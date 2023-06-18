SASP (Salem Spartans) vs RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) Match Prediction SASP 59 % Chance of Winning RTW 41 % Bet Now! Salem Spartans and Ba11sy Trichy lost their opening encounters of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 and will be hoping to add their first win in the edition when they take on each other at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on June 18, 2023 (Sunday), at 3:30 PM. While Salem lost to Chepauk Super Gillies, Ba11sy Trichy couldn’t get past Dindigul Dragons on Tuesday.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Chance of Winning

Ba11sy Trichy are the favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch providing odds worth 1.65 to them as compared to the 2.16 odds provided to Salem Spartans. The mismatch provides an interesting antidote to the match, with both sides being poised to take home the honours.

SS’s chance of winning is 59%

NRK’s chance of winning is 41%

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Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Tips

Kaushik Gandhi played a slow but effective innings for Salem Spartans in the opening encounter and him being the most important player in the side, it is natural to expect him to score the most runs in the upcoming encounter. Muhammed Adnan Khan’s 15-ball 47 was not a coincidence; he has the power to take the bull by its horns. As expected, keep an eye on Ganga Sridhar Raju, whose 48 helped Ba11sy Trichy secure some confidence back. Trust him to deliver.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Toss Prediction

This match will mark the beginning of the Dindigul leg of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League, with the NPR College Ground having a batting run rate of 8.1. WIth balls per dismissal being a solid 18.4, you can expect things to turn for the better. The average first innings score at the venue is 159, with the average first-innings winning score being 175. 194 is the maximum target chased at the venue.

Weather Report

There is only a 4% chance of precipitation during the match in Dindigul, but what makes it interesting is the fact that Dindigul traditionally has shown a lot of dew, even during summer. The moisture on the surface will have its say as well.

Salem Spartans Player List

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Kaushik Gandhi Batter RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder Amit Sathvik Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder Muhammed Adnan Khan All-rounder Sachin Rathi Bowler M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler Akash Sumra Bowler

Salem Spartans Team Form

The wooden spooners from the 2022 edition, in which they won only one game out of seven matches, Salem Spartans started the 2023 season with a loss. Overall, they have secured just one win in the last eight matches, which makes it clear that they wouldn’t be the favourites to have any sort of dominance.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan, P Francis Rokins, T Saran, Karaparambil Monish, S Boopalan, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, G Godson, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jafar Jamal Batter Daryl Ferrario Batter Akshay Srinivasan All-rounder Mani Bharathi Wicket-keeper Antony Dhas All-rounder R Rajkumar All-rounder M Shajahan Bowler R Silambarasan Bowler R Alexander Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

Ba11sy Trichy finished second-last on the points table after winning two out of their seven matches in the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. If they would have expected it to be better this time around, Dindigul Dragons, powered by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy, got the better of them by six wickets. So form is definitely not on their side.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Head-To-Head

Salem Spartans and Ba11sy Trichy have played each other six times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, in which the latter have won four games. As a matter of fact, in the last four encounters, Trichy have come out on top, making sure of a virtual hegemony.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Odds

BT to have a powerplay to remember (Parimatch)

The presence of Ganga Sridhar Raju is the only reason I am going ahead with this. Both teams have better bowling resources than batting, but Ba11sy Trichy have a run rate of 7.6 in the powerplay, indicating that they can be better at their disposal. Trust their process and bet big on them to have a good powerplay.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Batters

Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kaushik Gandhi is the fourth on the all-time highest run-scorers list, with 1467 runs at an average of 31.89 at a strike rate of 125.7. With nine fifties and one century, Gandhi has been an impeccable force in the shortest format of the game in Tamil Nadu and creates a process of functionality. Then why don’t you go and bet on him? There is surely money to be made.

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Melbet)

Ganga Sridhar Raju showed why he is the best batter in the Ba11sy Trichy side, with 48 runs in the opening game despite the face of adversity. He has been a calming presence in the Ba11sy side for a long time, and his imeccable performance can be judged from the fact that he averages 39 in the TNPL over the years.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Abhishek Tanwar is one of the most successful bowlers in the TNPL history, having taken 57 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 23.6. He has an economy rate of 7.9 with a strike rate of 18, which further incetivises us to bet big on the Salem star. Then what are you waiting for? Go for Abhishek Tanwar as your pick and you will surely be rewarded with a lot of money.

T Natarajan to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

T Natarajan is the most important name to have come out of Tiruchinnapally, and his rise in Indian cricket scene is terrific. In 28 matches, he has taken 41 wickets in the TNPL, maintaining an average of 16 and a terriric economy rate of 6.2. That he has a strike rate of under 15 further adds to the base.