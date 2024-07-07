LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction LYKK 59 % Chance of Winning TIRT 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.555 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash in the 5th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on July 7. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

The defending champions, Lyca Kovai Kings, had a spectacular season last year. The team topped the standings with six stellar wins and a single loss. They have a brilliant squad at disposal from hard-hitting batters to clutch bowlers in the team. The team entered this year’s competition with a fantastic win against Chepauk Super Gillies. The team has a net run rate of 0.650.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans finished 6th in the standings last season. They won two games and lost five matches in the competition. The team batted very poorly throughout the season and the bowling unit relied on a few players. The team will be glad at a fresh start and will be looking for a win here.

Lyca Kovai Kings' chance of winning: 59%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 41%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. They scored 6, 43 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the final three games. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. Suresh Kumar scored 4 runs while S Sujay amassed 6 runs in the game. The team lost their first wicket at 8 runs. Moreover, in their last clash against IDTT, the pair scored only 14 runs before one of them lost their wicket. Looking at their forms, the team will most likely be losing an early wicket in the game.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

The SCF Cricket Ground presents a balanced surface conducive to exciting T20 cricket. Though it tends to favour batters, the pitch offers bowlers a platform for success with some strategic adjustments. Seam bowlers must rely on their ability to extract lateral movement and introduce deceptive deliveries like cutters in the death overs. Spinners can expect to benefit from the wicket's evolving nature, potentially gaining purchase as the match progresses. To capitalise on potentially shortened playing time due to a rain delay, both teams will likely prioritise winning the coin toss and electing to field first, in case the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) calculations come into the picture later on.

Weather Report

The competition will take place through the monsoon season. Salem will most likely receive rainfall on the match day. The rain may affect the game and the pitch as well. The temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.

Lyca Kovai Kings Players List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Balasuramaniam Sachin Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Recent Form

Lyca Kovai Kings won the previous edition of the TNPL. They started this season with a win over Chepauk.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Vijay Shankar © All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit All-rounder P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper S Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. They finished in 6th place with only 2 wins. Vijay Shankar has been handed the reins of the team this year and the all-rounder has a task on his hands.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Lyca Kovai Kings are the defending champions. They started their campaign with an impressive win over Chepauk Super Gillies. Batting first in the game, Lyca Kovai Kings scored 141/7 in the game. Balasubramanium Sachin was the top batter in the game with the knock of 63 runs in the game. U Mukilesh added 31 runs to the total. The bowlers were pretty impressive as they restricted Chepauk Super Gillies under the target and won the game by 13 runs. Many bowlers got a pick in the game. Jhatavedh Subramanyam also picked a wicket and only gave away 11 runs in the game.

On the other hand, Tamizhans had an underwhelming season last year, winning just two games out of seven before being eliminated. The team will be hoping to turn the tables around as Vijay Shankar leads the pack this season.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.36 Bet Now!

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Balasubramanium Sachin to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

Balasubramanium Sachin performed very well in the last game. He scored 86 runs off 45 balls in the last game with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes. The young batter is filled with power and will be stepping in as the best batter from the team.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 195 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.85. He will come in as the best batter from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

M Sharukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Sharukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He picked 17 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous season. He picked a wicket in his last appearance against Chepauk.

P Bhuvaneswaran to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

P Bhuvaneswaran is the top bowler from the team. He picked 13 wickets in 6 games for the team. He will be coming in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.