SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction
Seattle Orcas take on Washington Freedom in the eighth game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 12 at 06:00 AM IST.
Facts:
- With 264 runs, Quinton de Kock was the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in the last campaign.
- With five wickets, Saurabh Netravalkar is the leading run wicket taker for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning
Seattle Orcas did not have a great start to the campaign as they got outplayed by defending champions MI New York in the opening game but bounced back in the next game against Los Angeles Knight Riders as Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock took their team over the line. Seattle Orcas won the game with nine wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Washington Freedom have got off to a phenomenal start in this campaign as they are one of the two teams who are unbeaten thus far. In the opening game they beat MI New York but the last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 43%
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 57%
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the tournament as in the opening game against MI New York he failed to show up. Expectations were high as De Kock had a brilliant World Cup prior to this tournament. In the last game against LA Knight Riders, De Kock scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
We believe Travis Head would play a pivotal role for Washington Freedom if they aspire to make the playoffs once again. Head struggled against MI New York but we believe that was a one off game as he was in great form prior to this tournament and was unlucky that the last game was called off as he scored 32* in 12 balls and looked great. We believe Head would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as in two of the last three games, the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya
Predicted Playing XI
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Nauman Anwar
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Batter
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Aaron Jones
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Batter
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Shubham Ranjane
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Batter
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Imad Wasim
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All-rounder
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Quinton de Kock
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Wicket-keeper
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Michael Bracewell
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All-rounder
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Heinrich Klaasen
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Batter
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Harmeet Singh
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All-rounder
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Cameron Gannon
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Bowler
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Nandre Burger
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Bowler
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Zaman Khan
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All-rounder
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against defending champions MI New York but in the last game they beat LA Knight Riders with nine wickets to spare.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
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Travis Head
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Batter
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Steven Smith
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Batter
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Rachin Ravindra
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Batter
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Mukhtar Ahmed
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Batter
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Andries Gous
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Wicket-keeper
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Glenn Maxwell
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All-rounder
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Marco Jansen
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Bowler
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Obus Pienaar
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All-rounder
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Justin Dill
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Bowler
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Akeal Hosein
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Bowler
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Saurabh Netravalkar
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Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom got off to a good start as they beat defending champions MI New York by six runs. The last game was called off due to rain.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Head to Head
Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom went head to head in the group stages last season and Seattle Orcas won the game with five wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Seattle Orcas: 1
Washington Freedom: 0
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas
Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas head into this game in what could be a potential four points as both sides are separated by a single point. On one hand, Seattle Orcas have one win in two games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, both games of Washington Freedom got impacted by rain. They won the first game against MI New York and the second game got called off and with three points they are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far, Seattle Orcas have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter
We are going to stick with Quinton de Kock once again as he repaid our faith in the last game and scored a brilliant half century. We expect De Kock to play a pivotal role once again in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Steve Smith to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Steve Smith was the star of the show in the run chase against the defending champions MI New York and in the last game he scored 26* before rain stopped play which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers
Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler
Cameron Gannon continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged another wicket taking his total wickets tally to three. Gannon has been the most consistent wicket taker for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar was the centrepiece for Washington Freedom last season as he was the leading wicket taker and this season has had a sensational start as he bagged five wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- Seattle Orcas to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Washington Freedom to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch