MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction MAPA 53 % Chance of Winning TIRT 47 % Bet Now! Two mid-table sides Siechem Madurai Panthers and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take in each other in the 27th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 4, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:15 PM. After playing six games each, Madurai Panthers have secured three wins and three losses, as against, two wins for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

The odds are set at 1.80 for Siechem Madurai Panthers and 1.95 for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by Parimatch, which means the former are considered the slight favorites. On the other hand, the odds of 1.95 for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans indicate that they are the underdogs.

SMP’s chance of winning is 53%

ITT’s chance of winning is 47%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

If I have to predict a pattern here, I would like to believe that Washington Sundar is expected to showcase his exceptional skills and impact the game. Sundar will likely take crucial wickets, exploiting his bowling prowess to put pressure on the opposition. Vijay Shankar will have an all-around impact on the game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground has been the host of 59 T20 matches in the past. Of these, 31 matches were won by teams batting second, while 28 were won by teams batting first. This indicates a balanced pitch where neither batting first nor second holds a distinct advantage. It is worth noting that in 45 out of the 59 matches, captains winning the toss chose to bat first. This suggests a perception among captains that the pitch is conducive to setting and defending targets. However, the venue does not provide any advantage for either team batting first or second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli predicts mostly sunny conditions with scattered clouds. A pleasant breeze of 10-15 km/h will enhance the atmosphere, and no rain is expected, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers have had a mixed season with three wins and three losses out of six matches, placing them in fifth position on the points table. They would want to change the narrative and ensure a win in the last league game of the table to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Tushar Raheja (wk), P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Trilok Nag, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Rahul Harish, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper S Radhakrishnan Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Rajendran Vivek Batter S Ganesh Batter NS Chaturved Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler G Periyaswamy Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have had a disappointing season with only two wins in six matches. Despite the challenging situation they currently face, they heavily rely on their star performers to turn their fortunes around and keep their hopes for a qualification spot alive.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-To-Head

Siechem Madurai Panthers and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played each other six times in the TNPL and won three games. Will that have any bearing on the game? Only time will tell.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

SMP to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Wicket-keeper Suresh Lokeshwar and Washington Sundar both bat at a strike rate of 154 in the powerplay, which has kept Siechem Madurai Panthers in good stead. They have a powerplay run rate of 8.69 in the first six overs, making sure Madurai have a good base to work upon.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Best Batters

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hari Nishanth has piled on 134 runs at an average of 22.33 in the ongoing season of TNPL and have a balls per dismissal rate of 19.7. That might not be very encouraging, but that he is the highest run-scorer so far for his team in the TNPL 2023 tells a story of its own. Go for him.

Tushar Raheja to be ITT’s best batter (Parimatch)

In six matches in the TNPL 2023, Tushar Raheja has 144 runs at an average of 24. Despite not having any half-centuries to his name, he has a balls per dismissal ratio of 21.2 which is terrific from whichever angle you look at it. His balls per boundary rate of 6.4 are terrific as well.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Best Bowlers

P Bhuvaneswaran to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

P Bhuvaneswaran has been a standout performer in the TNPL, with an impressive tally of 13 wickets in just six matches. He has established himself as the leading bowler of the tournament. Bhuvaneswaran's ability to consistently take wickets adds immense pressure on the opposition, often influencing the outcome of matches.

Gurjapneet Singh to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Gurjapneet Singh has been exceptional in his ability this season, having grabbed 11 wickets in six matches, which makes him the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023 for SMP. With Ajay Krishna and Murugan Ashwin for company, Gurjanpreet Singh has ensured that things will be falling in his favour. Trust him to deliver.