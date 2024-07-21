TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) Match Prediction

TIRT

55%

Chance of Winning

SASP

45%

Parimatch

1.65
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Melbet

1.6
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Megapari

1.559
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T20

Cement Company Ground

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and SKM Salem Spartans will clash in the 20th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 21. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Facts:

  • The tally is led by SKM Salem Spartans by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.
  • SKM Salem Spartans are 8th in the standings whereas IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are placed at the 7th place.

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won their third game but went to their losing form in their fourth game. The team has a win and three losses in the competition. With that, the Tamizhans are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.195. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans have lost their last three games that pushed them to the bottom of the table. They have a win and four losses in the competition. Salem Spartans are coming from a loss against Dindigul Dragons in their last game. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.648 in the tournament.

  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 55%
  • SKM Salem Spartans' chance of winning: 45%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Tips

SKM Salem Spartans to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The SKM Salem Spartans had a poor season last year. The team were doing better in the initial games but their batting order is failing miserably in the competition currently. The side opens with S Abishiek and R Kavin in their batting order. Kavin and Abishiek average at 32.00 & 14.20 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 50, 59, 13, 23 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in their last five games of this season. The pair missed the mark in the last few games and are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Toss Prediction

The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 37 degrees Celsius.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh

Batter

Balchander Anirudh

Batter

Vijay Shankar ©

All-rounder

Mohamed Ali

All-rounder

Amit Sathvik

Batter

P Bhuvaneswaran

All-rounder

Tushar Raheja

Wicket-keeper

Radhakrishnan

Batter

T Natarajan

Bowler

M Mathivannan

Bowler

Ajith Ram

Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team is coming from a loss in their last game. They only scored 108 runs in the last game that resulted in a humiliating loss.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek

Batter

Robin Bist

Batter

Muhammad Adnan Khan

Batter

Rajendran Vivek

All-rounder

Vishal Vaidhya

Batter

Shijit Chandran (c)

All-rounder

Sunny Sandhu

All-rounder

R Kavin

Wicket-keeper

S Harish Kumar

Bowler

M Poiyamozhi

Bowler

ME Yazh Arun Mozhi

Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Team Form

SKM Salem Spartans are coming from a loss here. Their batters only scored 133 runs in the last game and were unable to chase the target successfully.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, SKM Salem Spartans lead the tally by 4-1.

SKM Salem Spartans won- 4

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against the Dindigul Dragons in the last game. Batting first in the game, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans batted first in the game and scored 108/4 in the game. It was a pretty low score in the game. Radhakrishnan scored 36 runs while Tushar Raheja (32) and Amit Sathvik (28*) were amongst the other top scorers. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons scored 111/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets. P Bhuvaneswaran picked a single wicket.

The SKM Salem Spartans also lost their last game in the competition. Batting first, Chepauk Super Gillies scored 156/7 in the game. M Poiyamozhi and Sunny Sandhu picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Robin Bist scored 36 runs while Muhammed Adnan Khan scored 31 runs in the game. Harish Kumar added an unbeaten 33 in the end. The team posted 133/5 in the game and were short by 23 runs to the target. The Spartans will be looking to do better in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans

T20

Cement Company Ground, null

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Tiruppur Tamizhans

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1.65
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1.6
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Salem Spartans

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2.388
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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 195 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.85 in TNPL 2023. He scored 87, 20, 3 and 32 runs in the four games. He averages at 34.00 and will be scoring high in the next game.

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

R Kavin has consistently knocked runs in the current competition. He has scored 70, 46, 16, 13 & 15 runs in 5 games. He has a total of 160 runs in 5 games and averages at 32.00 in the competition currently. Raheja is a talented batter and will be expected to score high in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Bowlers

Ajith Ram to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Ajith Ram is the top bowler from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently. He has picked 5 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He will be the top bowler from IDTT in the next game.

M Poiyamozhi to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Poiyamozhi is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

SKM Salem Spartans have won four out of the last five matches played against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. SS lead the tally by 4-1. Both the sides are placed at the bottom of the table. The teams have a disappointing batting and bowling order. IDTT are doing better than SKM Salem Spartans and also have a better net run rate. That said, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be expected to win this affair.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

SKM Salem Spartans to win @ 2.16 (Parimatch)

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