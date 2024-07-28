NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction NRK 37 % Chance of Winning DIND 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings will clash in the 28th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 28. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings had a great start with two wins but do not have anything to show in their recent games. They lost three games in a row. With two wins and three losses, Nellai Royal Kings are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of -0.160. The team will be expected to do well in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons are on their way to the top of the standings. The team is coming from a win against Siechem Madurai Panthers. The team has four wins and two losses in six games. With that, they are placed 3rd in the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.333. Their batting order looks in terrific form and should win the next game.

Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 63%

Nellai Royal Kings' chance of winning: 37%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings had a poor start in the competition. The opening pair has scored 24, 10, 12, 1, 9 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the five games they have played so far. Arun Karthik and Guruswamy Ajitesh open for the side currently. Karthik and Ajitesh average at 43.00 & 18.16 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Karthik scored 51 runs while Ajitesh ducked out in the game. That said, Nellai Royal Kings will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Dindigul Dragons 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 35 degrees Celsius.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder Suboth Bhati Bowler Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons won their last game with a terrific batting performance. The team defended a huge target of 202 runs in the game successfully against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

Predicted Playing XI

NS Harish Kumar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter Mokit Hariharan Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Jain Bowler Ragupathy Simbarasan Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter SJ Arun Kumar Bowler Gohulmoorthi Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings are coming from a loss here. Their batters scored well in the game while the bowlers failed to stop the run-flow. The team has lost three games in a row.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

Dindigul Dragons won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

Nellai Royal Kings contested against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans batted first and scored 189 for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Ragupathy Silambarasan picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Arun Karthik scored 51 runs while Rithik Easwaran scored 59 runs in the game. Rithik Easwaran added 40 runs in the end. However, the team could not reach the target and were restricted to 184/9 in the game. NRK lost the game by 5 runs.

Dindigul Dragons went against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game. Dindigul were fantastic with the bat and posted 201 runs in the game with the loss of 5 wickets. Shivam Singh led an incredible innings of an unbeaten 106 runs. Baba Indrajith scored 29 runs in the game. It was a high target for SMP. They could not reach the target and scored 171/8 in the game, losing it by 30 runs. R Ashwin and Sandeep Warrier picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 NPR College Ground, null Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.38 Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh has scored 226 runs in 6 games of the tournament. He smashed an unbeaten 106 runs off 57 balls in the last game with the help of 6 fours and 10 sixes. The batter will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik is the best batter from the team. He has scored 215 runs in 6 games of the competition and averages at 43.00 in the current competition. The batter smashed 51 runs in the last game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 7 wickets in 6 games for the team. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

Ragupathy Silambarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Ragupathy Silambarasan is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games so far. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.