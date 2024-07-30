TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction

LYKK

65%

Chance of Winning

TIRT

35%

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1.52
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Melbet

1.47
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Megapari

1.428
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T20

NPR College Ground

Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash in the 1st Qualifier game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 30. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Facts:

  • The tally is led by Lyca Kovai Kings by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.
  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans finished 2nd in the standings last year whereas Lyca Kovai Kings topped the table.

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans were inconsistent in the beginning of their campaign. However, the team recovered very well and posted wins in their last three outings. That led them to finish second in the points table. They had 8 points and a net run rate of 0.677. The team batted very well in their last game and won the fixture against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Lyca Kovai Kings won the last edition of the competition and find themselves at a great spot in this year’s edition of the competition as well. Lyca Kovai Kings have maintained dominance in the competition right from the start of the competition. They won six games and lost a single match in the competition. They finished atop the table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.728. They will be looking to move to the finals with a win in the next game.

  • Lyca Kovai Kings' chance of winning: 65%
  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 35%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are looking good in the competition right now. They have recovered well and found their rhythm. The openers have been impressive with the bat. The team scored 71, 110, 0 & 7 before their first dismissal in the last four games. Looking at their form, the team will be expected to bat well in the next game. Radhakrishnan and Tushar Raheja opened for the side before. However, Amit Sathvik has replaced Radhakrishnan for the opening position. Sathvik and Raheja average at 24.16 & 37.28 respectively in the competition.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 36 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Kishore ©

All-rounder

Balchander Anirudh

Batter

Ramalingam Rohit

Bowler

Mohamed Ali

All-rounder

Amit Sathvik

Batter

P Bhuvaneswaran

All-rounder

Tushar Raheja

Wicket-keeper

Radhakrishnan

Batter

T Natarajan

Bowler

M Mathivannan

Bowler

Ajith Ram

Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team is coming from a win against Trichy. The team batted well in the game and bowled out Trichy at 122 runs in the game.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder

B Sai Sudarshan

Batter

Suresh Kumar

Wicket-keeper

Ram Aravindh

Batter

Atheeq Ur Rahman

All-rounder

U Mukilesh

Batter

Manimaran Siddharth

Bowler

Valliappan Yudheeshwaran

Bowler

Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Bowler

M Mohammed

All-rounder

S Sujay

Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings won their last game against SKM Salem Spartans. They batted impressively in the game chased the target successfully.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Lyca Kovai Kings are the defending champions. They topped the group standings with a win in their last game against SKM Salem Spartans. Salem scored 171/4 in the game batting first. Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked 2 wickets in the game. It was a huge target but Lyca were ready for this. S Sujay scored 48 runs in the game opening for the team. M Shahrukh Khan smashed 50 runs from the middle order and led his team very close to the victory. LKK scored 175/9 in the game, winning the match by 1 wicket.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans posted three wins in a row. Their last win came against Trichy Grand Cholas in the competition. IDTT batted first in the game and scored 169/8 in the game. Maan Bafna scored 50 runs in the game while S Ganesh scored 39 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Trichy were bundled out at 122 and lost the game by 47 runs. The bowlers did a fantastic job. T Natarajan and Ajith Ram picked 3 wickets each in the game while Sai Kishore took 2 wickets.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings

T20

NPR College Ground, null

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Lyca Kovai Kings

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1.52
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1.47
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Tiruppur Tamizhans

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2.785
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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan was fantastic in the last game and struck 50 runs in the last game. The batter has amassed 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 55.50. He has a strike rate of over 190 in the competition. With his form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter has scored 261 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.28 in the competition so far. Raheja struck 81 runs in the last game against Lyca.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

M Sharukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Sharukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He picked 11 wickets in 7 games for the team. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

T Natarajan to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

T Natarajan has emerged to be the team’s best bowler in the competition. He has picked 12 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 7.76 in the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well against Trichy.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lyca Kovai Kings

Lyca Kovai Kings have always dominated over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the format. Lyca lead the tally by 4-1 against the Tamizhans. This includes their clash this season where Lyca Kovai Kings won the game by 1 run. With the likes of Shahrukh Khan, U Mukilesh and S Sujay in decent form this season, the team management will be hoping that Lyca Kovai Kings can deliver their best cricket in this knockout match.

Lyca Kovai Kings to win @ 1.52 (Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win @ 2.32 (Parimatch)

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