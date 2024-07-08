DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) Match Prediction
DIND
70%
Chance of Winning
SASP
30%
T20
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Facts:
- SKM Salem Spartans openers A Abishiek and R Kavin partnered for 50 runs in their first outing of TNPL 2024.
- Ravichandran Ashwin opened and scored 5 runs before picking three wickets for Dindigul Dragons on Saturday.
- Dindigul Dragons' Babar Indrajith scored 33 runs off 28 balls against Trichy and was the second-highest run-scorer for his team.
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Chance of Winning
Ravichandran Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons opened their campaign with a 16-run win over Trichy Grand Cholas on Saturday. Dragon scored 160/8 after being asked to bat first. The bowlers did the perfect job later to restrict Trichy to 144/8.
Dragons are a star-studded unit and it won't be easy for Trichy to beat them. Tricky finished seventh last after managing to win just two of their seven games. They have also lost the first match of the 2024 season against Madurai by four wickets.
Salem Spartans scored 180/7 but still ended up losing by four wickets and three balls remaining. The beating, despite a good total, isn't a good sign for Spartans. They will be put to solid test by Ashwin and his men.
Dindigul Dragons chance of winning - 70%
SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning - 30%
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Tips
Dindigul Dragons spinner Varun Chakravarthy gave a perfect company to his captain R Ashwin in his first outing of TNPL 2024. The match saw him register figures of 1/22 in four overs. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in TNPL 2023 where he picked 13 wickets in nine matches.
SKM Salem Spartans middle-order batter Vishal Vaidhya scored unbeaten 56 runs off 33 balls in his first outing. The innings consisted of six fours and a six. The 27-year-old southpaw has found early form in the tournament and will look to carry it forward in his second outing.
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Toss Prediction
Lyca Kovai Kings won the toss and elected to bat first in the last match here in Salem. In the second-last match at the venue, Nellai Royal Kings elected to field first and won the match by three wickets. SKM Salem Spartans elected to bat first in the third-last match but lost to Madurai by four wickets. There are chances of the team winning the toss electing to bat first.
Weather Report
There are chances of rain in Salem just before the start of the match around 5 to 6 PM in the evening. The match starts from 7:15 PM IST, and AccuWeather has predicted no rain from 7:00 PM. In fact the precipitation level will drop to 20-25 percent after 6:00 PM. With a humidity level of 71 percent the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h.
Dindigul Dragons Player List
Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Dindigul Dragons Playing XI
|
R Ashwin (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Vimal Kumar
|
Batter
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
Batter
|
Babar Indrajith
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
S Dines Raj
|
All-rounder
|
G Kishor
|
All-rounder
|
C Sarath Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
VP Diran
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
|
P Vignesh
|
All-rounder
Dindigul Dragons Recent Form
Dindigul Dragons won their first match against Trichy by 16 runs. They have won three of their first five matches. They went on to play Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 last year.
SKM Salem Spartans Player List
Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P (c), Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.
SKM Salem Spartans Predicted Playing XI
|
S Abishiek
|
Batter
|
R Kavin
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Vishal Vaidhya
|
Batter
|
Shijit Chandran (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
R Bist
|
Batter
|
Rajendra Vivek
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Harish Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Sachin Rathi
|
Batter
|
M Ganesh Moorthi
|
Bowler
|
M Poiyamozhi
|
Bowler
SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form
SKM Salem Spartans lost their first match of the season against Madurai by four wickets. The side has lost four of their last five matches. In the 2023 season, they managed to win just two out of their seven games.
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Head-to-Head Record
Dindigul Dragons have won four of their last five matches against SKM Salem Spartans since 2018. They thrashed Spartans by seven wickets in their last encounter in 2023.
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Odds
Dindigul Dragons partnership to be over 19.5
Shivam Singh came out to open with captain Ravichandran Ashwin in the first match for DGD in TNPL 2024. Ashwin scored five runs off six balls before getting out, while Shivam went on to score 78 off 51 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and five sixes. The partnership between the two accounted for 22 runs. Salem Spartans bowler sprayed it all over the pitch as they failed to defend 180 in their last match. Two of their bowlers leaked more than 11 runs per over. Shivam and Ashwin will again have a very good chance of partnering for over 19 runs.
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans
T20
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Batters
Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons opener Shivam Singh top-scored for his team with 78 runs off 51 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and five sixes, and accounted for almost half of the run posted by his team on the board. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2023 season in which he scored 356 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 138.52.
R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans
Like Shivam Singh, SKM Salem Spartans opener R Kavin top-scored for the team with 70 off 45 in his maiden outing of TNPM 2024. He smashed five fours and as many sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in helping his team post 180/7. Kavin has scored 129 runs in his last five matches at an average of 25.8 and a strike rate of 129.
Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Bowlers
Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons
Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets for 18 runs in just four overs against Trichy on Saturday. He is very likely to emerge as a major threat to Salem Spartans. He is coming on the field after a good one-month break, and looks hungry. Ashwin picked nine wickets in IPL 2024.
Sunny Sandhu to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans
Pacer Sunny Sandhu picked two wickets in his opening outing of TNPL 2024 but leaked as many as 47 runs in 3.3 overs. He would be aiming to bounce back against a strong Dindigul Dragons squad. Sandhu was the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 season. He picked 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.6 and an economy rate of 8.4.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
SKM Salem Spartans to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch