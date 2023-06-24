NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction NRK 28 % Chance of Winning CSG 72 % Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies may not have been in the top two positions in the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League, but they surely possess the ability to squeeze in and make a mark when they take on each other in the 14th match of the ongoing edition at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem on June 24, 2023 (Saturday), at 3:15 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

According to Parimatch, the odds for the upcoming match between Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies heavily favor the latter, with odds of 1.65. On the other hand, Nellai Royal Kings stand at 2.15 odds, indicating a lower likelihood of winning.

NRK’s chance of winning is 28%

CSG’s chance of winning is 72%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Expect a stellar performance from N Jagadeesan, as it seems nearly impossible to prevent him from reaching yet another half-century. Furthermore, it's hard to keep someone like Rahil Shah out of the picture when it comes to influencing the outcome of the match. Additionally, one cannot overlook the all-round impact that Ajitesh Guruswamy is likely to have. With his versatile skills in both batting and bowling, Guruswamy is expected to make a significant contribution, playing a vital role in Chepauk's success.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction

When it comes to the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, it holds a distinguished reputation as the most bowling-friendly venue in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The statistics speak for themselves, as the average first-innings score at this ground stands at 129 runs, with a winning score typically reaching 140. Interestingly, when batting second, teams have struggled even more, with an average score of a mere 98.

Weather Report

Salem, with its tropical climate, is no stranger to scorching daytime temperatures that often soar around 38 degrees. There is very little rain forecast for Saturday's match. With afternoon showers expected, both captains will need to be constantly alert and attentive, ready to make crucial decisions based on the ever-changing weather conditions.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings have shown their prowess in the Tamil Nadu Premier League by winning three out of their four matches. Looking back to the previous year's tournament, the team had an impressive performance, securing victories in five out of seven matches. Their exceptional performance led them to finish at the top of the tournament table.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Paul Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sanjay Yadav Batter Harish Kumar All-rounder Rajagopal Sathish Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit Bowler M Viju Arul Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies, the joint winners of the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, started the current season on a strong note by comfortably winning their first two matches. However, they faced setbacks in the subsequent two games, resulting in their current position at fourth in the standings.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-To-Head

Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings have played each other seven matches, in which the former have won five matches and the latter have accounted for two wins. That makes it a pretty one-sided affair.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

CSG to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies’ success stories in the last three years have been written on the back of the success of their batters, and this year is no different. In Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, and Sanjay Yadav - they possess perhaps the most important and stoic batting order, which is understandable from the fact that they have maintained a run rate of 9.3 in the first six overs. Go for them to have a super powerplay.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Batters

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Melbet)

Arun Karthik is not a small name in domestic cricket. It is pretty evident from the fact that he is the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with 1658 runs to his name from 47 matches at an average of 39.48 and a splendid strike rate of 147.2. With 12 fifties and one century, Karthik has been the most reliable batter for Nellai and should ideally put up a big one on Saturday.

Jagadeesan to be CSG’s best batter (Melbet)

What Narayan Jagadeesan has achieved in the TNPL is never a matter of speculation. He has always been great - in fact, he is the highest run-scorer in the TNPL. That he is the all-time highest run-scorer in the league is not lost on anyone and is just 35 runs away to become the first-ever player to score 2000 runs in the TNPL. Trust him to deliver.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Bowlers

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

In due course of time, if Sonu Yadav doesn’t go on to become a proper superstar in the IPL, then it will be a shame. He has 48 wickets in the TNPL at an average of 21.4 and a strike rate of 15.8. Further, his ability to soak in the pressure to deliver a masterclass every time the team need him is an example of brevity. I have full faith in him doing justice to his talent against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Rahil Shah to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The third-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL, Rahil Shah has 60 wickets to his name and in the 2023 edition, he is making some frivolous basics designed for himself. He has seven wickets at an average of 16.5 in four matches this year. That he has an economy of 6 and a strike rate of 16.5 ensures that Rahil Shah makes Shah such an impactful performer.