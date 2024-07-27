TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) Match Prediction
TIRT
55%
Chance of Winning
RTW
45%
T20
NPR College Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by IDTT by 4-1 in the last five clashes against TGC.
- Trichy Grand Cholas are 3rd in the standings whereas IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are placed at the 4th place.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are inconsistent in their campaign of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team had some success after a disappointing start in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive wins in their campaign. They have three wins and as many losses in six games. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.378.
Trichy Grand Cholas are having a mixed campaign. They are coming after a loss into this fixture. With three wins and as many losses in their campaign, Trichy Grand Cholas are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.408. The team will be looking to win their next game and climb further up in the standings.
- IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 55%
- Trichy Grand Cholas' chance of winning: 45%
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are looking good in the competition right now. They have recovered well and found their rhythm. The openers have been impressive with the bat. The team scored 71, 110 & 0 before their first dismissal in the last three games. Looking at their form, the team will be expected to bat well in the next game. Radhakrishnan and Tishar Raheja opened for the side before. However, Amit Sathvik has replaced Radhakrishnan for the opening position. Sathvik and Raheja average at 25.40 & 42.66 respectively in the competition.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trichy Grand Cholas’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction
NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.
Weather Report
The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 36 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List
Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sai Kishore ©
|
All-rounder
|
Balchander Anirudh
|
Batter
|
Ramalingam Rohit
|
Bowler
|
Mohamed Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Sathvik
|
Batter
|
P Bhuvaneswaran
|
All-rounder
|
Tushar Raheja
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Radhakrishnan
|
Batter
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
|
M Mathivannan
|
Bowler
|
Ajith Ram
|
Bowler
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team is coming from two consecutive wins here. They scored 189 runs in the last game that resulted in a win against Nellai Royal Kings.
Trichy Grand Cholas Player List
Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arjun Murthy
|
Batter
|
S Shyam Sundar
|
Batter
|
P Nirmal Kumar
|
Batter
|
K Rajkumar
|
Batter
|
Athisayaraj Davidson
|
Bowler
|
Saravana Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Waseem Ahmed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
SP Vinod
|
Bowler
|
R Rajkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Antony Dhas (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sanjay Yadav
|
All-rounder
Trichy Grand Cholas Team Form
Trichy Grand Cholas are coming from a loss here. Their batters scored well in the game while the bowlers failed to stop the run-flow.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record
In the last five matches between the teams, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 3-2.
Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans competed against Nellai Royal Kings in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Tiruppur scored 189/8 in the game. Radhakrishnan scored 50 runs in the game while Tushar Raheja knocked 41 runs in the game. NRK put up a tough fight but ended up with 184/9 in the game. Tiruppur won the game by 5 runs. T Natarajan was impressive with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. Ramalingam Rohit also took 3 wickets in the game.
Trichy Grand Cholas lost their last game against Chepauk Super Gillies. CSG batted first in the game and scored 198/4 in the match. It was a high total while Trichy were extremely disappointed with their bowling attack. R Rajkumar picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Trichy Grand Cholas scored 184/7 in the game and lost it by 14 runs. Waseem Ahmed scored 48 runs while Jafar Jamal struck an unbeaten 52 in the game. R Rajkumar added 39 runs in the lower order.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas
T20
NPR College Ground, null
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters
Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter has scored 256 runs in 6 games at an average of 42.66 in the competition so far. Raheja struck 41 runs in the last game.
Waseem Ahmed to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas
Waseem Ahmed is in terrific form. He has scored 207 runs in 6 games of the competition at an average of 41.40. He scored 48 runs in the last game.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers
T Natarajan to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
T Natarajan has emerged to be the team’s best bowler in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 8.72 in the competition. He took 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well against Trichy.
Saravana Kumar to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas
Saravana Kumar is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games so far. He has an economy rate of 7.59 in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Trichy Grand Cholas to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch