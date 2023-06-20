NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction NRK 64 % Chance of Winning TIRT 36 % Bet Now! Match 10 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will see Nellai Royal Kings taking on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at NPR College Ground, Dindigul. The fixture, scheduled to be played on June 20, will get underway at 7.15 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Nellai are currently in the top half of the points table, thanks to their back-to-back victories in the opening two matches. Tiruppur, on the other hand, had quite the opposite, with two heavy defeats that led them to languish at the bottom half of the table.

Nellai Royal Kings’ chances of winning - 64%

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’s chances of winning - 36%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Among the Nellai batters, Arun Karthik, Sri Neranjan, and Nidhish Rajagopal hold the key, They have arguably tournament’s most decorated all-rounder in Sonu Yadav, and the presence of Sandeep Warrier, Karthick Manikandan has only made their squad look even more impressive. Thanks to their overall contributions, they chased down a paltry 127-run target against Siechem Madurai Panthers in 13.4 overs and then saw off a challenging 182-run target on the last ball of the contest.

Despite having stars such as Vijay Shankar and Sai Kishore in their mix, Tiruppur looked very poor in both of their encounters so far. They could only muster 120/7 against Chepauk Super Gilles, and their opposition got the job done in just 15.4 overs. After that, against Lycia Kovia Kings, they were knocked over for 109 after coming to chase 180. If they want to stage a comeback, the likes of NS Chaturved, Tushar Raheja, and P Bhuvaneswaran must step up alongside Shankar and Kishore.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Toss Prediction

Out of the first six matches in TNPL 2023, the chasing team emerged victorious on four occasions. These included two successful chases of the Royal Kings, while Tiruppur had one defeat while batting first and another while batting second. Therefore, there is a high possibility that the team will opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a chance of patchy rain (1.2 mm) in Dindigul on June 20, with the temperature to go as high as 30°c and as low as 24°c. Besides, up to 50% cloud coverage of the sky is also predicted, which means there is a chance of the match getting interrupted due to inclement weather.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Nellai Royal Kings squad:Arun Karthik (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain S, Sandeep Warrier, Sri Neranjan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, NS Harish, Karthick Manikandan, P Sugendhiran, Aswin Crist, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan, Adithya Arun

Predicted Playing XI

Sri Neranjan Batsman Arun Karthik (C) Batsman Ajitesh Guruswamy Batsman Rithik Easwaran (WK) Batsman Sonu Yadav All-rounder SJ Arun Kumar Batsman R Mithun All-rounder M Poiyamozhi All-rounder S Mohan Prasath Bowler Lakshay Jain S Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler/ Sri Neranjan (Impact Player)

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

The Royals Kings could not have asked for a better start ahead of the competition. They began the season with a convincing six-wicket win over the Panthers, and then followed it with a thrilling four-wicket win over Kovai Kings.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans squad: Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ganesh, Trilok Nag, Alliraj Karuppusamy, G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel, Rahul Harish

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja (WK) Batsman NS Chaturved Batsman Vishal Vaidhya Batsman/G Periyaswamy (Impact Player) S Radhakrishnan Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Rajendran Vivek Batsman Balchander Anirudh Batsman Mohamed Ali All-rounder Sai Kishore (C) Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

Tiruppur had a poor start in TNPL 2023, having lost to Kovai Kings by 70 runs and then Gilles handed them a hefty 7-wicket defeat prior to this contest.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head to Head

According toSportsf1.com, Nellai and Tirippur have met in TNPL six times, of which both teams have won thrice each. In their last three meetings, Nellai have had the last laugh twice, while Tiruppur had won the other one, by three wickets.

Matches played - 6

Nellai Royal Kings - 3

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - 3

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Vijay Shankar to score over 21.5

One of the superstars in Tamil Nadu cricket, Vijay Shankar is one of the most consistent all-rounders in the domestic circuit, and batting is his primary strength. He tends to anchor the innings, and his run-a-ball 28 against the Gillies in their previous fixture showed exactly that. Hence, expecting him to score 22 or more is not a wild bet to put on, and the punters could be benefited if they rely on him.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Team Batsmen

Arun Karthik to be Nellai Royal Kings’ top batter

Arun Karthik had an average of 41.86 in TNPL 2022, courtesy of aggregating 293 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 127.39. The 37-year-old played beautifully against the Panthers in the tournament opener, making 32 off just 12 deliveries but fell for a golden duck in the following fixture, against Kovai Kings. The Royal Kings skipper will be keen to get back to his good old form, and this should be the fixture he is waiting for.

NS Chaturved to be the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’s top batter

The Tirippur opener was one of the top run-getters in TNPL 2022, having tallied 180 runs across eight matches. However, he had a torrid start this year, as he departed after scoring in single digits (8 and 4) in both matches. Still, keeping the 32-year-old’s skillset in mind, it only takes one good match to regain the form, and who knows the Royal Kings fixture could be an ideal one for the veteran.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be Nellai Royal Kings’ top bowler

Sandeep Warrier had an excellent TNPL 2022, having got 11 wickets in nine matches, only behind the tally of Abhishek Tanwar (17 wickets) and Kiran Akash (12). However, the 32-year-old right-arm quick is yet to have a memorable outing in the competition this year, as he has not picked up a wicket in two attempts. Still, given his history of snaring wickets in regular intervals, we would recommend the punters keep faith in Warrier more than anyone else in the Royal Kings’ bowling unit.

Sai Kishore to be the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’s top bowler

Having taken 11 wickets in just six matches in TNPL 2022, Sai Kishore finished as the joint-third highest-wicket-taker in the competition last year alongside Warrier. The Tiruppur skipper had an excellent start this year as well, claiming 2/24 against Kovai Kings, but returned ordinary figures of 0/39 in their previous match against Gillies. Yet, considering how influential Sai Kishore is in the Tiruppur bowling attack, bank upon the 26-year-old left-arm spinner to yield benefits.