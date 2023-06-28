TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction TIRT 46 % Chance of Winning DIND 54 % Bet Now! IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will square off against each other in the 20th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, with the former having a huge stake involved, at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday), at 7:15 PM IST. After four matches each, Dindigul, with three wins, have won one more win than IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

It is a no-brainer that Dindigul Dragons are the favourites to win the encounter, with Melbet providing odds of 1.66 for their win, as compared to 2.216 for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The latter have made amends to their fortune, with two wins, but the impetus for Dindigul are too good to ignore in the current context.

ITT’s chance of winning is 46%

DD’s chance of winning is 54%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

I am bullish on Varun Chakaravarthy to take the bull by its horns. Expect him to take at least a couple of wickets, but what will make it interesting is the fact that Vimal Khumar can contribute with the bat as well. Furthermore, if Vijay Shankar doesn’t score enough runs, then that’s an opportunity lost. I am pretty sure that Vijay Shankar will have his time under the sun with the ball as well, with the SCF College Ground supporting the bowlers.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Match Toss Prediction

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has been a bowling friendly venue for years now and nothing has changed even though Lyca Kovai Kings scored 205 in one of the games this season. With scores like 159, 98, 205 and 141 in completed games thus far, the pitch has been a mixed bag. With chasing teams finding results in their kitty, trust the toss-winning captains to choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

Salem’s climate has always been on the colder side as compared to other cities in Tamil Nadu, primarily because of this being a city near the Western Ghats. On Wednesday, temperatures will be in the early 30s but in the evening, there will be pleasant conditions for cricket, with cloud cover hovering around 11%.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Tushar Raheja (wk), P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Trilok Nag, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Rahul Harish, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper S Radhakrishnan Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Rajendran Vivek Batter S Ganesh Batter NS Chaturved Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler G Periyaswamy Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

With two wins out of four matches, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans owe their success to the outstanding bowling performances of P Bhuvaneswaran and Vijay Shankar. However, to overcome the formidable Dindigul Dragons and end their prolonged title drought, a significant improvement is imperative. They must step up their game significantly to break through the barriers that have hindered their path to victory for far too long.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Following a disappointing TNPL season, the Dindigul Dragons underwent a major lineup overhaul in the mega auction. The strategic changes proved fruitful, as they clinched three successive victories, propelling them to the pinnacle of the standings. A win in the upcoming Sunday's match would further cement their leading position and affirm their dominance in the tournament.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Head-To-Head

Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played each other six times, in which the former have won four games. That the Ravichandran Ashwin-led outfit have a win rate of 66.6% makes for a pretty good narrative to steer the tourmament forward.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

DD to dominate the powerplay (Melbet)

Thanks to Shivam Singh and Vimal Khumar, Dindigul Dragons have a run-rate of 8.6 in the powerplay in the ongoing season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, which is the second-best in the TNPL so far. The way they have proceeded this year makes one thing clear that steering ahead wouldn’t be a cause of concern for them. So stay ahead of the curve by betting big on them.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Best Batters

Vijay Shankar to be ITT’s best batter (Melbet)

Vijay Shankar excelled in the IPL 2023, emerging as one of the standout batters for Gujarat Titans, propelling them to the final. With an impressive average of 37.63 and a strike rate of 160.11, he showcased his batting prowess. In the ongoing season of TNPL, he already has an average of 30.45 which makes things clearer.

Baba Indrajith to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Baba Indrajith, although not as flashy as his twin, has proven to be a highly impactful player in Tamil Nadu. His batting performance this year has been outstanding, scoring 102 runs in four matches at an average of 50.5. He has also achieved the vanity metric. It is advisable to keep an eye on him and consider placing your bet in this market for a potential casual takedown.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Best Bowlers

P Bhuvaneswaran to be ITT’s best bowler (Melbet)

P Bhuvaneswaran has emerged as the leading bowler in the TNPL, with an impressive tally of 10 wickets in four matches. What adds to the intrigue is Bhuvaneswaran's unique and enigmatic bowling action, making it difficult for opponents to decipher. His contribution will undoubtedly bolster ITT's position in the game.

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakravarthy has been a standout performer for the Dindigul Dragons in 2023, emerging as a crucial asset alongside captain Ravichandran Ashwin. His exceptional bowling displays have been a highlight, with an impressive tally of eight wickets in just three matches and an outstanding average of 8.4. Chakravarthy's overall TNPL record showcases his dominance, boasting an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6. Undoubtedly, he is a key asset for the team.