LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction
LYKK
53%
Chance of Winning
NRK
47%
T20
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Facts:
- Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- Lyca Kovai Kings are placed 2nd in the points table whereas Nellai Royal Kings are positioned at the top place.
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning
The defending champions, Lyca Kovai Kings, had a spectacular season last year. They had a fantastic start to their campaign this year as well. They won both their games so far and reside at the second place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.350. They won their last game narrowly against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and will be aiming at a convincing win this time.
Nellai Royal Kings had a great season last year. They were the runners-up in the competition. They had a strong start in the competition this season. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins. They won their last game against SKM Salem Spartans. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.394. They have a better run rate than Lyca Kovai Kings that placed them at the top of the standings. The team will be confident with their current form in the next game.
- Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 47%
- Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 53%
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips
Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8 & 20 runs in the two games respectively. S Sujay averages at 16.50 while Suresh Kumar averages at 5.00 in the competition currently. NRK will be keen on picking an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lyca Kovai Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Nellai Royal Kings
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Toss Prediction
The surface at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite the possibility on such a pitch, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be the wiser decision.
Weather Report
The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy, with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. The temperatures would range between 24°C and 34°C. There's a 40% chance of rain on the match day.
Nellai Royal Kings Players List
Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.
Predicted Playing XI
|
R Kirubakar
|
All-rounder
|
Guruswamy Ajitesh
|
Batter
|
Mokit Hariharan
|
Batter
|
Nidhish Rajagopal
|
All-rounder
|
Sonu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Lakshay Jain
|
Bowler
|
Ragupathy Simbarasan
|
Bowler
|
Arun Karthik ©
|
Batter
|
SJ Arun Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mohan Prasath
|
Bowler
|
Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form
Nellai Royal Kings were the runners up in the last edition of the competition. They have a good squad and won both their games so far.
Lyca Kovai Kings Player List
Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.
Predicted Playing XI
|
M Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Balasuramaniam Sachin
|
Batter
|
Suresh Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ram Aravindh
|
Batter
|
Atheeq Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
U Mukilesh
|
Batter
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
Valliappan Yudheeshwaran
|
Bowler
|
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|
Bowler
|
M Mohammed
|
All-rounder
|
S Sujay
|
Batter
Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form
Lyca Kovai Kings have won two games in a row. The team won their last game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 1 run. The batters performed well but they need to push it harder in the next clash.
won their last game. They bowled well in the game but they will have a much tougher competition in the next contest.
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against Nellai Royal Kings.
Lyca Kovai Kings won- 4
Nellai Royal Kings won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds
Lyca Kovai Kings went against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. The Kings batted first and scored 160/7 in the game. M Shahrukh Khan emerged as the best batter with an innings of 55 runs. Balasubramanyan Sachin scored 30 runs in the game whereas S Sujay chipped in 27 runs. It was a high target but the Tamizhans almost reached it. They posted 159/8 in the game, losing it by 1 run. M Shahrukh Khan and Mohammed Mohammed picked 2 wickets each to stir the game in their favour.
Nellai Royal Kings are in fantastic form. They clashed against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. Batting first in the game, Salem scored 141, losing all their wickets in the process. Sonu Yadav impressed with his deliveries and picked 5 wickets for NRK. It was a low target but the team had some trouble getting there. NRK scored 144/7 and won the game by 3 wickets. Guruswamy Ajitesh scored 45 runs while Laxmesh Suryaprakash knocked 43 runs in the game.
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings
T20
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Batters
Guruswamy Ajitesh to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings
Guruswamy Ajitesh is the top batter from Nellai Royal Kings. He has scored 75 runs in 2 games at an average of 37.50. He scored 45 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings
M Shahrukh is a very talented all-rounder from LKK. He has scored 63 runs in 2 games at an average of 31.50. He smashed 55 runs in his last game and looks in terrific form.
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Bowlers
Ragupathy Simbarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings
Ragupathy Sinbarasan picked 3 wickets in his first game of the season. He went on to pick 2 wickets in the second game. He will step in as the best bowler in the next game.
M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He picked 17 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous season. He picked 3 wickets in two games so far in the competition, including his 2/18 in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lyca Kovai Kings
Nellai Royal Kings to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Lyca Kovai Kings to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch