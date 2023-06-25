TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) Match Prediction TIRT 54 % Chance of Winning RTW 46 % Bet Now! IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Ba11sy Trichy will take on each other in the 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on June 25, 2023, at 7:15 PM IST. While the Tiruppur-based franchise have secured one win in three matches, Ba11sy Trichy have yet to win a match this season, having lost all three matches.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Ba11sy Trichy haven't found the Midas touch that would have made them stand out in the long run, and as a result, Parimatch values them almost at an equal level. While IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are the favorites to win the match, with odds offering of 1.79, Ba11sy Trichy will give us a return of 1.96 if they win.

ITT’s chance of winning is 54%

BT’s chance of winning is 39%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Tips

Vijay Shankar's presence in the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' line-up confirms his significant impact with both bat and ball. Additionally, I'm confident that Tushar Raheja and Sai Kishore will excel with the bat and ball, respectively. Specifically, I anticipate Tushar scoring a fifty, which will be the game-changer for the team's performance.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Toss Prediction

The SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, has traditionally been a bowling paradise, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 129 runs and the average first-innings winning score being 140. The average score batting second is not even 100, standing at 98, which makes it really difficult to presume how batters would navigate around.

Weather Report

It is extremely hot out there in Salem, with the temperatures hovering around 38 degrees during the daytime, but rain is predicted for Sunday. Thankfully, it won’t have a huge bearing in the game as the rain would evaporate during the evening time, adding a tinge of semblance to the process.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Tushar Raheja (wk), P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Trilok Nag, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Rahul Harish, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper S Radhakrishnan Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Rajendran Vivek Batter S Ganesh Batter NS Chaturved Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler G Periyaswamy Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have secured just one from three matches, thanks to the bowling brilliance of P Bhuvaneswaran. But overall, they need to pull up their socks massively to have that crack that keeps them away from the title for far too long now. If they want to win anything, a massive step-up is the order of the day.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan, P Francis Rokins, T Saran, Karaparambil Monish, S Boopalan, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, G Godson, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jafar Jamal Batter Daryl Ferrario Batter Akshay Srinivasan All-rounder Mani Bharathi Wicket-keeper Antony Dhas All-rounder R Rajkumar All-rounder M Shajahan Bowler R Silambarasan Bowler R Alexander Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

Ba11sy Trichy haven’t really had the best time in the league in the last few years. After finishing second-last on the points table after winning two out of their seven matches in the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, they started the 2023 season on a bad note, having already lost their first three matches. That is a problem they need to work on immediately.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Head-To-Head

It is one of the most one-sided rivalries in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans having beaten Ba11sy Trichy in five of the six head-to-head encounters. That is an incredible 83% win rate. Talk about dominance!

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Odds

ITT to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a run-rate of 8.9 in the last three editions of the TNPL and this year, he has managed to secure a fundamental assessment to how it has always been - a modus operandi that suits the base better than ever. With the likes of Tushar Raheja and S Radhakrishnan attacking up front, it is a story that goes deeper than ever.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Batters

Vijay Shankar to be ITT’s best batter (Melbet)

Vijay Shankar had a terrific IPL and in fact, he was one of the most impressive batters in the IPL 2023, having played a big role in accentuating Gujarat Titans to the final this year. He had an average of 37.63 with the bat, with a strike rate of 160.11 in IPL 2023. Even though he hasn’t done well in the last game, I’m pretty sure he will have an impact against B11sy Trichy.

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Melbet)

In three matches this season, Ganga Sridhar Raju has scored 112 runs at an average of 37.33. Even though his strike rate of 100 has been a problem, he is the only reliable batter from Trichy, which means things are going to be more in favour of him when it comes to scoring runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Bowlers

P Bhuvaneswaran to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

In three matches, P Bhuvaneswaran has picked six wickets already and is the best bowler for IDream Tirrupur Tamizhans. What makes it more interesting is that Bhuvaneswaran has an uncanny action, which is not easy to understand. Hence, that will help ITT solidify their position further in the game.

T Natarajan to be BT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

If your side has T Natarajan, then a lot of things are going to be sorted in its own manner. In 29 matches, he has taken 43 wickets in the TNPL, maintaining an average of 15.45 and a terrific economy rate of 6.2 to ensure he is among the best in the league. That his strike rate under 15 further adds more value.