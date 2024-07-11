NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) vs SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) Match Prediction NRK 60 % Chance of Winning SASP 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nellai Royal Kings and SKM Salem Spartans will clash in the 9th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on July 11. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings had a great season last year. The team won five games while losing on two occasions. Their chances were bleak but they fought their way to the finals and finished as the runners-up. The team started this year’s campaign with a win over Chepauk Super Gillies. With a win, the team is placed at the 4th place of the table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.171.

SKM Salem Spartans had a terrible season last year. The team finished near the bottom of the points table. The team began their campaign with a loss but returned in the latest game with a win over Dindigul Dragons. The team earned 2 points and have a net run rate of 0.191 in the competition which placed them 3rd in the standings.

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 60%

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 40%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Tips

SKM Salem Spartans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

SKM Salem Spartans had a poor season last year. However, the team are doing much better with their batting order this season. The side opens with S Abishiek and R Kavin in their batting order. Kavik and Abishiek average at 58.00 & 24.00 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 50 & 59 runs before their first dismissal in their last two games of this season. The pair will look to score high in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds SKM Salem Spartans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Nellai Royal Kings 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Toss Prediction

In the previous edition of the TNPL, teams averaged a total of 157.5 over the span of 10 matches. The pitch dynamics notably shift between evening and night games, influencing the flow of play. At the Salem Cricket Ground, the surface typically favours bowlers, as indicated by an average first-innings score of only 144 in recent T20 matches. Nevertheless, batters still find substantial opportunities to make their mark. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first, as indicated by the games played at the venue this season.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Salem are expected to be cloudy with no rain. The temperature will peak at 34 degrees Celsius.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

Predicted Playing XI

R Kirubakar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter Mokit Hariharan Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Jain Bowler Ragupathy Simbarasan Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter SJ Arun Kumar Bowler Mohan Prasath Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings were the runners up in the last edition of the competition. They have a talented batting order and it was evident in the last game as they won the game.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

SKM Salem Spartans Team Form

SKM Salem Spartans won their last game. They bowled well in the game but they will have a much tougher competition in the next contest.

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against SKM Salem Spartans.

SKM Salem Spartans won- 1

Nellai Royal Kings won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Odds

The Nellai Royal Kings matched against Chepauk Super Gillies in their last game. Going in to bat first, CSG scored 166/6 in the game. Ragupathy Simbarasan was the best bowler from the side as he picked 3 wickets in the game. Mokit Hariharan scored 52 while Nidhish Rajagopal smashed an unbeaten 53 while chasing the target. NRK scored 168/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. The team will come in strong in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans played their second game of the season against Dindigul Dragons. The Dragons batted first in the game and secured 149/9 in the game. Salem Spartans were fantastic with the ball where Sunny Sandhu and Harish Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game. While chasing the target, SKM Salem Spartans did not face much difficulty. Rajendran Vivek scored an unbeaten 51 while R Kavin scored 46 runs in the game. S Abishiek chipped in 28 runs in the game. Spartans surpassed the target, scoring 150/3 and won the game by 7 wickets.

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.155 Bet Now!

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Batters

Mokit Hariharan to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Mokit Hariharan is a fresh talent within the ranks of Nellai Royal Kings. The batter scored 52 runs in the last game. He will come in confident in the next game against Salem.

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

R Kavin has consistently knocked runs in the current competition. He scored 70 runs in the first game followed by an innings of 46 runs in the last game. With 116 runs in 2 games, he has an average of 58.00 in the competition.

Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Bowlers

Ragupathy Simbarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Ragupathy Sinbarasan picked 3 wickets in his first game of the season. He leaked 31 runs in the process. He will come in handy in the next game as well.

Sunny Sandhu to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

Sunny Sandhu is an exceptional discovery. The 20 year old all-rounder picked a total of 4 wickets in 2 games of the competition. The bowler took 2 wickets in her last game. He will be coming in as the best bowler from the squad.