MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) Match Prediction MAPA 78 % Chance of Winning RTW 22 % Bet Now! Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ba11sy Trichy will take on each other in the 21st match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on June 29, 2023 (Thursday), at 7:15 PM IST. While Siechem Madurai Panthers have won two and lost two in their four games, Ba11sy Trichy are yet to open their account in the ongoing TNPL, having lost all four encounters.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Chance of Winning

No prizes for guessing that Siechem Madurai Panthers are the favourites to win this encounter, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.30 as compared to 3.33 winning odds for Ba11sy Trichy. It is as straightforward as it could be for the simple reason that there is no threat from Ba11sy Trichy throughout the TNPL.

SMP’s chance of winning is 78%

BT’s chance of winning is 22%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Tips

With his exceptional form, I expect Hari Nishanth to score a brilliant half-century and lead his team to victory. Washington Sundar, who showcased his batting prowess in the previous game, is set for another outstanding performance. His all-round skills will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the game. Additionally, keep an eye on Murugan Ashwin, who has been in sensational form with the ball.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Toss Prediction

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has maintained its reputation as a bowling paradise over the years, and recent matches have proven just that. Despite a remarkable score of 205 by Lyca Kovai Kings in one game this season, the pitch remains unpredictable. With scores ranging from 159 to 205 and 141 in completed matches so far, the pitch has presented a mixed bag of challenges. Interestingly, teams batting second have found success, making the toss-winning captains likely to opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

The day is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional intervals of sunshine. The temperature is likely to range between a comfortable 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, providing ideal playing conditions. However, there is a slight possibility of isolated showers later in the afternoon or evening, so a brief rain delay cannot be entirely ruled out. Overall, it appears to be a promising day for cricket, with teams expected to have a full game, barring any significant weather interruptions.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers have so far had a mixed bag of a season in which they have won two and lost two matches. That is in line with what they achieved last year in which they secured a commendable third spot with five wins out of seven games and then faced a disappointing exit as they lost in the Eliminator round.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan, P Francis Rokins, T Saran, Karaparambil Monish, S Boopalan, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, G Godson, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jafar Jamal Batter Daryl Ferrario Batter Akshay Srinivasan All-rounder Mani Bharathi Wicket-keeper Antony Dhas All-rounder R Rajkumar All-rounder M Shajahan Bowler R Silambarasan Bowler R Alexander Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

In the 2022 edition of the TNPL, Ba11sy Trichy struggled and finished second-last on the points table, managing only two victories out of their seven matches. Unfortunately, the 2023 season didn't bring much respite for them, either. They have begun on a disappointing note, losing all four of their initial matches. As a result, the immediate future appears bleak for Ba11sy Trichy.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Head-To-Head

Ba11sy Trichy and Siechem Madurai Panthers have had a balanced head-to-head record, with each team winning three matches out of their six encounters so far. The rivalry between these two teams has been intense, making their upcoming match even more intriguing as they aim to break the tie and claim the upper hand.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Odds

SMP to dominate the powerplay (Melbet)

Siechem Madurai Panthers have showcased an exceptional powerplay performance this year, boasting a remarkable run-rate of 8.34 in the powerplay. Their success in the powerplay can be attributed to the presence of aggressive batsman Hari Nishanth, whose hard-hitting abilities have significantly contributed to their strong start. With such impressive statistics, it is reasonable to expect Siechem Madurai Panthers to continue their dominance in the powerplay phase.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Batters

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Melbet)

Hari Nishanth has proven himself as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of TNPL, accumulating an impressive tally of 1368 runs in 48 matches. With such a remarkable track record, there's no need to hesitate when placing your bet on him. Prepare to witness his incredible prowess firsthand as he continues to make an impact in the tournament.

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Melbet)

In the current season, Ganga Sridhar Raju has showcased his reliability as a batter for Trichy, amassing 132 runs in four matches with an average of 37.33. While his strike rate of 100 may have been a concern, Raju's consistent run-scoring ability makes him a crucial asset for the team. With the team's dependency on him, Raju is likely to receive more favorable opportunities to contribute significantly and maintain his impressive batting form throughout the tournament.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin to be SMP’s best bowler (Melbet)

Murugan Ashwin, with his impressive record of 48 wickets in the TNPL at an average just above 25 and a remarkable economy rate of 7.2, is undoubtedly a crucial asset in the Siechem lineup. As the team's key bowler, Ashwin has consistently displayed his ability to take wickets and control the flow of runs. Trust him to be SMP’s top wicket-taker.

Natarajan to be BT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Having T Natarajan in your team brings a sense of assurance and stability. In his TNPL career spanning 30 matches, Natarajan has proven to be a formidable force, taking an impressive 45 wickets. With an outstanding average of 15.45 and a remarkable economy rate of 6.2, he has established himself as one of the best bowlers in the league.