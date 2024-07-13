MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction MAPA 60 % Chance of Winning TIRT 40 % Bet Now! Siechem Madurai Panthers and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash in the 10th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore on July 13. The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Siechem Madurai Panthers finished 4th in the standings last season. They started this year’s campaign with a win but lost their second game in the competition. They lost their last game against Trichy Grand Cholas. The team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.452. They will be looking to win their next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans finished 6th in the standings last season. They won two games and lost five matches in the competition. The team suffered two losses in both the games they have played so far in the tournament. The team is placed at the bottom of the standings with no points and a net run rate of -0.400.

Siechem Madurai Panthers' chance of winning: 60%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 40%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a poor start in the competition. The team has Radhakrishnan and Tushar Raheja in the current competition. The pair scored 0 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in the two games they have played so far. Radhakrishnan and Raheja average at 7.50 & 50.50 in the competition so far. Radhakrishnan lost his wicket pretty early in both the games. Looking at their current form, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Siechem Madurai Panthers’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Siechem Madurai Panthers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

The surface at the venue is a batting friendly pitch. There have not been any international games here. The batters can score high in the 1st innings and put pressure on the chasing side with their bowling attack. Batting first here is the ideal choice.

Weather Report

Skies will be mostly cloudy in Coimbatore on July 13. There will not be rain and the temperature will peak at 30 degrees Celsius.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.

Predicted Playing XI

NS Chaturved Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Akram Khan Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Jagatheesan Koushik All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Kiran Akash Bowler P Saravanam Bowler Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers finished at the 4th position last season. The team won their first game but lost their last fixture. The team did not bat well in the last game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Vijay Shankar © All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler M Mathivannan Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team has lost both their games and will be looking to do better in the next game. Their batters are inconsistent in the games.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 4-1.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Siechem Madurai Panthers went against Trichy Grand Cholas in their last game. Trichy went in to bat first and scored 193/2 batting first in the game. Gurjapneet Singh and Ramadoss Alexander picked a wicket each in the game for the Panthers. Chasing the target for a huge task for the team. They scored 126 before they lost all their wickets, losing the game by 67 runs. Hari Nishaanth scored 39 runs while Swapnil Singh scored 18 runs in the game. The team were disappointing with their batting order but will be looking to do better in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in their first TNPL 2024 fixture. Batting first in the game, CSG amassed 157/6 in the game. It was a decent bowling effort from the team. Mohamed Ali picked 3 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side in the game. Chasing the target, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans posted 142/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 15 runs. S Ganesh scored 61 runs in the game. Tushar Raheja posted 20 runs in the game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Hari Nishaanth to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Hari Nishaanth averages 26.60 in his T20 career. He was one of the top batters from the side in the competition. He scored 39 runs in the last game and was the top scorer of the team. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 195 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.85 in TNPL 2023. He smashed 87 runs in the first game followed by 20 runs in the next game. He averages 50.50 in the tournament and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Ramadoss Alexander to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Ramadoss Alexander is a terrific bowler. She has taken 3 wickets in 2 games in the competition. The bowler picked a single wicket in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Mohamed Ali to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Mohamed Ali is a fantastic bowler. He picked a wicket in the first game followed by a 3-wicket haul in his last game against Chepauk. He is the top wicket-taker from the team and maintains an economy rate of 7.57.