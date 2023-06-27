SASP (Salem Spartans) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction
SASP
76%
Chance of Winning
LYKK
24%
T20
SCF Cricket Ground
Facts
- Abhishek Tanwar has 63 wickets in TNPL.
- Shahrukh is the second-best bowler in TNPL 2023.
- Sai Sudharsan has four half-centuries already in just five games.
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning
Lyca Kovai Kings are heavy favourites to win the game, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.31 as compared to odds for Salem Spartans being 3.25. The massive gulf in quality between both sides is evident from the odds provided for both of them.
SS' chance of winning is 76%
LKK's chance of winning is 24%
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips
Given how Sai Sudharsan is operating now, anything other than a half-century is a failure. Be very sure of that. I’m pretty sure he will maximise the potential value he brings to the table simply by adding a lot more runs. At the same, if Abhishek Tanwar doesn’t put up an all-round performance, then what am I even doing here? Go for Tanwar, the Salem skipper, to dazzle the stage on his own.
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction
The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has historically favored bowlers, but this season has witnessed a contrasting trend, with notable high-scoring matches, including scores of 159, 98, and 205 in completed games thus far. This indicates that the pitch has been conducive to batting, although some adjustments may be required for optimal performance. For now, expecting the team winning the toss to opt for batting first is reasonable.
Weather Report
Situated among western ghats, Salem has experienced partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching a high of 32°C during the day. There is also a slight chance of precipitation, with temperatures set to cool down to around 28°C, providing comfortable conditions.
Salem Spartans Player List
S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath
Predicted Playing XI
|
S Abishiek
|
Batter
|
Kaushik Gandhi
|
Batter
|
RS Mokit Hariharan
|
All-rounder
|
Mani Bharthi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maan Bafna
|
Batter
|
Sunny Sandhu
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Tanwar
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammed Adnan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sachin Rathi
|
Bowler
|
M Ganesh Moorthi
|
Bowler
|
Akash Sumra
|
Bowler
Salem Spartans Team Form
In four games this season, Salem Spartans have just secured one win and that pretty much defines what is going to be there for them in the coming games. This has been the story of their team in the last three years, in which they have found proceedings hard to go by. Will there be a change in fortune?
Lyca Kovai Kings Player List
B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
B Sachin
|
Batter
|
J Suresh Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
All-rounder
|
Ram Arvindh
|
Batter
|
U Mukilesh
|
All-rounder
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
M Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Kiran Akash
|
All-rounder
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
Jhatavedh Subramanyan
|
Bowler
|
K Gowtham Thamarai
|
Bowler
Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form
Lyca Kovai Kings are on a roll this time, having won four out of five matches. The way they have done their business after reaching the finals in the previous edition shows their consistency. Can they maintain the momentum and surge ahead? That will be terrible for Salem Spartans.
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-To-Head
It might sound surprising, but as things stand, Salem Spartans have won more H2H games against Lyca Kovai Kings. They have won three and lost two, while one match ended with No result.
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds
LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Sai Sudharsan is the single-biggest differentiator this season, having scored the majority of runs for Lyca. The template that has worked for him is to go big in the first six overs. His powerplay strike rate was 176.65 in 2023 TNPL, which added to the fact that LKK scored at a run rate of 9.3 in the ongoing season. All of that points towards the fact that LKK can be the dominant force in powerplay in the upcoming year.
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Batters
Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kaushik Gandhi is head and shoulders above everyone in the Salem Spartans’ line-up this year, having scored 129 runs at an average of 43 at a strike rate of 130.3. With two half-centuries, he has ensured that things are pretty fine for them going forward, adding a new dimension to the whole process. Then what are you waiting for?
Sai Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Melbet)
In five matches, Sai Sudharsan has amassed 330 runs already, which is 90 runs more than the second-best Baba Aparajith. His average of 82.5 and a strike rate of 176.7 has put him as the most impactful performer this season. Further, he has four half-centuries already, and that gives it away. Go for him without thinking anything.
Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Bowlers
Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)
When Salem Spartans appointed Abhishek Tanwar as their skipper, things seemed pretty even for a moment and that was a tribute to his incredible consistency over the years. Having grabbed 63 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 22.49, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL. He has an economy rate of 7.3 with a strike rate of 18, which further incentivizes us to bet on him.
Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shahrukh Khan will always find a way to run the show. If not for his batting, he will have an impact with the bowling - which has become one of the biggest differentiating factors in the TNPL 2023. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 with 13 wickets after Chakaravarthy and has a bowling average of 8. Then what are you concerned about?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Salem Spartans
Lyca Kovai Kings have consistently performed well and possess a formidable lineup that can turn the tide in their favor. In contrast, Salem Spartans have struggled to find their rhythm and have fallen short in all three departments to sit at the second-last position. That defines why Lyca are going to be the favourites to win the encounter fair and square.
SS to win @ 3.25 (Parimatch)
LKK to win @ 1.31 (Parimatch)Bet Now!