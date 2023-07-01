NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction NRK 55 % Chance of Winning DIND 45 % Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons - two of the most impressive teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 - at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, in the evening encounter on July 1, 2023 (Saturday), at 7:15 PM. With four wins each from five games, Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons are placed at the second and third spots, respectively.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Both Nellai and Dindigul are valued on equal terms by the oddsmakers, with Parimatch providing a bet value of 1.90 each for their wins. That is kind of fair for the kind of strengths both teams have shown in the ongoing tournament.

NRK’s chance of winning is 55%

DD’s chance of winning is 45%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Be sure about Arun Karthik doing everything he can to guide Nellai Royal Kings to a strong position. His knack for scoring big in every situation is a factor one can’t ignore here. I am further banking on Rithik Easwaran to ensure that Nellai are in a better position by partnering with Arun Karthik upfront. Sonu Yadav’s success with the ball is well documented for Nellai, but their batters will be wary of the brilliance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy, who can spin a web around.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has witnessed 56 T20 matches, with 30 wins by teams batting second and 26 wins by teams batting first. The toss-winning captains have chosen to bat first in 43 matches, indicating the true nature of the wicket. The average first-innings batting score at the venue is 152, while the average winning score in the first innings is 164.

Weather Report

The day will be sunny with scattered clouds, offering good visibility for players and spectators. Temperatures will range from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a gentle breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. No rainfall is predicted, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay due to weather conditions.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings have continued their super performance in 2023 winning four of their five matches so far. The franchise, which finished at the top of the points table last year, have been exceptional in terms of executing their strengths and sticking to it despite the challenging circumstances that led to slow batting in Salem.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Despite being one of the most underperforming sides in the TNPL over the years, Dindigul Dragons decided to leave the baggage behind and inspired by the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy, they have taken the bull by the horns. This year, they have four wins from five games already and with two matches to go, they would ideally aim to finish at the top of the table.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Head-To-Head

Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons have faced each other in a total of six head-to-head matches, with both teams emerging victorious in three games each. This indicates a balanced competition between the two teams, with both showcasing a 50% win rate.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings are one of the strongest batting sides in the competition, and at the heart of it lies the fact that they dominate the first six overs of the innings. In the last three seasons, no teams have scored at a faster rate than them in the powerplay, and in the ongoing season, a powerplay run rate of 9.3 makes it clear that Nellai Royal Kings will have its share of truth at the moment.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Best Batters

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)

If one thing that has always remained constant in the Tamil Nadu Premier League is Arun Karthik’s consistent performances. No one has scored more than him in the TNPL over the years, whereas he has added 140 runs in the 2023 edition as well, ensuring his contribution to the team always remains top-notch. Trust him to deliver once again.

Adithya Ganesh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Adithya Ganesh has been a formidable batter for Dindigul this season, having scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50. His batting has been resilient, and made it even more impressive because Ganesh has batted at a strike rate of over 140. His success further ensured that he is the top run-scorer for Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing season as well.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Best Bowlers

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sonu Yadav has 51 wickets in the TNPL at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9. That tells a story of its own. His ability to soak in the pressure to deliver performances for his team in crucial junctures have left an indelible mark in the TNPL. Trust him to deliver.

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

In 2023, Varun Chakravarthy has been an exceptional performer for the Dindigul Dragons, proving to be a valuable asset alongside captain Ravichandran Ashwin. His bowling skills have been outstanding, with a remarkable tally of eight wickets in only five matches and an impressive average of 8.4. Chakravarthy's overall record in the TNPL reflects his dominance, with an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6. Without a doubt, he is a key asset for the team, contributing significantly to their success.