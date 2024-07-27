TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) vs RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) Match Prediction TIRT 55 % Chance of Winning RTW 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Trichy Grand Cholas will clash in the 26th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 27. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are inconsistent in their campaign of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team had some success after a disappointing start in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive wins in their campaign. They have three wins and as many losses in six games. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.378.

Trichy Grand Cholas are having a mixed campaign. They are coming after a loss into this fixture. With three wins and as many losses in their campaign, Trichy Grand Cholas are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.408. The team will be looking to win their next game and climb further up in the standings.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 55%

Trichy Grand Cholas' chance of winning: 45%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are looking good in the competition right now. They have recovered well and found their rhythm. The openers have been impressive with the bat. The team scored 71, 110 & 0 before their first dismissal in the last three games. Looking at their form, the team will be expected to bat well in the next game. Radhakrishnan and Tishar Raheja opened for the side before. However, Amit Sathvik has replaced Radhakrishnan for the opening position. Sathvik and Raheja average at 25.40 & 42.66 respectively in the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trichy Grand Cholas’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 36 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Kishore © All-rounder Balchander Anirudh Batter Ramalingam Rohit Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler M Mathivannan Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team is coming from two consecutive wins here. They scored 189 runs in the last game that resulted in a win against Nellai Royal Kings.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Murthy Batter S Shyam Sundar Batter P Nirmal Kumar Batter K Rajkumar Batter Athisayaraj Davidson Bowler Saravana Kumar All-rounder Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper SP Vinod Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder Antony Dhas (c) All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Team Form

Trichy Grand Cholas are coming from a loss here. Their batters scored well in the game while the bowlers failed to stop the run-flow.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 3-2.

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans competed against Nellai Royal Kings in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Tiruppur scored 189/8 in the game. Radhakrishnan scored 50 runs in the game while Tushar Raheja knocked 41 runs in the game. NRK put up a tough fight but ended up with 184/9 in the game. Tiruppur won the game by 5 runs. T Natarajan was impressive with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. Ramalingam Rohit also took 3 wickets in the game.

Trichy Grand Cholas lost their last game against Chepauk Super Gillies. CSG batted first in the game and scored 198/4 in the match. It was a high total while Trichy were extremely disappointed with their bowling attack. R Rajkumar picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Trichy Grand Cholas scored 184/7 in the game and lost it by 14 runs. Waseem Ahmed scored 48 runs while Jafar Jamal struck an unbeaten 52 in the game. R Rajkumar added 39 runs in the lower order.

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter has scored 256 runs in 6 games at an average of 42.66 in the competition so far. Raheja struck 41 runs in the last game.

Waseem Ahmed to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Waseem Ahmed is in terrific form. He has scored 207 runs in 6 games of the competition at an average of 41.40. He scored 48 runs in the last game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

T Natarajan to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

T Natarajan has emerged to be the team’s best bowler in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 8.72 in the competition. He took 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well against Trichy.

Saravana Kumar to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Saravana Kumar is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games so far. He has an economy rate of 7.59 in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.