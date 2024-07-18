SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction SASP 38 % Chance of Winning CSG 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR SKM Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies will clash in the 17th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground on July 18. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

The SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table last season. The team had an inconsistent start to their campaign this year. Salem Spartans have won a single game and lost three matches in the competition. The team is coming from a loss against Trichy Grand Cholas. With that, SKM Salem Spartans are placed at the 7th position with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.519.

Chepauk Super Gillies are coming from a win against Dindigul Dragons. They have won two games and lost as many in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.253 in the competition. They will be happy with their form and will be continuing the same in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans' chance of winning: 38%

Chepauk Super Gillies's chance of winning: 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

SKM Salem Spartans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The SKM Salem Spartans had a poor season last year. However, the team is doing much better with their batting order this season. The side opens with S Abishiek and R Kavin in their batting order. Kavin and Abishiek average at 36.25 & 16.00 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 50, 59, 13 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games of this season. The pair missed the mark in the last game but will be eager to return with a stellar opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds SKM Salem Spartans runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chepauk Super Gillies runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction

The venue of the match is Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore ( AKA SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore). The conditions here help the bowlers, as we haven’t seen many high-scoring games at this venue. The team winning the toss should look to bat first here as the bowlers continue to get help till the end of the game here.

Weather Report

There is a high prediction of rain in Coimbatore on July 18. The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius with a cloudy sky.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Robin Bist Batter Muhammad Adnan Khan Batter Rajendran Vivek All-rounder Vishal Vaidhya Batter Shijit Chandran (c) All-rounder Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Team Form

SKM Salem Spartans are coming from a loss here. Their batters only scored 163 runs in the last game whereas the bowlers leaked a lot of runs. They will look for a win here.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies will be excited for the next game. They are coming from a win here against Dindigul Dragons. Their batters look in phenomenal form.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally against SKM Salem Spartans by 4-1.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

SKM Salem Spartans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans is coming from a loss against Trichy Grand Cholas. Trichy Grand Cholas batted first in the game and scored 198/5 in the game. Salem Spartans were very loose with their bowling and leaked a lot of runs in the game. M Poiyamozhi picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, SKM Salem Spartans scored 163/10 in the game and lost the game by 35 runs. Mohammed Adnan Khan scored 40 runs in the game while Rajendran Vivek scored 33 runs in the match.

Chepauk Super Gillies went against Dindigul Dragons in the last game. The game was shortened to 7 overs in the game. It was a terrific batting performance for the Dragons who scored 64/6 in 7 overs. Abhishek Tanwar and Ganeshan Jagadeesan picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, CSG were terrific and posted 65/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. Narayan Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten 32 whereas Baba Aparajith posted an unbeaten 31 in the match.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

R Kavin has consistently knocked runs in the current competition. He was dismissed out pretty early in the last game. With 145 runs in 4 games, he has an average of 36.25 in the competition.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan is a terrific batter in the game. He has scored 149 runs in 4 games at an average of 74.50. He scored an unbeaten 32 in the last game. He will be coming in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

M Poiyamozhi to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Poiyamozhi picked 3 wickets in the last game for the team. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the top bowler in the team. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be going in as the best bowler in the next game.