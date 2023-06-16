LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction LYKK 58 % Chance of Winning NRK 42 % Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will be taking on each other in the sixth match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, on June 16, 2023 (Friday). Both Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings won their opening encounters ensuring that the upcoming game will be really exciting. While Lyca beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs, Nellai Royal Kings beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by five wickets.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Lyca Kovai Kings are the favourites to win the game, with Parimatch offering odds of 1.68 as against 2.11 for Nellai Royal Kings. One must keep in mind that in the previous edition of the event, Nellai were the most impressive team and even secured the top position on the points table.

LKK’s chance of winning is 58%

NRK’s chance of winning is 42%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

I am pretty sure Sai Sudharsan will not have his game under the wrap. He has been excellent with the bat for some time now and I am pretty sure tomorrow will be another celebration of his insane talent. Shahrukh Khan played a really good cameo on June 12, but trust him to deliver another stunning one with the bat. From the unit, I would really be disappointed if Arun Karthik doesn’t go on to deliver yet another masterclass.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Toss Prediction

Batting has increasingly been easier in Coimbatore in the last few matches and this offers a very good chance for both Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings to ramp up their accessories. Teams have preferred to chase at the venue, but that is mostly due to the dew factor. Expect runs in the north of 170 in the first innings.

Weather Report

With Cyclone Biporjoy making landfall on the Gujarat coast, there would be residual rain in the Southern part of India and hence, there may be some rain concerns. Accuweather predicts it to be around 20%.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

The finalists from the tournament's last edition, Lyca Kovai Kings, are coming to the match on the back of stellar form. They beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs, which will add a lot of confidence to the base.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings have won five out of seven matches in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 and ended up as the table-toppers in the tournament. In their first game of the season, they beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by five wickets to get their campaign underway.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-To-Head

Lyca Kovai Kings are the more dominant side in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, having beaten Nellai Royal Kings five times in seven encounters. That is a win percentage of 71.4%.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

NRK to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

In the last edition of the TNPL, NRK were the best team in the powerplay, having maintained a run-rate of 9.7. That was certainly very good. In the last game, they scored 57 in the first six overs, ensuring that nothing has been lost in the process. Trust them to do even better this time.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Batters

Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sai Sudharsan has been exceptional with the bat lately. After scoring a fluent 96 in the final, he managed to amass 88 runs in the opening game of the TNPL. In the tournament’s history, he has 694 runs at an average of 57.83 at a strike rate of 142.2. That he has a boundary percentage of 52.7% makes things stand out.

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Melbet)

The second-highest run-scorer in the history of Tamil Nadu Premier League, Arun Karthik has 1622 runs to his name from 46 matches at an average of 42.68 and a splendid strike rate of 147.2. With 12 fifties and one century, Karthik has ensured runs have come thick and fast. He will certainly be the most important player for Nellai in the match against Lyca.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Bowlers

M Mohammed to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Mohammed has taken 41 wickets in the TNPL and is the most successful bowler from the Lyca Kovai Kings unit. His strike rate of 18.6 is amazing and what makes it even more impressive is the fact that he has an economy rate of 8.3. Then what are you waiting for?

Sonu Yadav to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

A complete package in T20 cricket, Sonu Yadav has 43 wickets in the TNPL at an average of 21.5 and a strike rate of 15.8. That is extremely impressive because at the end of the day, Sonu’s biggest utility factor is his bowling. With the kind of performance he has shown, it is easy to bet on him and trust him to add impetus as well.