MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction MAPA 35 % Chance of Winning LYKK 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.405 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings will clash in the 22nd game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 23. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ last game was abandoned due to rain. The team has dropped to the 7th position after two consecutive losses in the competition. Despite starting their campaign with a win, the team performed poorly in the next two games and lost them. With a win and two losses, the team will be looking to return from the bottom to climb higher in the standings. The team has 3 points and a net run rate of -1.237.

Lyca Kovai Kings were having an unbeatable campaign until their last game against Dindigul Dragons where they lost the game. They remain unhinged as they are still the table toppers with four wins in five games. The team has a very strong squad in the competition. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.543. The team will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the competition.

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 35%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 65%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20, 16, 2 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the five games respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 19.00 in the competition whereas S Sujay averages at 29.66 in the competition. With their current form and inconsistency in the opening order, the team shall witness an early wicket in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 37 degrees Celsius.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.

Predicted Playing XI

NS Chaturved Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Akram Khan Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Jagatheesan Koushik All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Kiran Akash Bowler P Saravanam Bowler Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers finished at the 4th position last season. The team is coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder B Sai Sudarshan Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings met with their first loss of the season. They lost their last game against Dindigul Dragons. The team will look to get back on the winning train.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Siechem Madurai Panthers met with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. Batting first, IDTT scored 108/4 in the match. The Dragons were pretty tight with their bowling. Suboth Bhati picked 3 wickets while the other bowlers maintained economic overs. Chasing the target was pretty easy for the team. They scored 111/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Boopathi Kumar (51*) and Baba Indrajith (31*) were the top scorers from Siechem Madurai Panthers and managed to drag the team through the victory line.

Lyca Kovai Kings played against Dindigul Dragons in their last game of the competition. They batted first in the game and scored 172/5 in the game. The top order dismissed quickly with the exception of Sai Sudarshan (33). Shahrukh Khan was the top scorer of the team with an unbeaten 51 in the game. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons scored 176/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. M Shahrukh Khan and Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Cement Company Ground, null Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.48 Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.405 Bet Now!

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Jagatheesan Kousik to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Jagatheesan Kousik has scored 86 runs in 3 games at an average of 28.66. He scored 28 runs in the last game but will be making a return in the next game against Nellai Royal Kings.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan was fantastic in the last game and struck an unbeaten 51 runs in the last game. The batter has amassed 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 60.50. He has a strike rate of 168 in the competition. With his form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Murugan Ashwin has picked 7 wickets in 3 games for the team. He was fantastic with the ball in the last game as he picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from Siechem Madurai Panthers.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has picked 10 wickets in five games so far in the competition, including his 2/20 in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.