LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction LYKK 53 % Chance of Winning NRK 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.785 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nellai Royal Kings and Lyca Kovai Kings will clash in the 11th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground on July 13. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

The defending champions, Lyca Kovai Kings, had a spectacular season last year. They had a fantastic start to their campaign this year as well. They won both their games so far and reside at the second place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.350. They won their last game narrowly against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and will be aiming at a convincing win this time.

Nellai Royal Kings had a great season last year. They were the runners-up in the competition. They had a strong start in the competition this season. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins. They won their last game against SKM Salem Spartans. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.394. They have a better run rate than Lyca Kovai Kings that placed them at the top of the standings. The team will be confident with their current form in the next game.

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 47%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 53%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8 & 20 runs in the two games respectively. S Sujay averages at 16.50 while Suresh Kumar averages at 5.00 in the competition currently. NRK will be keen on picking an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lyca Kovai Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Nellai Royal Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite the possibility on such a pitch, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be the wiser decision.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy, with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. The temperatures would range between 24°C and 34°C. There's a 40% chance of rain on the match day.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

Predicted Playing XI

R Kirubakar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter Mokit Hariharan Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Jain Bowler Ragupathy Simbarasan Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter SJ Arun Kumar Bowler Mohan Prasath Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings were the runners up in the last edition of the competition. They have a good squad and won both their games so far.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Balasuramaniam Sachin Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have won two games in a row. The team won their last game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 1 run. The batters performed well but they need to push it harder in the next clash.

won their last game. They bowled well in the game but they will have a much tougher competition in the next contest.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against Nellai Royal Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 4

Nellai Royal Kings won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

Lyca Kovai Kings went against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. The Kings batted first and scored 160/7 in the game. M Shahrukh Khan emerged as the best batter with an innings of 55 runs. Balasubramanyan Sachin scored 30 runs in the game whereas S Sujay chipped in 27 runs. It was a high target but the Tamizhans almost reached it. They posted 159/8 in the game, losing it by 1 run. M Shahrukh Khan and Mohammed Mohammed picked 2 wickets each to stir the game in their favour.

Nellai Royal Kings are in fantastic form. They clashed against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. Batting first in the game, Salem scored 141, losing all their wickets in the process. Sonu Yadav impressed with his deliveries and picked 5 wickets for NRK. It was a low target but the team had some trouble getting there. NRK scored 144/7 and won the game by 3 wickets. Guruswamy Ajitesh scored 45 runs while Laxmesh Suryaprakash knocked 43 runs in the game.

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Batters

Guruswamy Ajitesh to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Guruswamy Ajitesh is the top batter from Nellai Royal Kings. He has scored 75 runs in 2 games at an average of 37.50. He scored 45 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh is a very talented all-rounder from LKK. He has scored 63 runs in 2 games at an average of 31.50. He smashed 55 runs in his last game and looks in terrific form.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Bowlers

Ragupathy Simbarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Ragupathy Sinbarasan picked 3 wickets in his first game of the season. He went on to pick 2 wickets in the second game. He will step in as the best bowler in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He picked 17 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous season. He picked 3 wickets in two games so far in the competition, including his 2/18 in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.