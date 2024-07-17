TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction TIRT 33 % Chance of Winning DIND 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will clash in the 16th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore on July 17. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have finally won a game after two losses in the competition. With a win and two losses, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team beat Siechem Madurai Panthers in their last outing and jumped a few places up in the standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.032. They will be looking to continue the same form in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons began their campaign with a win but suffered two losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Chepauk Super Gillies. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the table standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.413. Dindigul Dragons have a good track record playing against the Tamizhans and will be looking to continue the same.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 33%

Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 67%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Dindigul Dragons are coming from a loss here. They are experimenting with R Ashwin in the opening order alongside Shivam Singh in the competition. Ashwin and Singh average at 28.00 & 26.66 respectively in the competition so far. The team posted the scores of 22, 5 & 0 runs before their 1st dismissal in the three games. The team will be going against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the next game and will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Dindigul Dragons 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

The surface at the venue is a batting friendly pitch. There have not been any international games here. The batters can score high in the 1st innings and put pressure on the chasing side with their bowling attack. Batting first here is the ideal choice.

Weather Report

Skies will be mostly cloudy in Coimbatore on July 17. There will not be rain and the temperature will peak at 28 degrees Celsius.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Vijay Shankar © All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler M Mathivannan Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team has lost the first two games and were looking under confident until they clutched the last game in their favour against Siechem Madurai Panthers. The bowlers did a good job in the game.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder G Kishoor All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons could not win their last game. They did well with the bat but the bowlers failed to put a dent to Chepauk’s innings. The Dindigul Dragons need to do better in both the departments. This game is a perfect opportunity for the team to bounce back.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 4-1.

Dindigul Dragons won- 4

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game. Batting first in the game, Madurai scored 156/9 in the game. Ajith Ram was fantastic with the ball as he picked 3 wickets in the game. Ramalingam Rohit took 2 wickets. During the chase, Balchander Anirundh struck 52 runs while Mohamed Ali added an unbeaten 33 runs in the end. The team managed to surpass the target (157/6) and won the game by 4 wickets.

Dindigul Dragons clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game. Due to rain interruptions, the game was delayed and had to be shortened to 7 overs. The Dragons scored 64/6 in the game batting first. Ravichandran Ashwin was the top batter with an unbeaten 45 runs in the game. CSG surpassed the target and won the game by 9 wickets. Sandeep Warrier took the only wicket from Dindigul Dragons.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.55 Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.502 Bet Now!

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 195 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.85 in TNPL 2023. He scored 87, 20 and 3 runs in the three games. He averages at 34.66 and will be making a return in the next game.

Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Baba Indrajith scored 227 runs in 8 games for Dindigul Dragons last season. He averaged at 56.75 in the competition. He has the skills to play long innings in the game. He ducked out in the last game. With 84 runs in 3 games, he averages at 28.00 in the competition.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

Ajith Ram to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Ajith Ram is the top bowler from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He picked 3 wickets for 35 runs in the last game. He will be the top bowler from IDTT in the next game.

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games for the team. He picked the only wicket from his side in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.