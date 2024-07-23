MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction
MAPA
35%
Chance of Winning
LYKK
65%
T20
Cement Company Ground
Facts:
- In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
- Lyca Kovai Kings are placed 1st in the points table whereas Siechem Madurai Panthers are positioned at the 7th place.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning
Siechem Madurai Panthers’ last game was abandoned due to rain. The team has dropped to the 7th position after two consecutive losses in the competition. Despite starting their campaign with a win, the team performed poorly in the next two games and lost them. With a win and two losses, the team will be looking to return from the bottom to climb higher in the standings. The team has 3 points and a net run rate of -1.237.
Lyca Kovai Kings were having an unbeatable campaign until their last game against Dindigul Dragons where they lost the game. They remain unhinged as they are still the table toppers with four wins in five games. The team has a very strong squad in the competition. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.543. The team will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the competition.
- Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 35%
- Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 65%
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips
Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20, 16, 2 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the five games respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 19.00 in the competition whereas S Sujay averages at 29.66 in the competition. With their current form and inconsistency in the opening order, the team shall witness an early wicket in the next game.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction
The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.
Weather Report
The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 37 degrees Celsius.
Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List
Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.
Predicted Playing XI
|
NS Chaturved
|
Batter
|
Hari Nishaanth
|
Batter
|
Akram Khan
|
Batter
|
Uthirasamy Sasidev
|
Batter
|
Jagatheesan Koushik
|
All-rounder
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Bowler
|
Kiran Akash
|
Bowler
|
P Saravanam
|
Bowler
|
Suresh Lokeshwar
|
Wicket-keeper
Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form
Siechem Madurai Panthers finished at the 4th position last season. The team is coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition.
Lyca Kovai Kings Player List
Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.
Predicted Playing XI
|
M Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
B Sai Sudarshan
|
Batter
|
Suresh Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ram Aravindh
|
Batter
|
Atheeq Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
U Mukilesh
|
Batter
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
Valliappan Yudheeshwaran
|
Bowler
|
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|
Bowler
|
M Mohammed
|
All-rounder
|
S Sujay
|
Batter
Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form
Lyca Kovai Kings met with their first loss of the season. They lost their last game against Dindigul Dragons. The team will look to get back on the winning train.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2
Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds
Siechem Madurai Panthers met with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. Batting first, IDTT scored 108/4 in the match. The Dragons were pretty tight with their bowling. Suboth Bhati picked 3 wickets while the other bowlers maintained economic overs. Chasing the target was pretty easy for the team. They scored 111/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Boopathi Kumar (51*) and Baba Indrajith (31*) were the top scorers from Siechem Madurai Panthers and managed to drag the team through the victory line.
Lyca Kovai Kings played against Dindigul Dragons in their last game of the competition. They batted first in the game and scored 172/5 in the game. The top order dismissed quickly with the exception of Sai Sudarshan (33). Shahrukh Khan was the top scorer of the team with an unbeaten 51 in the game. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons scored 176/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. M Shahrukh Khan and Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings
T20
Cement Company Ground, null
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters
Jagatheesan Kousik to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers
Jagatheesan Kousik has scored 86 runs in 3 games at an average of 28.66. He scored 28 runs in the last game but will be making a return in the next game against Nellai Royal Kings.
M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings
M Shahrukh Khan was fantastic in the last game and struck an unbeaten 51 runs in the last game. The batter has amassed 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 60.50. He has a strike rate of 168 in the competition. With his form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers
Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers
Murugan Ashwin has picked 7 wickets in 3 games for the team. He was fantastic with the ball in the last game as he picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from Siechem Madurai Panthers.
M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has picked 10 wickets in five games so far in the competition, including his 2/20 in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lyca Kovai Kings
Siechem Madurai Panthers to win @ 2.48 (Parimatch)
Lyca Kovai Kings to win @ 1.54 (Parimatch)
Parimatch