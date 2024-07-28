NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction
NRK
37%
Chance of Winning
DIND
63%
T20
NPR College Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by Nellai Royal Kings by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Dindigul Dragons.
- Nellai Royal Kings are 6th in the standings whereas Dindigul Dragons are placed at the 3rd place.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning
Nellai Royal Kings had a great start with two wins but do not have anything to show in their recent games. They lost three games in a row. With two wins and three losses, Nellai Royal Kings are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of -0.160. The team will be expected to do well in the next game.
Dindigul Dragons are on their way to the top of the standings. The team is coming from a win against Siechem Madurai Panthers. The team has four wins and two losses in six games. With that, they are placed 3rd in the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.333. Their batting order looks in terrific form and should win the next game.
- Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 63%
- Nellai Royal Kings' chance of winning: 37%
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips
Nellai Royal Kings to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Nellai Royal Kings had a poor start in the competition. The opening pair has scored 24, 10, 12, 1, 9 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the five games they have played so far. Arun Karthik and Guruswamy Ajitesh open for the side currently. Karthik and Ajitesh average at 43.00 & 18.16 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Karthik scored 51 runs while Ajitesh ducked out in the game. That said, Nellai Royal Kings will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Dindigul Dragons
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction
NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.
Weather Report
The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 35 degrees Celsius.
Dindigul Dragons Players List
Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Predicted Playing XI
|
VP Diran
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarath Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Suboth Bhati
|
Bowler
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
P Vignesh
|
Bowler
Dindigul Dragons Recent Form
The Dindigul Dragons won their last game with a terrific batting performance. The team defended a huge target of 202 runs in the game successfully against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Nellai Royal Kings Players List
Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.
Predicted Playing XI
|
NS Harish Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Guruswamy Ajitesh
|
Batter
|
Mokit Hariharan
|
Batter
|
Nidhish Rajagopal
|
All-rounder
|
Sonu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Lakshay Jain
|
Bowler
|
Ragupathy Simbarasan
|
Bowler
|
Arun Karthik ©
|
Batter
|
SJ Arun Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Gohulmoorthi
|
Bowler
|
Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
Nellai Royal Kings Team Form
Nellai Royal Kings are coming from a loss here. Their batters scored well in the game while the bowlers failed to stop the run-flow. The team has lost three games in a row.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record
In the last five matches between the teams, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2.
Nellai Royal Kings won- 3
Dindigul Dragons won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds
Nellai Royal Kings contested against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans batted first and scored 189 for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Ragupathy Silambarasan picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Arun Karthik scored 51 runs while Rithik Easwaran scored 59 runs in the game. Rithik Easwaran added 40 runs in the end. However, the team could not reach the target and were restricted to 184/9 in the game. NRK lost the game by 5 runs.
Dindigul Dragons went against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game. Dindigul were fantastic with the bat and posted 201 runs in the game with the loss of 5 wickets. Shivam Singh led an incredible innings of an unbeaten 106 runs. Baba Indrajith scored 29 runs in the game. It was a high target for SMP. They could not reach the target and scored 171/8 in the game, losing it by 30 runs. R Ashwin and Sandeep Warrier picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons
T20
NPR College Ground, null
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters
Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons
Shivam Singh has scored 226 runs in 6 games of the tournament. He smashed an unbeaten 106 runs off 57 balls in the last game with the help of 6 fours and 10 sixes. The batter will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings
Arun Karthik is the best batter from the team. He has scored 215 runs in 6 games of the competition and averages at 43.00 in the current competition. The batter smashed 51 runs in the last game.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers
Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons
Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 7 wickets in 6 games for the team. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.
Ragupathy Silambarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings
Ragupathy Silambarasan is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games so far. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Nellai Royal Kings to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch