning is 26%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Betting Tips

Let’s have some fun here. I am betting big on Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy having a ball in the game, with the former picking three wickets of his own. That adds a different spectrum to the base, but that’s not enough. P Saravana Kumar has been very good lately and can disturb the applecart with his consistent performances. Trust him to deliver.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Match Toss Prediction

In the past, the Indian Cement Company Ground hosted 59 T20 matches. Teams batting second won 31 matches, while teams batting first won 28, indicating a balanced pitch. Interestingly, in 45 out of the 59 matches, toss-winning captains opted to bat first, suggesting the perception of the pitch being favorable for setting and defending targets. Thus, the venue offers no significant advantage for batting first or second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli predicts mostly sunny conditions with scattered clouds. A pleasant breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour will enhance the atmosphere. No rain is expected, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay under favorable weather conditions.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Despite their historical underperformance in the TNPL, Dindigul Dragons have embraced a new approach this year. The inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy has revitalized the team. With an impressive record of five wins from six games, they are determined to shed their past baggage and aim to secure the top position on the table with one matches remaining.

Salem Spartans Player List

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Kaushik Gandhi Batter RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder Mani Bharthi Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder Muhammed Adnan Khan All-rounder Sachin Rathi Bowler M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler Akash Sumra Bowler

Salem Spartans Team Form

Salem Spartans have struggled this season, only managing two wins out of their six games. This performance reflects their overall performance in the past three years, where they have consistently faced difficulties. Whether they can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming games remains.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Head-To-Head

Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans have played seven matches in the TNPL in which the Dragons have emerged victorious in four matches, while the Spartans have managed to win three matches. This gives Dindigul a win percentage of 57.1% in their encounters against the Spartans.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Betting Odds

DD to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With the inclusion of Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh, the Dindigul Dragons have a promising advantage in the powerplay phase. Their impressive run-rate of 8.7 in the powerplay during this TNPL season indicates their ability to provide a strong start to the innings. With their batting prowess and ability to capitalize on the field restrictions, it is highly likely that they will continue to deliver excellent performances.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Best Batters

Adithya Ganesh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Adithya Ganesh has emerged as a formidable batsman for Dindigul Dragons this season, amassing 158 runs at an impressive average of 79. Notably, he has maintained a high strike rate of over 140, showcasing his resilient batting skills. Ganesh's exceptional performance has established him as the leading run-scorer for the team in the current season.

Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kaushik Gandhi has been the standout performer for the Salem Spartans this year, accumulating 129 runs at an impressive average of 43 and a strike rate of 130.3. With two half-centuries, he has provided a significant boost to the team, adding a new dimension to their overall performance.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Best Bowlers

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Varun Chakravarthy has been a standout performer for the Dindigul Dragons in 2023, forming a formidable partnership with captain Ravichandran Ashwin. With nine wickets in six matches and an exceptional average of 8.4, Chakravarthy showcases his bowling prowess. His overall TNPL record reflects his dominance, boasting an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6, making him a vital asset for the team's success.

Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The appointment of Abhishek Tanwar as the skipper of Salem Spartans brought a sense of balance to the team, acknowledging his remarkable consistency over the years. With 63 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 22.49, he stands as the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL. Tanwar's impressive economy rate of 7.3 and strike rate of 18 make him a compelling choice to place our bets on.