DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) Match Prediction DIND 70 % Chance of Winning SASP 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.691 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dindigul Dragons will take on SKM Salem Spartans in Match 6 of the TNPL 2024 at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem on Monday, June 8. The match is scheduled to start from 7:15 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

Ravichandran Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons opened their campaign with a 16-run win over Trichy Grand Cholas on Saturday. Dragon scored 160/8 after being asked to bat first. The bowlers did the perfect job later to restrict Trichy to 144/8.

Dragons are a star-studded unit and it won't be easy for Trichy to beat them. Tricky finished seventh last after managing to win just two of their seven games. They have also lost the first match of the 2024 season against Madurai by four wickets.

Salem Spartans scored 180/7 but still ended up losing by four wickets and three balls remaining. The beating, despite a good total, isn't a good sign for Spartans. They will be put to solid test by Ashwin and his men.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning - 70%

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning - 30%

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Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons spinner Varun Chakravarthy gave a perfect company to his captain R Ashwin in his first outing of TNPL 2024. The match saw him register figures of 1/22 in four overs. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in TNPL 2023 where he picked 13 wickets in nine matches.

SKM Salem Spartans middle-order batter Vishal Vaidhya scored unbeaten 56 runs off 33 balls in his first outing. The innings consisted of six fours and a six. The 27-year-old southpaw has found early form in the tournament and will look to carry it forward in his second outing.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Toss Prediction

Lyca Kovai Kings won the toss and elected to bat first in the last match here in Salem. In the second-last match at the venue, Nellai Royal Kings elected to field first and won the match by three wickets. SKM Salem Spartans elected to bat first in the third-last match but lost to Madurai by four wickets. There are chances of the team winning the toss electing to bat first.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Salem just before the start of the match around 5 to 6 PM in the evening. The match starts from 7:15 PM IST, and AccuWeather has predicted no rain from 7:00 PM. In fact the precipitation level will drop to 20-25 percent after 6:00 PM. With a humidity level of 71 percent the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Dindigul Dragons Playing XI

R Ashwin (CAP) All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Kumar Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Babar Indrajith Wicketkeeper-batter S Dines Raj All-rounder G Kishor All-rounder C Sarath Kumar All-rounder VP Diran All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler P Vignesh All-rounder

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons won their first match against Trichy by 16 runs. They have won three of their first five matches. They went on to play Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 last year.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P (c), Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.

SKM Salem Spartans Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter R Kavin Wicketkeeper-batter Vishal Vaidhya Batter Shijit Chandran (CAP) All-rounder R Bist Batter Rajendra Vivek All-rounder Sunny Sandhu Bowler Harish Kumar All-rounder Sachin Rathi Batter M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans lost their first match of the season against Madurai by four wickets. The side has lost four of their last five matches. In the 2023 season, they managed to win just two out of their seven games.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Head-to-Head Record

Dindigul Dragons have won four of their last five matches against SKM Salem Spartans since 2018. They thrashed Spartans by seven wickets in their last encounter in 2023.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons partnership to be over 19.5

Shivam Singh came out to open with captain Ravichandran Ashwin in the first match for DGD in TNPL 2024. Ashwin scored five runs off six balls before getting out, while Shivam went on to score 78 off 51 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and five sixes. The partnership between the two accounted for 22 runs. Salem Spartans bowler sprayed it all over the pitch as they failed to defend 180 in their last match. Two of their bowlers leaked more than 11 runs per over. Shivam and Ashwin will again have a very good chance of partnering for over 19 runs.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.139 Bet Now!

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Dindigul Dragons opener Shivam Singh top-scored for his team with 78 runs off 51 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and five sixes, and accounted for almost half of the run posted by his team on the board. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2023 season in which he scored 356 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 138.52.

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Like Shivam Singh, SKM Salem Spartans opener R Kavin top-scored for the team with 70 off 45 in his maiden outing of TNPM 2024. He smashed five fours and as many sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in helping his team post 180/7. Kavin has scored 129 runs in his last five matches at an average of 25.8 and a strike rate of 129.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets for 18 runs in just four overs against Trichy on Saturday. He is very likely to emerge as a major threat to Salem Spartans. He is coming on the field after a good one-month break, and looks hungry. Ashwin picked nine wickets in IPL 2024.

Sunny Sandhu to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

Pacer Sunny Sandhu picked two wickets in his opening outing of TNPL 2024 but leaked as many as 47 runs in 3.3 overs. He would be aiming to bounce back against a strong Dindigul Dragons squad. Sandhu was the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 season. He picked 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.6 and an economy rate of 8.4.