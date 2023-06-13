SASP (Salem Spartans) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction
SASP
31%
Chance of Winning
CSG
69%
T20
College Cricket Ground
Facts
- Sandhu took eight wickets at an economy of 6.1 and an SR of 20.3 in the 2022 TNPL.
- Aparajith scored 56.57 at a strike rate of 144.5 in the 2022 TNPL.
- CSG were the second-fastest scoring-side in the powerplay in 2022 TNPL.
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning
As you could very well understand, Chepauk Super Gillies are heavy favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch providing them with odds of 1.40. On the other hand, Salem Spartans have been handed winning odds of 2.82, which indicates their dwindling fortunes since last year.
SS’s chance of winning is 31%
CSG’s chance of winning is 69%
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips
Trust Baba Aparajith to dominate the Salem bowling unit with authority, but I have high hopes for N Jagadeesan, who, despite failing to take the IPL stage by storm, are still by far one of the very best domestic batters in the country. M Silambarasan will be the pick of the bowlers for CSG, while the same can be expected from Akash Sumra and M Ganesh Moorthi of Salem Spartans. Be ready to see some majestic action from them.
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Toss Prediction
As stated in the previous prediction article for the match between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore has hosted 10 Tamil Nadu Premier League games so far, in which chasing teams have won six games. 66.7% of the time, the toss-winning teams have also won the game, further bolstering the cause of chasing. The average first innings score at the venue has been 160, whereas the average winning score batting first is 186.
Weather Report
Coimbatore is so close to many hill stations in the country, which ensures that the temperature has been tolerable. The maximum temperature predicted for Tuesday is 32 degrees, whereas the chance for precipitation is well below 8%.
Salem Spartans Player List
M Ganesh Moorthi, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kaushik Gandhi M, Abhishek Tanwar, Akash Sumra, Maan K Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek S, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Amit Sathvik VP, Gowri Sankar J, Mokit Hariharan S, Guru Sayee S, Yuvaraj V, Karthikeyan R, Kavin R, Sachin Rathi, Prasanth R, Aravind S
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kaushik Gandhi ©
|
Batter
|
S Abishiek
|
Batter
|
S Aravind
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Adnan Khan
|
Batter
|
Ravi Karthikeyan
|
Batter
|
Maan Bafna
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Sathvik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
RS Mokit Hariharan
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Sumra
|
Bowler
|
M Ganesh Moorthi
|
Bowler
|
Sunny Sandhu
|
Bowler
Salem Spartans Team Form
Salem Spartans are coming into the 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on the back of a disastrous season last year. In the previous season, they played seven games and could only win one game out of all it to end as the wooden spooners. They will want to better it this time around.
Chepauk Super Gillies Player List
U Saidev, Naryan Jagadeesan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar S, Sathish R, Rahil Shah, Rohit R, Silambarasan M, Sibi R, Mathan Kumar S, Santosh Shiv S, Viju Arul M, Lokesh Raj TD, Rocky B, Ayyappan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Uthirasamy Sasidev
|
Batter
|
N Jagadeesan
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Wicket-keeper
|
Rajagopal Sathish
|
Batter
|
Pradosh Paul
|
Batter
|
S Harish Kumar
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Yadav
|
Batter
|
Lokesh Raj
|
All-rounder
|
Ramalingam Rohit
|
All-rounder
|
Rahil Shah
|
Bowler
|
M Silambarasan
|
Bowler
|
S Madhan Kumar
|
Bowler
Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form
Chepauk Super Gillies were one of the most impressive sides last year, having won five of their seven league games. After securing the second position on the league table, Chepuak Royal Gillies got the better of Nellai Royal Kings in the Qualifier 1 to enter the final, which was duly washed out. Hence, on the basis of pure form, things are on their side.
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-To-Head
Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies have played each other nine times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, but the former have won it five times so far. That is an interesting assessment, but given the current form, we can be tilted towards CSG more.
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds
CSG to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)
Among all teams, Chepauk Super Gillies had the third-best run rate in the 2022 edition of the competition and the second-best if you consider only the first six overs. That is a pretty cool position to be in, and hence, in a way, it psychometrically decides why CSG will have a stunning powerplay against Salem on Tuesday. Bank on him to deliver the goods.
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Batters
Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)
In the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Koushik Gandhi scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 110.2, but he had balls per dismissal ratio of 22.8. He had balls per boundary ratio of 7.3, further solidifying his stance to be the best batter among all of Salem Spartans’ batters.
Baba Aparajith to be CSG’s best batter (Melbet)
The rise of Baba Aparajith couldn’t be earmarked the way it should have, but he has continued to be one of the most consistent batters in the country in the last few years. In the 2022 TNPL, he has 396 runs at 56.57 at a strike rate of 144.5, with three fifties. It was not a one-off. Baba Aparajith has consistently done that on the T20 circuit.
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Bowlers
Sunny Sandhu to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)
The 19-year-old can swing the ball both ways and is also a capable hitter down the order. In the 2022 edition, Sandhu took eight wickets at an economy of 6.1 and an SR of 20.3, apart from scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 146.9. He was good last season, but this year could be the one where he takes his stocks higher.
M Silambarasan to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)
M Silambarasan has been brilliant in the shortest format of the game, and that was in full flow last year. The pacer picked 10 wickets from six games at an average of 17.5 and an economy rate of 7.3. That he had a strike rate of 14.4 further added to the impetus. Trust him to be the pick of the bowlers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chepauk Super Gillies
It is a no-brainer why we will back Chepauk Super Gillies to win their first game of the season. Despite underperforming massively last year, the Spartans failed to make any substantial changes to their structure, and the team has largely been the same. With Baba Aparajith at the helm for CSG, they also have Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, and Sanjay Yadav on the team as well. Hence, I am very much sure that Chepauk Super Gillies will be the winner in the second game of the season.
SS to win @ 2.82 (Melbet)
CSG to win @ 1.40 (Melbet)Bet Now!