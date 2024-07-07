NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction NRK 37 % Chance of Winning CSG 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will clash in the 4th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on July 7. The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings had a great season last year. The team won five games while losing on two occasions. Their chances were bleak but they fought their way to the finals. The team lost the finals against Lyca Kovai Kings and finished as the runners-up of the competition. The team will be looking for a fantastic start this year. There are a few changes in the squad and the new faces will be looking to win their first game.

Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful franchise in the competition. The team has won the title three times in the 5 years of the competition so far. Chepauk Super Gillies finished fifth in the previous edition of the competition. The team had three wins and four losses in seven games. The team had a disappointing start to their campaign this season. They lost the first game against Lyca Kovai Kings. They have a net run rate of -0.650 in the tournament.

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 37%

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 63%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies had a poor season last year. The team had a poor batting outing in the last game, starting from their openers. Narayan Jagadeesan and D Santhosh Kumar opened for the team and posted no run before the first dismissal. Santhosh Kumar ducked out while Jagadeesan scored 18 runs in the game. In their last clash, NRK scored 3 runs before their 1st dismissal against NRK. That said, CSG will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction

The Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium has been a venue which has favoured Nellai Royal Kings more often than not. The team has picked up a victory in the last two matches. Meanwhile, the last success for Chepauk Super Gillies on this ground was against NRK. The ground boasts an average first innings score of 145+. At this venue, NRK have a 2-1 lead over CSG on the head-to-head front. Therefore, the team which wins the toss will be keen on batting first and setting a target of 150+.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Salem are expected to be cloudy with light rains. The damp conditions could make batting tricky in the second half. The temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

Predicted Playing XI

AV Abilash Batter Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter Laxmesha Suryaprakash Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Jain All-rounder NS Harish All-rounder Arun Karthik © Wicket-keeper SJ Arun Kumar Bowler Mohan Prasath Bowler Rithik Easwaran Batter

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings were the runners up in the last edition of the competition. They have a talented batting order but their bowling order does not look very promising.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies lost their last game with a very poor batting performance. The team will be looking at a comeback here.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 2

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

The Nellai Royal Kings will rely on top performers like Guruswamy Ajitesh and Arun Karthik in their upcoming match. Karthik also holds the record for the most centuries by a TNPL player (3) and the most runs scored in a single season. In the bowling department, Sonu Yadav and Mohan Prasath will play crucial roles. Yadav has taken 11 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 8.27, while Prasath has 8 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 8.73. Nellai's squad features the most all-rounders in the league.

Chepauk Super Gillies matched against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, LKK scored 141/7 in the game. Abhishek Tanwar was the best bowler in the team with 4 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Baba Aparajith scored 38 runs whereas Pradosh Ranjan Paul smashed 40 runs in the game. However, the rest of the team did not score much and the team settled for 128/6 in the game, losing the match by 13 runs.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

Guruswamy Ajitesh to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Guruswamy Ajitesh was the best player for NRK throughout last season and his exploits were a big factor behind the team finishing as the runner-up. He was able to come up with 385 runs in just 10 innings at an impressive 64.16 average and a strike rate of 163.

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith is a terrific batter in the team. He scored 38 runs off 29 balls in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav finished last season with 11 wickets from his 10 innings. He was among the consistent bowlers in the squad. He will be expected to bowl well in his first game of the season.

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar was fantastic with the ball in the first game. He picked 4 wickets for 26 runs in the game. He will be ready with yet another smashing performance in the next game.