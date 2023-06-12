LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction LYKK 62 % Chance of Winning TIRT 38 % Bet Now! The Tamil Nadu Premier League is back, and so is T20 Cricket. The tournament promises to be a super-cracking one, living up to its reputation as India's best state-level domestic T20 league. The inaugural game of the season will be played between Lyca Kovai Kings, who were announced the joint winner of the 2022 edition after rain played spoilsport in the final, and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, on June 12, 2023 (Monday), at 7:00 PM IST.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

The defending champions– well, let’s call them that– have a very strong case to make to win the encounter. Parimatch have the odds heavily stacked in their favour, with Lyca Kovai Kings having odds of 1.60 as compared to 2.25 winning odds provided for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

LKK’s chance of winning is 62%

ITT’s chance of winning is 38%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

Shahrukh Khan may have failed to set the IPL stage alight, but I have a strong belief that he would do his best to put the guard down and ensure a classic takedown of IDream Tirupur Tamizhans in the opening encounter. Further, Sai Sudharsan, who played the knock of his life in the IPL 2023 final to give CSK a death scare, will be in his element. Expect nothing but some succinct energy from Vijay Shankar and especially the kind of batting form he is enjoying nowadays, you can stay assured that Lyca will be careful.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Toss Prediction

The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore has hosted 10 Tamil Nadu Premier League games so far, in which chasing teams have won six games. 66.7% of the time, the toss-winning teams have also won the game, further bolstering the cause of chasing. The average first innings score at the venue has been 160, whereas the average winning score batting first is 186.

Weather Report

Coimbatore poses one of the hottest climates in the country during the daytime, but given the match is being played in the evening, one can expect pleasant weather with the temperature dropping down to 20%.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Sai Sudharsan, M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Shah Rukh Khan, M Siddharth, U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq ur Rahman, Suresh Kumar, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, P Vidyuth, J Subramaniam, B Sachin, Yudheeswaran, Hemcharan, S Sujay, KM Om Prakash.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter M Mohammed Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Kiran Akash Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Siddharth All-rounder U Mulikesh Batter Ram Arvindh All-rounder Atheeq Ur Rahman Bowler Gowtham Thamarai Kannan Bowler R Divakar Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings turned out to be the real surprise package in the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League and raced to the final of the event, in which they ended up as the joint winner. In the last five completed games, they have a 100% win record, ensuring that things are in line for them in the opening encounter of the 2023 edition.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, NS Chaturvedi, R Vivek, Vishal Vaidhya, G Periyasamy, Anirudh Sitaram, Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag, Tushar Raheja, Radhakrishnan, S Ganesh, Mohamad Ali, G Parthasarathy, Rahul Ayyappan, S Manigandan, A Karuppaswamy, I Vetrivel, P Bhuvaneshwaran, M Ragavan.

Predicted Playing XI

Balchander Anirudh Batter NS Chaturvedi Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder R Vivek Batter Vishal Vaidhya All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Alliraj Karuppusamy Batter Sai Kishore Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler Trilok Nag Bowler Ganeshan Periyaswamy Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans could only win three out of their seven matches in the last edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and overall, they failed to make any mark in the tournament as it moved on. In fact, in the last five games of the last season, ITT could only muster a couple of wins while facing severe thrashing in two of the five matches.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-To-Head

This has been one of the most one-sided rivalries in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with Lyca Kovai Kings having won six out of the eight head-to-head encounters between each other. In the last five games, Lyca Kovai Kings have won four games, further adding the stronghold that they share.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings are the second-fastest scoring sides in the competetion last year after Nellai Royal Kings, having a run-rate of 8.8. They had an average runs per wicket of 28.7 runs but what stands out is the fact that in the powerplay, they maintained a strike rate of over 157. That gives it away. With added impetus this year, one can safely bet on Lyca Kovai Kings to be the power-packed side in the 2023 edition of the competetion.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Best Batters

Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)

B Sai Sudharsan was impeccable with the bat in the IPL and scored 96 runs in the final off only 47 balls. On the biggest stage for franchise T20 cricket, Sudarshan’s performance must give you the hope that there is a clear understanding of who would be the best batter in the opening game. In the last edition of the TNPL, Sudharsan scored 336 runs at an average of 48 at a strike rate of 140.6. That he had a ball-per-dismissal ratio of 34.1 makes it clear why Sudharsan is the best bet for this market.

Vijay Shankar to be ITT’s best batter (Melbet)

Vijay Shankar had a new wind to his T20 career with Gujarat Titans this year. He had an average of 37.63 with the bat with a strike rate of 160.11 for the 2022 champions in the IPL 2023. That showed the evolution that he has had in his T20 career, something Shankar was never associated with. One can stay assured that the former Indian all-rounder would do well to hang in there and make another statement by scoring big in the TNPL 2023.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Best Bowlers

M Siddharth to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Manimaran Siddharth has been a revelation in Tamil Nadu Cricket and is one of the central figures behind Tamil Nadu dominating the white-ball circuit in the country. In TNPL, he has 27 wickets at an average of 23.2 and an economy rate of 6.3, which adds impetus to the base. Hence, we can be certain that things are going in our favour if we bet on him.

Sai Kishore to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

R Sai Kishore is perhaps one of the finest spinners to have come out of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and his growth says a lot which could be understood from the fact that he made it to the Indian T20 squad even before playing IPL. In the TNPL, Sai Kishore has 66 wickets at an average of 16.7 and a terrific economy rate of 6.1. Manage from whichever angle you want, you have a winning be there.