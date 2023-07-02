MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction
MAPA
71%
Chance of Winning
LYKK
29%
T20
Cement Company Ground
Facts
- Murugan Ashwin's exceptional record of 49 wickets in the TNPL is remarkable.
- Shahrukh Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets.
- Sudharsan's has an outstanding average of 74.2 and an impressive strike rate of 176.7.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning
Lyca Kovai Kings, as expected, are heavy favouirtes to win the match, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.55 as compared to odds of 2.32 for Siechem Madurai Panthers. That is a fair representation of their current standing as well as a near perfect announcement of what we can expect from the game.
SMP’s chance of winning is 71%
LKK’s chance of winning is 29%
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips
T20 might be a very fickle format at heart, but in leagues like TNPL, there is a tinge of predictability involved. My bet is going to be Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar are going to hit half-centuries in the game, while Gurjapneet Singh and P Saravanan having a massive impact with the ball. With the Indian Ciments Ground in Tirunvelli being a batting-friendly venue, go for batters to dominate.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction
The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is going to host its first game of the season on Saturday and this match will take place on Sunday. The venue has witnessed 56 T20 matches, with 30 wins by teams batting second and 26 wins by teams batting first. The toss-winning captains have chosen to bat first in 43 matches, indicating the true nature of the wicket. The average first-innings batting score at the venue is 152, while the average winning score in the first innings is 164.
Weather Report
Weather conditions for the day are expected to be mostly sunny with some scattered clouds, providing excellent visibility for both players and spectators. The temperature will range between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a gentle breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. There is no forecast for rainfall, guaranteeing uninterrupted gameplay due to favorable weather conditions.
Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List
S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush
Predicted Playing XI
|
S Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hari Nishanth (c)
|
Batter
|
K Deeban Lingesh
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
J Kousik
|
Batter
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sudhan Kandepan
|
All-rounder
|
M Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Dev Rahul
|
Bowler
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Balu Surya
|
Bowler
Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form
The Siechem Madurai Panthers have experienced a varied season with a combination of victories and defeats. Out of the five matches played so far, they have emerged victorious in three, including their recent triumph against Ba11sy Trichy. However, they have also suffered two losses along the way.
Lyca Kovai Kings Player List
B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
B Sachin
|
Batter
|
J Suresh Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
All-rounder
|
Ram Arvindh
|
Batter
|
U Mukilesh
|
All-rounder
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
M Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Kiran Akash
|
All-rounder
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
Jhatavedh Subramanyan
|
Bowler
|
K Gowtham Thamarai
|
Bowler
Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form
The Lyca Kovai Kings are currently riding a wave of success, triumphing in five out of their last six matches. Their remarkable performance after reaching the finals in the previous season demonstrates their consistency. As they continue to build on their momentum, it seems likely that they will surge ahead.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-To-Head
Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings have faced each other in a total of seven head-to-head matches, in which the latter have won four matches.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds
LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
This season, Sai Sudharsan has emerged as the primary game-changer for Lyca, making significant contributions to their run tally. His strategy revolves around making a strong impact during the initial six overs of the match. In the 2023 TNPL, Sudharsan displayed an impressive powerplay strike rate of 176.65. Additionally, Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) has maintained a commendable run rate of 9.3 throughout the ongoing season. These statistics strongly indicate that LKK possesses the potential to dominate the powerplay phase in the upcoming year.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Batters
Sai Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)
With an impressive total of 371 runs in just six matches, Sai Sudharsan has established himself as the leading run-scorer this season, outperforming the second-best player, Baba Aparajith, by a significant margin of 98 runs. Sudharsan's outstanding average of 82.5 and an impressive strike rate of 176.7 further solidify his position as the most impactful performer in the tournament. Considering these exceptional performances, it is evident that Sai Sudharsan is an absolute standout and a player worth backing without any hesitation.
Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Parimatch)
Hari Nishanth has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of TNPL, amassing an impressive total of 1368 runs across 48 matches. His consistent performance and remarkable track record speak volumes about his abilities as a batter. Placing your bet on Nishanth would be a wise decision, considering his proven track record and ability to significantly impact the tournament.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Bowlers
Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shahrukh Khan's ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game makes him a valuable asset for his team. As the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets, just behind P Bhuvaneswaran, Khan has proven his effectiveness as a bowler. With an impressive bowling average of 8, he has consistently delivered breakthroughs for his team. Considering his exceptional performance and versatility, there should be no concerns when it comes to relying on Shahrukh Khan to make an impact in the matches.
Murugan Ashwin to be SMP’s best bowler (Melbet)
Murugan Ashwin's exceptional record of 49 wickets in the TNPL, coupled with his impressive average of just above 25 and a remarkable economy rate of 7.2, establishes him as a vital asset in the Siechem lineup. Considering his track record and expertise, he can be trusted to emerge as SMP's top wicket-taker. His consistent performance and ability to deliver under pressure make him a valuable asset to the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Siechem Madurai Panthers
The kind of form that Sai Sudharsan has found himself in, it is unlikely that he is going to stop. Even if he does, the impetus that Lyca can provide is clear from the fact that Ram Arvindh is in superb form and notched up a half century in the last game for Lyca. Further, from Siechem, I am expecting Suresh Lokeshwar to do well and lead the Madurai-based franchise to a classic win.
SMP to win @ 2.32 (Parimatch)
LKK to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch)Bet Now!