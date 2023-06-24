SASP (Salem Spartans) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction SASP 68 % Chance of Winning MAPA 32 % Bet Now! Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers haven’t had the best of the tournament so far and they will be looking for a change in fortune when they take on each other in the 15th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem on June 25, 2023 (Saturday) at 7:15 PM IST. With both teams sitting on the bottom half of the table, things seem pretty dire for now, but the winner will definitely take some confidence to pull through.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Despite being at the bottom of the table, Siechem Madurai Panthers are the favourites to win the match against Salem Spartans, with Parimatch providing them odds of 1.58 as compared to 2.30 for Salem.

SS’s chance of winning is 68%

SMP’s chance of winning is 32%

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Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Akash Sumra and Kaushik Gandhi have done well to be the most consistent batters for Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and what makes them such a fierce force is the anachorism of the matter. I will be surprised if the duo don’t take the attack on Madurai Panthers. Further, Washington Sundar can actually deliver the goods for Siechem, which further adds more value to the base.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

The average first-innings score at the SCF Ground in Salem is 129, with a winning score typically reaching 140. Interestingly, when batting second, teams have struggled even more, with an average score of a mere 98. That treads a tale for future.

Weather Report

One can expect really good weather during the match time, with the chance of precipitation being just 8% with the cloud cover hovering around 13%. That makes for a great game between two sides who need a win desperately in order to have an impact in the game.

Salem Spartans Player List

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Ravi Karthikeyan, R Kavin, J Gowri Sankar, Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, VRS Guru Kedarnath

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Kaushik Gandhi Batter RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder Mani Bharthi Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder Muhammed Adnan Khan All-rounder Sachin Rathi Bowler M Ganesh Moorthi Bowler Akash Sumra Bowler

Salem Spartans Team Form

Salem Spartans, after finishing as the wooden spooners in the 2022 edition, have secured one win in three matches. The NRR of -0.472 has further added a blunding base to what has been a very disappointing season.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers secured five wins from seven games last season to end up at the third spot but then lost the Eliminator to be phased out of the tournament. But in 2023, things haven’t really gone the way they would have wanted, as they have lost both their encounters to be in a really lackadaisical situation.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-To-Head

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Salem Spartans have played each other six times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with each winning three games each. That is a 50.0% win rate for both teams.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

SMP to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

Siechem Madurai Panthers, despite not securing any one, have one of the best powerplay record this year, having a run-rate of 8.5. They have translated their top order performance from the last year and it is not natural otherwise to have a game build for places like Salem. Go for Siechem Madurai Panthers to be the dominant powerplay side.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Batters

Kaushik Gandhi to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most fluent run-makers in Tamil Nadu, Kaushik Gandhi has carved a niche for himself with 1593 runs at an average of 33.19 at a strike rate of 125.7. With 11 fifties and one century, Gandhi has done really well for every side he has represented. The all-time fourth-highest run-scorer in the TNPL, Gandhi is the highest scorer in the 2023 season for Salem as well.

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Melbet)

Hari Nishanth is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the TNPL history, with 1366 runs in 47 matches. The fluency with which he operates makes a lot of things clears in the wake. For example, Nishanth, in their opening game against Nellai Royal Kings, waged a lone battle to score 64 runs and that he has continued to do it over the years. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and place your bet on him.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Abhishek Tanwar is one of the finest bowlers to have played in the TNPL, having grabbed 63 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 22.49. He has an economy rate of 7.9 with a strike rate of 18, which further incentivizes us to bet big on the Salem star. Abhishek Tanwar can be your pick and you will surely be rewarded with a lot of money.

Murugan Ashwin to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Murugan Ashwin is going to be the most important bowler in the Siechem line-up, having taken 43 wickets in the TNPL at an average of just a shade over 25 and an exceptional ER of 7.2. He has always been a reliable performer when it comes to taking wickets and there is no way he is not going to do the same once again.