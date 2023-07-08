NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction NRK 64 % Chance of Winning MAPA 36 % Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on each other in the Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on July 8, 2023 (Saturday), 7:00 PM IST. The winner of the third and fourth-placed teams in the league stage will be making it to the second qualifier against the loser of the first qualifier between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings are slight favourites to win the game, with Parimatch providing them odds of 1.81 as against the winning odds of 1.93 for Siechem Madurai Panthers.

NRK’s chance of winning is 64%

SMP’s chance of winning is 36%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

From my understanding of this TNPL 2023, Ajitesh Guruswamy will score a relaxed fifty on Saturday, with support from KB Arun Karthik. Additionally, Hari Nishanth is expected to exhibit fearless aggression in his performance. It is highly certain that Gurjanpreet Singh will excel in a composed manner and emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the match.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

To date, the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has been the venue for 17 Tamil Nadu Premier League games. Among these matches, the team batting first has won nine times, while the team batting second has been victorious in eight matches. While there isn't a significant trend between the two, it is interesting to note that teams have mostly opted to bowl first, with 12 out of the 17 encounters following this strategy.

Weather Report

Based on Accuweather.com, the weather forecast for the match suggests a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of thunderstorms in certain areas during the afternoon. However, the evening is expected to be enjoyable, creating favorable conditions for a cricket game. The maximum temperature anticipated for the match is around 28 degrees Celsius.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

In 2023, the Nellai Royal Kings have demonstrated an outstanding performance, winning five out of their seven matches and securing a place in the playoffs of the tournament. Despite finishing the league stage in the third position, after previously topping the table, their consistency is evident and they will rely on it to perform strongly in the upcoming matches.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder S Sri Abisek All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers have experienced a mixed season, registering four victories and three losses out of seven matches, which has positioned them in fifth place on the points table. However, a crucial win in their last league game allowed them to maintain their position at fourth, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-To-Head

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings have played each other 10 times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with the former winning four games and the latter registering five wins. In the last five completed games, Siechem Madurai Panthers have won three games, with Nellai Royal Kings winning two.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With a remarkable batting lineup, NRK has consistently outperformed other teams in the first six overs across the last three seasons. In the current season, their impressive powerplay run rate of 9.3 further solidifies their prowess during this critical phase of the game. Expect NRK to dominate and make a significant impact during the powerplay.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Batters

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Arun Karthik's consistent performances have been one of the ever-lasting features in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He holds the record for the highest runs in the TNPL and has continued his streak in the 2023 season with 192 runs at an average of 32. Expect him to deliver once again.

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hari Nishanth has been a standout performer in the ongoing season of TNPL, accumulating an impressive total of 168 runs at an average of 22.33. His balls per dismissal rate of 19.7 reflects his ability to spend significant time at the crease. Notably, Hari Nishanth holds the distinction of being the highest run-scorer for his team in TNPL 2023. Given his consistent and impactful performances, he is definitely to be bet on.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Bowlers

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sonu Yadav's exceptional performance in the TNPL is undeniable, as indicated by his impressive record of 51 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9. These statistics highlight his capability to handle pressure and consistently deliver for his team during critical moments. Yadav's contributions have left a lasting impact in the TNPL, establishing him as a dependable player who can be trusted to continue delivering outstanding performances.

Gurjapneet Singh to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Gurjanpreet Singh has showcased exceptional skills and talent this season, leading the wicket-taking charts for the SMP team in TNPL 2023. With an impressive tally of 13 wickets in seven matches, he has proven to be a valuable asset. Supported by the likes of Ajay Krishna and Murugan Ashwin, Singh has created favorable conditions for himself. Given his track record, he can be trusted to deliver impactful performances with the ball.