DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction DIND 66 % Chance of Winning MAPA 34 % Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be locking horns with each other in the eighth match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League at the former’s home base in NPR College Ground, Dindigul, on June 18, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM. While Dindigul started their campaign with a win, beating Ba11sy Trichy, Nellai Royal Kings got the better of Siechem Madurai Panthers to keep them at bay.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons are the overwhelming favourites to win the match, with Parimatch giving them odds of 1.50 to secure a win. On the other hand, Siechem Madurai Panthers’ win is valued at 2.49, providing a great opportunity to cash in with some decent money if the latter could secure an unlikely win.

DD’s chance of winning is 66%

SMP’s chance of winning is 34%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Did it surprise you that Varun Chakaravarthy was the man of the match in the previous game? Well, not because he has made a habit of taking wickets in every single match. If I have to predict a pattern here, I will definitely go with Charavarthy being the highest-wicket taker despite the presence of R Ashwin in the side. Then I will go with Hari Nishanth and Washington Sundar to take the bull by its horns. Sure enough, doesn’t it?

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

We have written about this in the previous prediction article for the match between Salem Spartans and Ba11sy Trichy, which will kick-start the Dindigul leg of the TNPL. The NPR College Ground has a batting run rate of 8.1 in the TNPL, with balls per dismissal being a solid 18.4. The average first innings score at the venue is 159 in the TNPL, with the average first-innings winning score being 175.

Weather Report

The match will be played in the evening, and even though there are some chances of precipitation in the afternoon, the evening will be pleasant in Dindigul. There will be dew in the evening, but the moisture on the surface will also have its say, bringing the spinners into the play.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Dindigul Dragons could only secure a couple of wins in the last edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and such had been their fate that they finished sixth in an eight-team tournament. But after a major overhaul during auction, they have secured a win in their opening encounter, which they would want to keep up going forward.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers secured five wins from seven games last season to end up at the third spot but then lost the Eliminator to be phased out of the tournament. They have started the season with a loss, but will have their hope in tact for an upset against the home team.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-To-Head

Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers have played each other nine times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, in which the former have emerged triumphant a cool six times. In the last five encounters, Siechem Madurai Panthers have won three, making for a good contest going into the Sunday encounter.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

SMP to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Hari Nissanth, who has the third-best powerplay strike rate in the history of Tamil Nadu Premier League, Siechem Madurai Panthers have an ace card upfront. They have S Karthik and K Deeban Lingesh to partner him up top, two batters who have shown incredible panache since last year. Sure enough, it didn’t come off in the last game, but that was more aberration than the norm. Trust them to deliver big.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Batters

Baba Indrajith to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Baba Indrajith is a very good red-ball batter, but that can’t undermine his ability in the shortest format of the game. With 708 runs in the TNPL, he is among one of the best batters in the league and is going to be the fulcrum of this Dindigul line-up. I am backing him to be Dindigul’s best batter in the next game.

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Melbet)

When Chennai Super Kings bid for Hari Nishanth, it was easy to suck into the narrative that they just wanted some local impetus. But watch him bat and you’d understand his incredible talent. The fifth-highest run-scorer in the TNPL history, with 1342 runs in 46 matches, Nishanth, in their opening game against Nellai Royal Kings, waged a lone battle to score 64 runs. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and place your bet on him.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Bowlers

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

I was torn between Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy but decided to go with the latter, especially for his ability to pick wickets at regular intervals. In the last game against Trichy, he broke their back by taking wickets upfront, from which the opposition could never recover from. With an average of 19.6 and an economy rate of 5.6, Chakaravarthy has ensured that things are always going to be in his favour.

Murugan Ashwin to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ravichandran Ashwin on one side, and Murugan Ashwin on the other. But I am here all for the latter to take the game by storm. Murugan Ashwin is going to be the most important bowler in the Siechem line-up, having taken 43 wickets in the TNPL at an average of just a shade over 25 and an exceptional ER of 7.2. That proves the theory of why Murugan Ashwin is going to be the game-changer here.