LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction LYKK 55 % Chance of Winning NRK 45 % Bet Now! As the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 reaches its business end, two of the best sides in the league - Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will take on each other in the mega final at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday), with the match starting at 7:15 PM IST. While Lyca Kovai Kings were the most dominant side in the competition, having secured the top position on the table, Nellai took a stiff way to make it to the final of the 2023 edition.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Lyca Kovai Kings are the favourites to win the grand finale of the Tamil Nadu Premier League against Nellai Royal Kings, with Melbet giving them odds of 1.80 whereas the winnings odds stand at 1.98 for Nellai Royal Kings. That demarcates where both teams stand in the larger scheme of things ahead of the big game.

LRK’s chance of winning is 55%

NRK’s chance of winning is 45%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Considering Ajitesh Guruswamy's exceptional form, it would be surprising if he doesn't achieve a comfortable fifty on Monday, with KB Arun Karthik contributing significantly. B Sachin is predicted to score yet another half-century in the match, for his consistency is one of the major reasons behind their success in the Lyca line-up beyond Sudharsan.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has hosted 77 matches in which batting first teams have won 41 games compared to 36 games by the teams batting second. Going against the trends of T20 cricket, 55 times, toss-winning teams have decided to bat first, which adds a new zing to the base. The average first innings score at the venue is 152/7, with the winning score going to 162/6.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast for the afternoon, but during the evening, Tirunvelis is forecasted to have some rain, but not heavy enough to interrupt the entire match. That will add a sense of normalcy for both sides would want a full game of cricket to end a highly-contested event.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper S Sujay Batter Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

With six wins from seven games, Lyca Kovai Kings were the table-toppers in the tournament and ensured they would enter the final without any fuss, having won the first qualifier pretty convincingly. With Nellai being one of the most impressive sides in the league, it will be crucial for Lyca to put their best foot forward.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings have always been a consistent side, but this year, they have hit a bumpy path multiple times before reaching the final in a stunning fashion. They have demonstrated a strong sense of authority, winning five out of their seven matches and then securing a place in the final by beating Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons. Surely the final is going to be a cracker.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-To-Head

Lyca Kovai Kings are the more dominant side in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, having beaten Nellai Royal Kings six times in eight encounters. That is a win percentage of 71.4%. The H2H included the dominant win by Lyca over the Royal Kings in the league phase of the tournament, with B Sai Sudharsan leading the way for them.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Even in the absence of B Sai Sudharsan, Lyca Kovai Kings are not bugged down by any pressure and have retained a strong ability to score quickly during the powerplay overs. As a matter of fact, they have maintained an impressive average of 56.76 in the first six overs during the group stage of TNPL 2023 which translates to a run rate of over 9 runs per over, injecting an exciting element into the overall narrative. Trust them to build on that.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Batters

Suresh Kumar to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)

What Jayaraman Suresh Kumar has done in the absence of B Sai Sudharsan is beyond comprehension and is one of the major reasons behind Lyca making it to the final without breaking a sweat. He has been very impressive this TNPL, having scored 223 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 157.9. Even though he has only one half-century, his balls per dismissal rate of 18.3 makes him such a stable performer for Lyca in the recent TNPL.

Guruswamy to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ajitesh Guruswamy is on a roll and if he doesn’t go on to become a regular in the Indian Premier League, it is going to be a shame. He has an average of 55 with a strike rate of 181.1 in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which paints a picture of his consistency. He has a balls per-dismissal ratio of 30.4, which testament to his success in the league.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Bowlers

Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Skipper Shahrukh Khan is an able batter by himself but add to his multi-faceted role he can do, he becomes a complete package. With 13 wickets, he ranks second on the list of highest wicket-takers in the ongoing tournament, having been positioned right after P. Bhuvaneswaran. Khan's bowling average is a shade over 10 and that shows his consistency.

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sonu Yadav's prowess in the TNPL cannot be overlooked, evident from his remarkable record of 50 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a striking strike rate of 15.9. These statistics underscore his ability to thrive under pressure and consistently perform for his team in crucial situations. Yadav's significant contributions have left a lasting impression in the TNPL, which is why we are banking on him to deliver.