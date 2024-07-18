SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction
SASP
38%
Chance of Winning
CSG
62%
T20
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by Chepauk Super Gillies by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- SKM Salem Spartans are placed 8th in the table whereas Chepauk Super Gillies are positioned at the 4th place.
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning
The SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table last season. The team had an inconsistent start to their campaign this year. Salem Spartans have won a single game and lost three matches in the competition. The team is coming from a loss against Trichy Grand Cholas. With that, SKM Salem Spartans are placed at the 7th position with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.519.
Chepauk Super Gillies are coming from a win against Dindigul Dragons. They have won two games and lost as many in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.253 in the competition. They will be happy with their form and will be continuing the same in the next game.
- SKM Salem Spartans' chance of winning: 38%
- Chepauk Super Gillies's chance of winning: 62%
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips
SKM Salem Spartans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
The SKM Salem Spartans had a poor season last year. However, the team is doing much better with their batting order this season. The side opens with S Abishiek and R Kavin in their batting order. Kavin and Abishiek average at 36.25 & 16.00 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 50, 59, 13 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games of this season. The pair missed the mark in the last game but will be eager to return with a stellar opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
SKM Salem Spartans runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Chepauk Super Gillies runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction
The venue of the match is Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore ( AKA SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore). The conditions here help the bowlers, as we haven’t seen many high-scoring games at this venue. The team winning the toss should look to bat first here as the bowlers continue to get help till the end of the game here.
Weather Report
There is a high prediction of rain in Coimbatore on July 18. The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius with a cloudy sky.
SKM Salem Spartans Player List
Abishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan
Predicted Playing XI
|
S Abishiek
|
Batter
|
Robin Bist
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Adnan Khan
|
Batter
|
Rajendran Vivek
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Vaidhya
|
Batter
|
Shijit Chandran (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Sandhu
|
All-rounder
|
R Kavin
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Wicket-keeper
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S Harish Kumar
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Bowler
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M Poiyamozhi
|
Bowler
|
ME Yazh Arun Mozhi
|
Bowler
SKM Salem Spartans Team Form
SKM Salem Spartans are coming from a loss here. Their batters only scored 163 runs in the last game whereas the bowlers leaked a lot of runs. They will look for a win here.
Chepauk Super Gillies Player List
Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjay Yadav
|
Batter
|
Uthirasamy Sasidev
|
Batter
|
Baba Aparajith ©
|
All-rounder
|
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|
Batter
|
Rahil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Jitendra Kumar
|
Batter
|
Narayan Jagadeesan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Tanwar
|
All-rounder
|
M Silambarasan
|
Bowler
|
Aswin Crist
|
Bowler
|
Daryl Ferrario
|
All-rounder
Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form
Chepauk Super Gillies will be excited for the next game. They are coming from a win here against Dindigul Dragons. Their batters look in phenomenal form.
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record
In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally against SKM Salem Spartans by 4-1.
Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4
SKM Salem Spartans won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds
SKM Salem Spartans is coming from a loss against Trichy Grand Cholas. Trichy Grand Cholas batted first in the game and scored 198/5 in the game. Salem Spartans were very loose with their bowling and leaked a lot of runs in the game. M Poiyamozhi picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, SKM Salem Spartans scored 163/10 in the game and lost the game by 35 runs. Mohammed Adnan Khan scored 40 runs in the game while Rajendran Vivek scored 33 runs in the match.
Chepauk Super Gillies went against Dindigul Dragons in the last game. The game was shortened to 7 overs in the game. It was a terrific batting performance for the Dragons who scored 64/6 in 7 overs. Abhishek Tanwar and Ganeshan Jagadeesan picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, CSG were terrific and posted 65/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. Narayan Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten 32 whereas Baba Aparajith posted an unbeaten 31 in the match.
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies
T20
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters
R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans
R Kavin has consistently knocked runs in the current competition. He was dismissed out pretty early in the last game. With 145 runs in 4 games, he has an average of 36.25 in the competition.
Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies
Narayan Jagadeesan is a terrific batter in the game. He has scored 149 runs in 4 games at an average of 74.50. He scored an unbeaten 32 in the last game. He will be coming in as the best batter from the side in the next game.
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers
M Poiyamozhi to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans
M Poiyamozhi picked 3 wickets in the last game for the team. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.
Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies
Abhishek Tanwar is the top bowler in the team. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be going in as the best bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chepauk Super Gillies
SKM Salem Spartans to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Chepauk Super Gillies to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch