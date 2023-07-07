LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction LYKK 68 % Chance of Winning DIND 32 % Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons will take on each other in the Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 7, 2023 (Friday) at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem. With multiple players from both sides out on national or zonal duty, keeping an eye on the impending India tour of West Indies and the ongoing Duleep Trophy, there will be a massively different squad that will be in action, but both sides will be confident of pulling the coup.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Lyca Kovai Kings were extremely consistent in their approach throughout the Tamil Nadu Premier League and it is no surprise that they are given the favourites tag by the oddsmakers. Parimatch counts them to be the favourite in the game.

LKK’s chance of winning is 68%

DD’s chance of winning is 32%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

I will be really surprised if B Sachin doesn’t go on to score another half-century in the match, for he is one of the most consistent batters in the Lyca line-up beyond Sudharsan. Further, Varun Chakaravarthy is always a reliable performer with the ball and understands how to deceive the batters at their prey.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Toss Prediction

The Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has hosted a total of 17 Tamil Nadu Premier League games to date. Out of these matches, batting first teams have emerged victorious in nine games, while the teams batting second have won eight. Although there is no real distinction between the two, it is worth noting that teams have predominantly chosen to bowl first, as it has been the decision in 12 out of the 17 encounters.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, the weather forecast for the match indicates periods of sun and clouds with a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon. However, the evening is expected to be pleasant, providing favorable conditions for a game of cricket. The maximum temperature for the match is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper S Sujay Batter Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

With six wins from seven games, Lyca Kovai Kings ended the group stage as the table-toppers and will be interested in carrying on that momentum forward into Salem so as to secure their berth in the final. They have been the most impressive and most consistent team in the TNPL 2023.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Aushik Srinivas All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Dindigul Dragons’ run in TNPL 2023 was as good as it was with Lyca Kovai Kings. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side secured six wins from seven games, and even though Ashwin has handed over the captaincy reins to Baba Indrajith to leave for national duty, the Dragons can rise to the occasion in their own sweet way.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Head-To-Head

In their seven matches played so far, Lyca Kovai Kings have emerged victorious in four games, while Dindigul Dragons have won three games. This balanced head-to-head record between the two teams indicates a closely contested competition between them.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Even in the absence of B Sai Sudharsan, Lyca retains a strong ability to score quickly during the powerplay. Notably, they have maintained an impressive average of 56.76 in the powerplay during the group stage of TNPL 2023. This translates to a run rate of over 9 runs per over, injecting an exciting element into the overall narrative.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Best Batters

Jayaraman Suresh Kumar to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jayaraman Suresh Kumar has been very impressive this TNPL, having scored 197 runs in seven matches at a strike rate over 153.9. Even though he has only one half century, his balls per dismissal rate of 18.3 adds a different sense of purpose to the narrative. He has a balls per boundary rate of 4.2 whic is even more impressive.

Adithya Ganesh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Adithya Ganesh has established himself as a formidable batsman for the Dindigul Dragons this season, accumulating an impressive total of 173 runs at an average of 59. With a striking strike rate of over 140, he displays his resilient batting skills. Ganesh's outstanding performance has positioned him as the team's second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing season.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Best Bowlers

Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shahrukh Khan's multi-faceted skills make him a valuable asset. With 11 wickets, he ranks second in the tournament, right after P. Bhuvaneswaran. Khan's bowling average of eight and consistent breakthroughs showcase his effectiveness. His exceptional performance and versatility ensure no concerns in relying on him to make an impact.

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Varun Chakravarthy has emerged as a standout performer for the Dindigul Dragons in 2023, partnering effectively with captain Ravichandran Ashwin. With 11 wickets in seven matches and an impressive average of 8.4, Chakravarthy displays his bowling prowess. His outstanding TNPL record, averaging 18.39 with an economy rate of 5.6, establishes him as a crucial asset for the team's success.