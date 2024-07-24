NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction NRK 55 % Chance of Winning TIRT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings will clash in the 23rd game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 24. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings are having a mixed campaign. They won the first two games but lost in the two games after that. With two wins and as many losses in their campaign, Nellai Royal Kings are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of -0.135. The team will be looking to win their next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are inconsistent in their campaign of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team had some success after a disappointing start in the competition. They have three losses and two wins in five games. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.405.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 45%

Nellai Royal Kings' chance of winning: 55%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings had a poor start in the competition. The team has Arun Karthik and Mokit Hariharan in the current competition. The pair scored 24, 10, 12, 1 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the four games they have played so far. Karthik and Hariharan average at 41.00 & 10.80 in the competition so far. Hariharan looked out of form and went out cheaply in the competition on multiple occasions. Looking at their form, the pair are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 31 degrees Celsius.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Vijay Shankar © All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler M Mathivannan Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team is coming from a win in their last game. They scored 192 runs in the last game that resulted in a huge win.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Robin Bist Batter Muhammad Adnan Khan Batter Rajendran Vivek All-rounder Vishal Vaidhya Batter Shijit Chandran (c) All-rounder Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings are coming from a loss here. Their batters scored well in the game while the bowlers failed to stop the run-flow.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 3-2.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 2

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Nellai Royal Kings competed against Trichy Grand Cholas in their last outing. Batting first in the game, NRK scored 177/9 in the game. Arun Karthik was the top batter in the team with 84 runs in the game. Rithik Easwaran scored 29 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Trichy Grand Cholas scored 182/6 in the game and won the game by 4 wickets. The bowlers were not impressive in the games and could not defend the target. NRK will be looking to recover from this and post a victory in the next game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won their last game against SKM Salem Spartans. They batted first in the game and scored 192/9 in the game. It was a high total for the team. Amit Sathvik scored 50 runs. Tushar Raheja struck a fantastic 79 runs in the game to post a huge total for the team. Chasing the target, Salem Spartans only registered 141/8 in the game, losing it by 51 runs. Mohamed Ali was the best bowler from the Tamizhans and took 3 wickets in the game. T Natarajan and Ajith Ram picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Indian Cement Company Ground, null Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.904 Bet Now!

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter has scored 215 runs in 5 games at an average of 43.00 in the competition so far. Raheja struck 79 off 49 balls in the last game.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik is the best batter from the team. He has scored 164 runs in 5 games of the competition and averages at 41.00 in the current competition. The batter smashed 84 runs off 51 balls in the last game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Mohamed Ali to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Mohamed Ali is the top bowler from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games so far. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.