NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs SASP (Salem Spartans) Match Prediction NRK 61 % Chance of Winning SASP 39 % Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings and Salem Spartans will take on each other in the 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul, on June 22, 2023 (Thursday), at 7:15 PM IST. While Nellai have secured two wins from three games, Salem have one win and as many loss from the tournament to secure the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings are the outright favorites to win this encounter, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.53 as against Salem Spartans’ winning odds of 2.40. The continuous convergence of matches in a very similar direction and the uncanny predictability of the tournament direct the results in the TNPL.

NRK’s chance of winning is 61%

SS’s chance of winning is 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Betting Tips

I am heavily banking on Arun Karthik to have his say in the match, for the batter has been one of the most consistent batters in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Indian domestic cricket. Ajitesh Guruswamy will surely have a great time with the ball, which can further direct Nellai's approach this year. Kaushik Gandhi, for Salem, continues to be their brightest player and will surely weild some power.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Match Toss Prediction

Chasing teams have enjoyed a clear dominance this year, with four out of four matches having been won by the second batting side. With the average first innings score at the venue being 157 in the TNPL and the average first-innings winning score being 175, one can surely plan to enjoy a monumental carnage.

Weather Report

With the Monsoon being delayed again, there will not be continuous downpours, but the seasonal rain has already made its mark in Dindigul in the last four days. The Met department prediction suggests that the cloud cover will be 18% during the evening on Thursday.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

After dominating the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, in which Nellai Royal Kings won five out of seven matches to end up as the table-toppers, they started the season by beating Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings, but lost the encounter to Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans by a margin of seven wickets, which was their first loss in the TNPL 2023.

Salem Spartans Player List

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Kaushik Gandhi Batter RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder Mani Bharthi Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder Muhammed Adnan Khan All-rounder Sachin Rathi Bowler M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler Akash Sumra Bowler

Salem Spartans Team Form

The wooden spooners from the 2022 edition, in which they won only one game out of seven matches, Salem Spartans started the 2023 season with a loss. But they won the next game against Ba11sy Trichy thanks to power-packed innings from wicket-keeper Mani Bharthi.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Head-To-Head

Both teams have won three games each in their head-to-head encounters, which is a pretty good indication of how they have matched against each other in the last few years. What makes it even more interesting is that Nellai won the game last year, but in the previous two games, Salem had the honours.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Betting Odds

NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings are traditionally a very strong side in the powerplay, which has been their batting philosophy over the years. In 2022 TNPL, they had maintained a run rate of 9.7 in the first six overs, which was the best in the competition. Then why are you thinking so much? Just go all in.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Best Batters

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Melbet)

Arun Karthik is one of the most successful batters in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, having amassed 1658 runs at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 148.4 in 49 matches. That makes him the third most successful batter in the Tamil Nadu Premier League history. That should be enough information for you to bet on him, don’t you think?

Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kaushik Gandhi is the fourth on the all-time highest run-scorers list, with 1542 runs at an average of 32.81 at a strike rate of 125.7. With 10 fifties and one century, Gandhi has been an impeccable force in the shortest format of the game in Tamil Nadu and creates a process of functionality. He is the highest run-scorer in the 2023 season for Salem as well. That should add more value, don’t you think?

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Best Bowlers

M Mohammed to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Mohammed has taken 45 wickets in the TNPL and is the most successful bowler from the Lyca Kovai Kings unit. In the previous match, he has four wickets in the previous match. His strike rate of 18.6 has been one of the very best in the league, which adds more value to the base. Go for it.

Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Abhishek Tanwar has done really well in TNPL history, having taken 59 wickets in 50 matches at an average of 22.49. He has an economy rate of 7.9 with a strike rate of 18, which further incentivizes us to bet big on the Salem star. Abhishek Tanwar can be your pick and you will surely be rewarded with a lot of money.