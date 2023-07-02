MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction MAPA 71 % Chance of Winning LYKK 29 % Bet Now! Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings will take on each other in the 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on July 2, 2023, (Sunday), at 3:15 PM IST. While Lyca Kovai Kings are at the top of the table, with five wins from six matches, the fortune for Siechem Madurai Panthers is on a downward curve, with only three wins from double the number of matches.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Lyca Kovai Kings, as expected, are heavy favouirtes to win the match, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.55 as compared to odds of 2.32 for Siechem Madurai Panthers. That is a fair representation of their current standing as well as a near perfect announcement of what we can expect from the game.

SMP’s chance of winning is 71%

LKK’s chance of winning is 29%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

T20 might be a very fickle format at heart, but in leagues like TNPL, there is a tinge of predictability involved. My bet is going to be Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar are going to hit half-centuries in the game, while Gurjapneet Singh and P Saravanan having a massive impact with the ball. With the Indian Ciments Ground in Tirunvelli being a batting-friendly venue, go for batters to dominate.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is going to host its first game of the season on Saturday and this match will take place on Sunday. The venue has witnessed 56 T20 matches, with 30 wins by teams batting second and 26 wins by teams batting first. The toss-winning captains have chosen to bat first in 43 matches, indicating the true nature of the wicket. The average first-innings batting score at the venue is 152, while the average winning score in the first innings is 164.

Weather Report

Weather conditions for the day are expected to be mostly sunny with some scattered clouds, providing excellent visibility for both players and spectators. The temperature will range between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a gentle breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. There is no forecast for rainfall, guaranteeing uninterrupted gameplay due to favorable weather conditions.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have experienced a varied season with a combination of victories and defeats. Out of the five matches played so far, they have emerged victorious in three, including their recent triumph against Ba11sy Trichy. However, they have also suffered two losses along the way.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Sujay, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batter J Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Sai Sudharsan All-rounder Ram Arvindh Batter U Mukilesh All-rounder Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Kiran Akash All-rounder Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler K Gowtham Thamarai Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

The Lyca Kovai Kings are currently riding a wave of success, triumphing in five out of their last six matches. Their remarkable performance after reaching the finals in the previous season demonstrates their consistency. As they continue to build on their momentum, it seems likely that they will surge ahead.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-To-Head

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings have faced each other in a total of seven head-to-head matches, in which the latter have won four matches.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

LKK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

This season, Sai Sudharsan has emerged as the primary game-changer for Lyca, making significant contributions to their run tally. His strategy revolves around making a strong impact during the initial six overs of the match. In the 2023 TNPL, Sudharsan displayed an impressive powerplay strike rate of 176.65. Additionally, Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) has maintained a commendable run rate of 9.3 throughout the ongoing season. These statistics strongly indicate that LKK possesses the potential to dominate the powerplay phase in the upcoming year.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be LKK’s best batter (Parimatch)

With an impressive total of 371 runs in just six matches, Sai Sudharsan has established himself as the leading run-scorer this season, outperforming the second-best player, Baba Aparajith, by a significant margin of 98 runs. Sudharsan's outstanding average of 82.5 and an impressive strike rate of 176.7 further solidify his position as the most impactful performer in the tournament. Considering these exceptional performances, it is evident that Sai Sudharsan is an absolute standout and a player worth backing without any hesitation.

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hari Nishanth has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of TNPL, amassing an impressive total of 1368 runs across 48 matches. His consistent performance and remarkable track record speak volumes about his abilities as a batter. Placing your bet on Nishanth would be a wise decision, considering his proven track record and ability to significantly impact the tournament.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Best Bowlers

Shahrukh Khan to be LKK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shahrukh Khan's ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game makes him a valuable asset for his team. As the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets, just behind P Bhuvaneswaran, Khan has proven his effectiveness as a bowler. With an impressive bowling average of 8, he has consistently delivered breakthroughs for his team. Considering his exceptional performance and versatility, there should be no concerns when it comes to relying on Shahrukh Khan to make an impact in the matches.

Murugan Ashwin to be SMP’s best bowler (Melbet)

Murugan Ashwin's exceptional record of 49 wickets in the TNPL, coupled with his impressive average of just above 25 and a remarkable economy rate of 7.2, establishes him as a vital asset in the Siechem lineup. Considering his track record and expertise, he can be trusted to emerge as SMP's top wicket-taker. His consistent performance and ability to deliver under pressure make him a valuable asset to the team.