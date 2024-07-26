DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction DIND 70 % Chance of Winning MAPA 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers will clash in the 24th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 26. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons are back in business with a win in their last two games. Their last win came against Lyca Kovai Kings. The team has now won three games and lost two matches in five fixtures. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.036.

Siechem Madurai Panthers are having a poor season. They faced their third consecutive loss in the competition. With three losses and a win, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The Panthers possess 3 points and a net run rate of -1.463. The team has a poor batting order and will be looking for a win here.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 70%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 30%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Dindigul Dragons are coming from a win here. They experimented with R Ashwin in the opening order alongside Shivam Singh in the competition. Vimal Khumar joined the opening order alongside Shivam Singh in the last few games. Khumar and Singh average at 19.60 & 24.00 respectively in the competition so far. The team posted the scores of 22, 5, 0, 15 & 26 runs before their 1st dismissal in the five games. The team will be going against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the next game and will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Siechem Madurai Panthers’ runs before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 34 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder G Kishoor All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons won their last game with a terrific batting performance. The team chased the target and managed to defeat Lyca Kovai Kings in the game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.

Predicted Playing XI

NS Chaturved Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Akram Khan Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Jagatheesan Koushik All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Kiran Akash Bowler P Saravanam Bowler Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers have lost three games on the trot. They batted very poorly in the last game, only scoring 120 runs in the game. The team needs to do better with the bat. .

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 2

Dindigul Dragons won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons met with Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game. It was a fantastic performance from the Dragons and managed to be the only team to beat LKK so far in the competition. In the last game, LKK batted first and scored 172/5 in the game. The bowling was not very impressive. Varun Chakravarthy picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Baba Indrajith smashed an unbeaten 96 in the match while Shivam Singh scored 36 runs in the game. With that, the team posted 176/5 in the game, winning the match by 5 wickets.

Siechem Madurai Panthers played against Lyca Kovai Kings in their last outing. Batting first, Lyca Kovai Kings scored 163/9 in the game. The team was pretty loose with the ball and conceded a lot of runs in the game. Ajay Krishna pulled a stunner and picked 4 wickets in the game. R Mithun also took 2 wickets in the match. Chasing the target, Madurai could do much in the batting department. The team bundled out for 120 runs in the game, losing the match by 43 runs. Jagatheesan Kousik scored 27 runs while R Mithun smashed 26 runs in the game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers T20 NPR College Ground, null Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.708 Bet Now!

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Baba Indrajith is the top batter from Dindigul Dragons. He has scored 211 runs in 5 games at an average of 70.33. He scored an unbeaten 96 runs in the last game. He is in explosive form and will score high in the next game against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Jagatheesan Kousik to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Jagatheesan Kousik has scored 113 runs in 4 games at an average of 28.25. He scored 27 runs in the last game but will be making a return in the next game against Dindigul Dragon.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 5 wickets in 5 games for the team. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Murugan Ashwin has picked 8 wickets in 4 games for the team. He took a single wicket in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from Siechem Madurai Panthers.