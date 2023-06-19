LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction LYKK 36 % Chance of Winning CSG 64 % Bet Now! In the match between two of the best sides of the TNPL, Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will square off against each other in the ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul, on June 19, 2023 (Monday). Both sides started their campaigns with a win each and will be eager to put the formalities behind them to ensure a smooth onward journey.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies are the overwhelming favourites to win this encounter, with Parimatch valuing their win at 1.62, whereas Lyca Kovai Kings, who have shown exemplary ability, have been provided odds worth 2.21.

LKK’s chance of winning is 36%

CSG’s chance of winning is 64%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

It is never easy to predict the pattern of the game in a match between two strong sides, but such has been the might of CSG that I can somehow tell you what will happen in the game. Trust Pradosh Paul and Narayanw Jagadeesan to have a super impact with the bat, and what will be even more interesting is the fact that Lyca Kovai Kings have Sai Sudharsan in their camp, who I believe will have his share of fun.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Toss Prediction

The match between Salem Spartans and Ba11sy Trichy will see the TNPL 2023 being moved out of Coimbatore to be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. The venue has a batting run rate of 8.1 in the TNPL over the years and run-scoring has been easy here with the balls per dismissal being a solid 18.4. The average first innings score at the venue is 159 in the TNPL, with the average first-innings winning score being 175.

Weather Report

The match will be played in the evening, and even though there are some chances of precipitation in the afternoon, the evening will be pleasant in Dindigul. There will be dew in the evening, but the moisture on the surface will also have its say, bringing the spinners into the play.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings are one of the most dominant sides in the tournament and made it to the finals of the last edition, in which they shared trophy with their opponents for Monday, Chepuak Super Kings. This year, they started their campaign with a win, but lost the second game to Nellai Royal Kings by four runs. They would be eager to comeback to winning ways on Monday.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Paul Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sanjay Yadav Batter Harish Kumar All-rounder Rajagopal Sathish Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit Bowler M Viju Arul Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Like Lyca Kovai Kings, Chepauk Super Gillies are of the most consistent sides in the TNPL and they proved that by winning the first two games of the TNPL. Last year, they won five of their seven league games and secured the second position on the league table and ended up a finalist, which was washed out due to rain.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-To-Head

Chepauk Super Gillies have won six of their nine head-to-head encounters against Lyca Kovai Kings, with the latter winning only two games. In the last three completed games, Chepauk Super Gillies have won all three games, signaling an era of complete dominance.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

CSG to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

We have discussed that Chepauk Super Gillies have the most destructive top-four in the league and it is just a matter of fact that they are going to boss the powerplay like no team have ever had. In the last two games, they have maintained a run-rate of 9.1 in the first six overs. That makes it pretty evident that Chepauk Super Gillies will have their say in the game like no one else could.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Batters

Sai Sudharshan to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sai Sudharsan’s performance in the final took the world by storm, and then he has continued to do the same magic everywhere else as well. Sudharsan managed to score 88 in the opening game of the TNPL before scoring an effervescent 90 runs off only 52 balls. 784 runs at an average of 65 at a strike rate of 148.2 puts him among one of the finest players in the league.

Jagadeesan to be CSG’s best batter (Melbet)

2022 was Narayan Jagadeesan’s year. The way he dominated the proceedings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy made him such an astute batter in domestic cricket. As a matter of fact, Jagadeesan is the all-time highest run-scorer in TNPL history, having amassed 1924 runs at an average of 42.76 with 18 fifties and one century. He has balls per dismissal rate of 33.8, which adds to his credentials. Then why are you so circumspect about it? Go ahead and make a lot of money.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Bowlers

M Mohammed to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

We have made this bet in the previous game as well, and it nearly came true. Only that Manimaram Siddharth had a better economy rate than Mohammed to take the honours. But if you take the statistics into account, there is every reason to believe that M Mohammed, who has taken 42 wickets in the TNPL and is the most successful bowler from the Lyca Kovai Kings unit, will be having a ball in Dindigul.

Ramalingam Rohit to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

I have full trust in Ramalingam Rohit to be an excellent performer in this game, not just because he did well in the opening encounter, having taken a couple of wickets, but because of his unheralded consistency that has been a constant presence for teams, he has represented in the TNPL. In the 2022 TNPL, he took 11 wickets at 19.20, which proves his consistency.