LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction LYKK 45 % Chance of Winning CSG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will start the season with the 1st game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on July 5. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

The defending champions, Lyca Kovai Kings, had a spectacular season last year. The team were unmatched in the competition and topped the standings with six wins and a single loss. The team boasts a stunning batting order and the other teams had to bow before them. With the same vigour, Kings are back in the competition and will be looking for a win here.

Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful franchise in the competition. The team has won the title three times in the 5 years of the competition so far. Chepauk Super Gillies finished fifth in the previous edition of the competition. The team had three wins and four losses in seven games. The team relied completely on a few players and their bowling order was of substandard quality in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings' chance of winning: 45%

Chepauk Super Gillies's chance of winning: 55%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies had a poor season last year. The three-time champions, Chepauk Super Gillies scored 7, 2, 3, 59 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in their last five games. The team were pretty loose with the bat and were facing quick dismissals throughout the competition. Narayan Jagadeesan opened for the team while the team experimented a ton for the second opener. The team could not arrive at a solid name for the opening position. In their last clash against Lyca Kovai Kings, Chepauk Super Gillies scored 7 runs before their 1st dismissal. Kings have a good bowling order and will make it tough for the Gillies to score runs in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction

The track at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium is a bowling pitch, meaning it is more favourable to the bowlers, than it is to the batters. Pacers are expected to do well on this ground with some assistance offered from the pitch. Batters can look to play their shots after they are set. Teams prefer to chase first after winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 122.

Weather Report

The competition will take place through the monsoon season. Salem will most likely receive rainfall on the match day. The rain may affect the game and the pitch as well. The temperature will pea at 33 degrees Celsius.

Lyca Kovai Kings Players List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Sharukh Khan All-rounder Balasuramaniam Sachin Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan All-rounder Sai Sudarshan All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Kiran Akash Batter M Mohammed All-rounder Sujay Sateri Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Recent Form

Lyca Kovai Kings won the previous edition of the TNPL. They boast a very strong batting and bowling order.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith All-rounder Jitendra Kumar All-rounder Rahil Shah All-rounder B Iyappan All-rounder Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper TD Lokesh Raj Bowler M Silambarasan Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler Abhishek Tanwar Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies will be excited to reclaim the throne after a bad season last year.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 3-1.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 3

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

The sides shared the trophy in the 2021 edition of the competition. Lyca Kovai Kings had a spectacular run in the competition last year. The team defeated Nellai Royal Kings in the finals and won the game by 104 runs.

The sides met once last year where Chepauk Super Gillies batted first and scored 126/8 in the game. It was a low score and Harish Kumar was the top scorer from the side with 32 runs. Valliappan Yudheeswaran (LKK) was the best bowler in the game and picked 4 wickets. Lyca Kovai Kings chased the target easily and won the game by 8 wickets. Suresh Kumar scored 47 runs whereas Sai Sudarshan was the best batter with an unbeaten 64 in the game. There was no impressive bowling from Chepauk Super Gillies.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

B Sai Sudarshan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

B Sai Sudarshan is the top batsman from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has a ton of experience in domestic as well as international games. The batter scored 371 runs in 6 games for the team last year at an average of 74.20. He scored an unbeaten 64 in his last game against the Gillies.

Baba Aparijith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith scored 283 runs in 7 games for Chepauk last season. He averaged at 47.16 in the competition. The batter will be looking to score high in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

M Sharukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Sharukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He picked 17 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous season. He picked a wicket in his last appearance against Chepauk.

Baba Aparijith to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparijith is a terrific player and also excels with the ball. He picked 7 wickets for the team last year. He will come in as the best bowling option from Chepauk Super Gillies in the next game.