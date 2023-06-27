SASP (Salem Spartans) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction SASP 76 % Chance of Winning LYKK 24 % Bet Now! Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings are set to clash in the 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on June 27, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:15 PM IST. Both teams have enjoyed a completely contrasting fortune this season, with the Lyca Kovai Kings being the run-away favourites after winning four out of their five games. On the other hand, Salem have just one win from four games, and sit at the seventh spot in the eight-team tournament.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Lyca Kovai Kings are heavy favourites to win the game, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.31 as compared to odds for Salem Spartans being 3.25. The massive gulf in quality between both sides is evident from the odds provided for both of them.

SS' chance of winning is 76%

LKK's chance of winning is 24%

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Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Given how Sai Sudharsan is operating now, anything other than a half-century is a failure. Be very sure of that. I’m pretty sure he will maximise the potential value he brings to the table simply by adding a lot more runs. At the same, if Abhishek Tanwar doesn’t put up an all-round performance, then what am I even doing here? Go for Tanwar, the Salem skipper, to dazzle the stage on his own.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has historically favored bowlers, but this season has witnessed a contrasting trend, with notable high-scoring matches, including scores of 159, 98, and 205 in completed games thus far. This indicates that the pitch has been conducive to batting, although some adjustments may be required for optimal performance. For now, expecting the team winning the toss to opt for batting first is reasonable.

Weather Report

Situated among western ghats, Salem has experienced partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching a high of 32°C during the day. There is also a slight chance of precipitation, with temperatures set to cool down to around 28°C, providing comfortable conditions.

Salem Spartans Player List

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Kaushik Gandhi Batter RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder Mani Bharthi Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder Muhammed Adnan Khan All-rounder Sachin Rathi Bowler M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler Akash Sumra Bowler

Salem Spartans Team Form

In four games this season, Salem Spartans have just secured one win and that pretty much defines what is going to be there for them in the coming games. This has been the story of their team in the last three years, in which they have found proceedings hard to go by. Will there be a change in fortune?

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings are on a roll this time, having won four out of five matches. The way they have done their business after reaching the finals in the previous edition shows their consistency. Can they maintain the momentum and surge ahead? That will be terrible for Salem Spartans.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-To-Head

It might sound surprising, but as things stand, Salem Spartans have won more H2H games against Lyca Kovai Kings. They have won three and lost two, while one match ended with No result.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Sai Sudharsan is the single-biggest differentiator this season, having scored the majority of runs for Lyca. The template that has worked for him is to go big in the first six overs. His powerplay strike rate was 176.65 in 2023 TNPL, which added to the fact that LKK scored at a run rate of 9.3 in the ongoing season. All of that points towards the fact that LKK can be the dominant force in powerplay in the upcoming year.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Batters

Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kaushik Gandhi is head and shoulders above everyone in the Salem Spartans’ line-up this year, having scored 129 runs at an average of 43 at a strike rate of 130.3. With two half-centuries, he has ensured that things are pretty fine for them going forward, adding a new dimension to the whole process. Then what are you waiting for?

Sai Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Melbet)

In five matches, Sai Sudharsan has amassed 330 runs already, which is 90 runs more than the second-best Baba Aparajith. His average of 82.5 and a strike rate of 176.7 has put him as the most impactful performer this season. Further, he has four half-centuries already, and that gives it away. Go for him without thinking anything.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

When Salem Spartans appointed Abhishek Tanwar as their skipper, things seemed pretty even for a moment and that was a tribute to his incredible consistency over the years. Having grabbed 63 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 22.49, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL. He has an economy rate of 7.3 with a strike rate of 18, which further incentivizes us to bet on him.

Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shahrukh Khan will always find a way to run the show. If not for his batting, he will have an impact with the bowling - which has become one of the biggest differentiating factors in the TNPL 2023. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 with 13 wickets after Chakaravarthy and has a bowling average of 8. Then what are you concerned about?