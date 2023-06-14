MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction MAPA 52 % Chance of Winning NRK 48 % Bet Now! Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings will lock horns with each other in the third match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday), at 3:00 PM, which promises to be an exciting one for all things considered. Nellai Royal Kings were the most impressive team in the previous edition, and even though they didn’t end up in the final, they topped the table, which they would want to recreate this season.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Both the teams have comparable strengths and weaknesses and hence, they have been provided nearly similar odds for this encounter. While Siechem Madurai Panthers have been given a winning odds of 1.91 by Parimatch, Nellai Royal Kings are valued at 1.83 by the oddsmaker.

SMP’s chance of winning is 52%

NRK’s chance of winning is 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Let me make a clear prediction here. I am banking on Washington Sundar to star with both bat and ball. Given he bowls in the powerplay and then bats at the top of the order, you can expect things to be evenly in his direction. Hari Nishaanth and Swapnil Singh are two superstars of Tamil Nadu Cricket, with Nishaanth previously been a part of CSK line-up. I am expecting him to deliver as well. While Ashwin Crist was the best all-rounder from the last season, Sandeep Warrier’s presence would further add value to the base.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Toss Prediction

Chasing has been a preferred proposition at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, which has so far hosted 10 Tamil Nadu Premier League games so far from which chasing teams have won six games. By the time, this match will be played, the number of matches at the ground would be 12. For your information, the average first innings score at the venue has been 160, whereas the average winning score batting first is 186.

Weather Report

This will be the first afternoon game of the season, but there is no chance of rain during the encounter. According to Accuweather.com, there would be a 12% cloud cover during the day-time.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh

Predicted Playing XI

Jagatheesan Kousik Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter S Karthik Batter V Aaditya Batter Shijit Chandran Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Swapnil Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler V Gowtham Bowler P Saravanan Bowler K Deeban Lingesh Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers were quite impressive in their performance last season as they finished third on the points table with five wins in seven matches. However, in the Eliminator match against Lyca Kovai Kings, they were knocked out.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal

Predicted Playing XI

L Suryaprakash Batter Sri Neranjan Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter NS Harish Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Karthick Manikandan Batter R Mithun All-rounder S Mohan Prasath Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler Nidhish Rajagopal Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings were on a roll last season they finished the league stage at the top of the table with six wins out of seven matches before being eliminated by Lyca Kovai Kings in the second qualifier.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-To-Head

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings have played each other nine times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with both sides winning four games each. In the last five completed game, Siechem Madurai Panthers have won three games, with Nellai Royal Kings winning two.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

NRK to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

In the 2022 season of the TNPL, no team scored faster than Nellai Royal Kings in the powerplay, as they maintained a run-rate of 9.3 in that phase. With the addition of the likes of L Suryaprakash and KB Arun Karthik, things seemed more in favour of them and hence, expecting them to have a solid powerplay is understandable.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Batters

Sundar to be SMP’s best batter (Parimatch)

Washington, featured in only seven games in this year’s IPL because of a hamstring injury but has now recovered and will start the season for the Panthers. His numbers in the TNPL are pretty impressive - 599 runs in 16 innings @ 46.08. While he will certainly deliver with the ball, there is noone better with the bat in his team as well.

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Melbet)

Arun Karthik is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier Legaue, having amassed 1622 runs at an average of 42.68 and a strike rate of 147.2. Those are impressive numbers and one that tells you why Karthik could be the difference between sides.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Bowlers

Sundar to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Not often we back the same player to be the top run-scorer and top wicket-taker from a team, but such has been the might of Washington Sundar. In the last season, apart from his batting heroics, he picked up 26 wickets at an economy of 5.9. The 23-year-old is a quality player, and will be eager to back at his best.

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The fast-bowling all-rounder will have to be at his best if Nellai Royal Kings want to win their maiden TNPL title. The 23-year-old can consistently touch that 140-kmph mark and also play useful cameos down the order. Last season, Sonu not only hit 107 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 152.9 but also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8 and a strike rate of 15.9. Trust him to deliver with the ball.