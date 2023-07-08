NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction
NRK
64%
Chance of Winning
MAPA
36%
T20
Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium
Facts
- Gurjapneet Singh has an impressive tally of 13 wickets in seven matches.
- Sonu Yadav has a bowling average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9 in TNPL.
- Arun Karthik has scored 192 runs at an average of 32.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning
Nellai Royal Kings are slight favourites to win the game, with Parimatch providing them odds of 1.81 as against the winning odds of 1.93 for Siechem Madurai Panthers.
NRK’s chance of winning is 64%
SMP’s chance of winning is 36%
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips
From my understanding of this TNPL 2023, Ajitesh Guruswamy will score a relaxed fifty on Saturday, with support from KB Arun Karthik. Additionally, Hari Nishanth is expected to exhibit fearless aggression in his performance. It is highly certain that Gurjanpreet Singh will excel in a composed manner and emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the match.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Toss Prediction
To date, the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has been the venue for 17 Tamil Nadu Premier League games. Among these matches, the team batting first has won nine times, while the team batting second has been victorious in eight matches. While there isn't a significant trend between the two, it is interesting to note that teams have mostly opted to bowl first, with 12 out of the 17 encounters following this strategy.
Weather Report
Based on Accuweather.com, the weather forecast for the match suggests a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of thunderstorms in certain areas during the afternoon. However, the evening is expected to be enjoyable, creating favorable conditions for a cricket game. The maximum temperature anticipated for the match is around 28 degrees Celsius.
Nellai Royal Kings Player List
Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arun Karthik
|
Batter
|
SJ Arun Kumar
|
Batter
|
Nidhish Rajagopal
|
Batter
|
Sonu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ajitesh Guruswamy
|
All-rounder
|
Karthick Manikandan
|
All-rounder
|
Lakshay Jain S
|
Bowler
|
S Mohan Prasath
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
M Poiyamozhi
|
Bowler
Nellai Royal Kings Team Form
In 2023, the Nellai Royal Kings have demonstrated an outstanding performance, winning five out of their seven matches and securing a place in the playoffs of the tournament. Despite finishing the league stage in the third position, after previously topping the table, their consistency is evident and they will rely on it to perform strongly in the upcoming matches.
Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List
S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush
Predicted Playing XI
|
S Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
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Hari Nishanth (c)
|
Batter
|
K Deeban Lingesh
|
Batter
|
J Kousik
|
Batter
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sudhan Kandepan
|
All-rounder
|
S Sri Abisek
|
All-rounder
|
M Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Dev Rahul
|
Bowler
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Balu Surya
|
Bowler
Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form
Siechem Madurai Panthers have experienced a mixed season, registering four victories and three losses out of seven matches, which has positioned them in fifth place on the points table. However, a crucial win in their last league game allowed them to maintain their position at fourth, securing a spot in the playoffs.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-To-Head
Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings have played each other 10 times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with the former winning four games and the latter registering five wins. In the last five completed games, Siechem Madurai Panthers have won three games, with Nellai Royal Kings winning two.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds
NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
With a remarkable batting lineup, NRK has consistently outperformed other teams in the first six overs across the last three seasons. In the current season, their impressive powerplay run rate of 9.3 further solidifies their prowess during this critical phase of the game. Expect NRK to dominate and make a significant impact during the powerplay.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Batters
Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)
Arun Karthik's consistent performances have been one of the ever-lasting features in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He holds the record for the highest runs in the TNPL and has continued his streak in the 2023 season with 192 runs at an average of 32. Expect him to deliver once again.
Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Parimatch)
Hari Nishanth has been a standout performer in the ongoing season of TNPL, accumulating an impressive total of 168 runs at an average of 22.33. His balls per dismissal rate of 19.7 reflects his ability to spend significant time at the crease. Notably, Hari Nishanth holds the distinction of being the highest run-scorer for his team in TNPL 2023. Given his consistent and impactful performances, he is definitely to be bet on.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Bowlers
Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sonu Yadav's exceptional performance in the TNPL is undeniable, as indicated by his impressive record of 51 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9. These statistics highlight his capability to handle pressure and consistently deliver for his team during critical moments. Yadav's contributions have left a lasting impact in the TNPL, establishing him as a dependable player who can be trusted to continue delivering outstanding performances.
Gurjapneet Singh to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Gurjanpreet Singh has showcased exceptional skills and talent this season, leading the wicket-taking charts for the SMP team in TNPL 2023. With an impressive tally of 13 wickets in seven matches, he has proven to be a valuable asset. Supported by the likes of Ajay Krishna and Murugan Ashwin, Singh has created favorable conditions for himself. Given his track record, he can be trusted to deliver impactful performances with the ball.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nellai Royal Kings
Nellai Royal Kings started the season on a dominant note and continued to pile on wins and even though they have lost track in the last few matches, things are very even overall. That makes us believe that Nellai, the table-topper from the last season, will be the winner in the process for the next game against Siechem, which would land them a place in the second qualifier.
NRK to win @ 1.81 (Parimatch)
SMP to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)Bet Now!