TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs SASP (Salem Spartans) Match Prediction TIRT 55 % Chance of Winning SASP 45 % Bet Now! IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans will play each other in the 22nd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on July 1, 2023 (Saturday), at 3:15 PM IST. Both teams are now tottering at the bottom half of the table, with ITT securing just two wins from five games, compared to Salem, who have lost four games in five matches.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

Despite Salem Spartans winning only one game in five attempts this season, both ITT and SS are valued on equal terms by Parimatch. The oddsmaker valued both the teams’ wins at odds of 1.90. Hence there is a clear chance for both teams to surge ahead with proper planning.

ITT’s chance of winning is 55%

SS’s chance of winning is 45%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Betting Tips

While I expect IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win the match by a handsome margin, I am sure Sunny Sandhu and Maan Bafna will do everything they can to ensure Salem enjoys some respite. Further, I am banking on Muhammed Adnan Khan to move beyond the finisher role and play a substantial score in the upcoming match. Will this be the game in which Sundararaman Radhakrishnan becomes the force multiplier? Why wouldn’t you want that?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has hosted 56 T20 matches, in which batting second teams have won 30 games compared to 26 wins by the batting first teams. 43 times, the toss-winning captains have decided to bat first, which is a terrific testament to what has been the real nature of the wicket. The average first innings batting score at the venue is 152 compared to 164, which is the average first-innings winning score.

Weather Report

The day is expected to be sunny with a few scattered clouds, ensuring ample visibility for players and spectators alike. The temperature will range from a comfortable 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a gentle breeze blowing at approximately 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. There is no prediction of rainfall, suggesting that the game can proceed without any interruptions due to weather conditions.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Tushar Raheja (wk), P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Trilok Nag, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Rahul Harish, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper S Radhakrishnan Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Rajendran Vivek Batter S Ganesh Batter NS Chaturved Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler G Periyaswamy Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

With two wins out of three matches, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans haven’t achieved the kind of success they would have hoped for. They would need their star performers to do well and ensure that things go in a positive direction from now on, even though hopes for a qualification spot hangs on a thread.

Salem Spartans Player List

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Kaushik Gandhi Batter RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder Mani Bharthi Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder Muhammed Adnan Khan All-rounder Sachin Rathi Bowler M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler Akash Sumra Bowler

Salem Spartans Team Form

In five games this season, Salem Spartans have just secured one win and that pretty much tells you everything you need to know. That tells you why the fortune of the side is very difficult to address.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Head-To-Head

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans have played six matches against each other in which the latter have accounted for a total of four wins. That is a win rate of 67% - one that signifies dominance in a short timeframe.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Betting Odds

ITT to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a run-rate of 8.65 in the last three editions of the TNPL and this year, they have managed to find a modus operandi that suits them better than ever. With the likes of Tushar Raheja and S Radhakrishnan attacking up front, they can surely have a squad that is capable of taking the game right from the word go.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Best Batters

Radhakrishnan to be ITT’s best batter (Melbet)

Based on Radhakrishnan's exceptional performance in the 2023 TNPL, where he has scored 125 runs at an impressive average of 31.25, it is highly likely that he will continue to be a dominant force in the upcoming match against Salem Spartans. His consistent run-scoring ability showcases his talent and adaptability, making him a formidable batter to watch out for.

Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kaushik Gandhi is head and shoulders above everyone in the Salem Spartans’ line-up this year, having scored 133 runs at an average of 35 at a strike rate of 130.3. With two half-centuries, he has ensured that things are pretty fine for them going forward, and he can the star performer with the bat, as he has been so far.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Best Bowlers

P Bhuvaneswaran to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

P Bhuvaneswaran has been putting up exceptional performances in the TNPL, where he has claimed 10 wickets in just five matches, establishes him as the leading bowler of the tournament. His ability to consistently take wickets puts pressure on the opposition and can significantly impact the outcome of the match. As the leading wicket-taker and with his mysterious bowling action, Bhuvaneswaran is an invaluable asset to his team and can be the asset on Saturday.

Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Abhishek Tanwar's appointment as skipper of the Salem Spartans showcased his incredible consistency, with 63 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 22.49, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL. His impressive economy rate of 7.3 and a strike rate of 18 further strengthen the belief that he will be the team's best bowler, making him a favorable choice for betting enthusiasts.