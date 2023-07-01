NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction
NRK
55%
Chance of Winning
DIND
45%
T20
Indian Cement Company Ground
Facts
- Chakaravarthy has an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6.
- Sonu Yadav has 51 wickets in the TNPL at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9.
- Adithya Ganesh is the top run-scorer for Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing season.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning
Both Nellai and Dindigul are valued on equal terms by the oddsmakers, with Parimatch providing a bet value of 1.90 each for their wins. That is kind of fair for the kind of strengths both teams have shown in the ongoing tournament.
NRK’s chance of winning is 55%
DD’s chance of winning is 45%
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips
Be sure about Arun Karthik doing everything he can to guide Nellai Royal Kings to a strong position. His knack for scoring big in every situation is a factor one can’t ignore here. I am further banking on Rithik Easwaran to ensure that Nellai are in a better position by partnering with Arun Karthik upfront. Sonu Yadav’s success with the ball is well documented for Nellai, but their batters will be wary of the brilliance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy, who can spin a web around.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Toss Prediction
The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has witnessed 56 T20 matches, with 30 wins by teams batting second and 26 wins by teams batting first. The toss-winning captains have chosen to bat first in 43 matches, indicating the true nature of the wicket. The average first-innings batting score at the venue is 152, while the average winning score in the first innings is 164.
Weather Report
The day will be sunny with scattered clouds, offering good visibility for players and spectators. Temperatures will range from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a gentle breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. No rainfall is predicted, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay due to weather conditions.
Nellai Royal Kings Player List
Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arun Karthik
|
Batter
|
SJ Arun Kumar
|
Batter
|
Nidhish Rajagopal
|
Batter
|
Sonu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ajitesh Guruswamy
|
All-rounder
|
Karthick Manikandan
|
All-rounder
|
Lakshay Jain S
|
Bowler
|
S Mohan Prasath
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
M Poiyamozhi
|
Bowler
Nellai Royal Kings Team Form
Nellai Royal Kings have continued their super performance in 2023 winning four of their five matches so far. The franchise, which finished at the top of the points table last year, have been exceptional in terms of executing their strengths and sticking to it despite the challenging circumstances that led to slow batting in Salem.
Dindigul Dragons Player List
Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Adithya Ganesh
|
Batter
|
C Sarath Kumar
|
Batter
|
Suboth Bhati
|
All-rounder
|
P Saravana Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
M Mathivannan
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Dindigul Dragons Team Form
Despite being one of the most underperforming sides in the TNPL over the years, Dindigul Dragons decided to leave the baggage behind and inspired by the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy, they have taken the bull by the horns. This year, they have four wins from five games already and with two matches to go, they would ideally aim to finish at the top of the table.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Head-To-Head
Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons have faced each other in a total of six head-to-head matches, with both teams emerging victorious in three games each. This indicates a balanced competition between the two teams, with both showcasing a 50% win rate.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds
NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Nellai Royal Kings are one of the strongest batting sides in the competition, and at the heart of it lies the fact that they dominate the first six overs of the innings. In the last three seasons, no teams have scored at a faster rate than them in the powerplay, and in the ongoing season, a powerplay run rate of 9.3 makes it clear that Nellai Royal Kings will have its share of truth at the moment.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Best Batters
Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)
If one thing that has always remained constant in the Tamil Nadu Premier League is Arun Karthik’s consistent performances. No one has scored more than him in the TNPL over the years, whereas he has added 140 runs in the 2023 edition as well, ensuring his contribution to the team always remains top-notch. Trust him to deliver once again.
Adithya Ganesh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)
Adithya Ganesh has been a formidable batter for Dindigul this season, having scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50. His batting has been resilient, and made it even more impressive because Ganesh has batted at a strike rate of over 140. His success further ensured that he is the top run-scorer for Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing season as well.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Best Bowlers
Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sonu Yadav has 51 wickets in the TNPL at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9. That tells a story of its own. His ability to soak in the pressure to deliver performances for his team in crucial junctures have left an indelible mark in the TNPL. Trust him to deliver.
Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)
In 2023, Varun Chakravarthy has been an exceptional performer for the Dindigul Dragons, proving to be a valuable asset alongside captain Ravichandran Ashwin. His bowling skills have been outstanding, with a remarkable tally of eight wickets in only five matches and an impressive average of 8.4. Chakravarthy's overall record in the TNPL reflects his dominance, with an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6. Without a doubt, he is a key asset for the team, contributing significantly to their success.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nellai Royal Kings
While Dindigul Dragons were really impressive, I am veering towards Nellai for the simple fact that their wins so far were very straightforward and domineering. They have stability in all departments, whereas Dindigul Dragons were more focused in the bowling department. Further, on challenging decks, Nellai batters didn’t hesitate to manage the runs at a high pace, which further colluded the structure. Keeping that in mind, I am sliding with Nellai.
NRK to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
DD to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)Bet Now!