SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction SASP 33 % Chance of Winning MAPA 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR SKM Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will clash in the 3rd game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 6. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

SKM Salem Spartans had a terrible season last year. The team finished near the bottom of the points table. They have two wins and five losses in the competition. The team was only called Salem Spartans until last season. The team has a poor record against the Panthers. Despite everything, the team will be looking to start afresh this season.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won four games and lost three matches last season. The team finished 4th in the standings. Siechem Madurai Panthers have won the championship in its first year. The team has a decent squad and will come in confident to win their first game in the competition.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 33%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 67%

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

SKM Salem Spartans to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Siechem Madurai Panthers had a poor season last year. The team remained near the bottom of the standings for the entire season. The team had many openers trying their luck but could not succeed in the competition. S Aravind and Kaushik Gandhi opened for the side by the end and scored 1, 1 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in those matches. The sides lost an early wicket in the majority of the games. The team scored 1 run before their first wicket in the only clash against Siechem Madurai Panthers last season. Having mentioned that, Siechem Madurai Panthers will be excited to pick an early wicket in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction

It is a balanced wicket with good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers would find some help early on with the new ball. At least 170 or more should be on the cards for the team batting first. Anything less than that will not be a competitive total. Last year teams chasing enjoyed the upper hand at this venue and B-Love-Kandy had chased down 157 against Dambulla with 7 wickets in hand. Both teams have a strong bowling attack and would back their bowlers to restrict the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Pallekele on the match day.

SKM Salem Spartans Players List

Abhishek S, M Ganesh Moorthi, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selva Kumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar S, Vivek R, Aushik Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan S, Yazh Arun Mozhi ME, Tharun Kumar, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abisek Batter S Aravind Batter Muhammad Adnan Khan Batter M Ganesh Moorthi All-rounder J Gowri Shankar All-rounder VP Sathvik Amith All-rounder Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Ravi Karthikeyan Bowler N Selva Kumaran Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table. They won a few games and lost the majority of them. They won the contest against Salem last season and will be looking to do the same in the upcoming contest.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.

Predicted Playing XI

M Ayush Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Krish Jain Batter S Karthik Batter Jagatheesan Koushik All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Washington Sundar All-rounder V Gowtham Bowler Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers finished at the 4th position last season. The team will be looking to win their first game of the competition in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 4-1 against SKM Salem Spartans.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 4

SKM Salem Spartans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

The last season was a terrible one for the Salem Spartans. They finished near the bottom of the table. They clashed against Siechem Madurai Panthers once in the competition and lost the game by 7 wickets. Batting first in the game, Salem Spartans scored 98 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. There was no impactful batting from the side. Abhishek Tanwar scored 29 runs from the lower batting order. On the other side, Gurjapneet Singh was the top bowler from Siechem Madurai Panthers and picked 3 wickets for the side in the game. V Gowtham also took 2 wickets for the team. Chasing the target, SMP scored 101/3 in 13 overs, winning the game by 7 wickets and 7 overs to spare. Sri Abisek scored an unbeaten 32 whereas Swapnil Singh smashed an unbeaten 25 to drag the team through the victory line. Both the teams will be looking to win their first game in the tournament.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers T20 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.42 Bet Now! Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

Sunny Sandhu to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Sunny Sandhu, the 20 year old batter, has a terrifying hard hitting capability. He scored 29, 51 & 67 runs in his last three TNPL games last season. He will be expected to bat well in the next game of the competition.

Hari Nishaanth to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Hari Nishaanth averages 26.60 in his T20 career. He was one of the top batters from the side in the competition. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Sunny Sandhu to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

Sunny Sandhu is an exceptional discovery. The 20 year old all-rounder picked 5 wickets in his last three TNPL games of the previous edition of the competition. He will be coming in as the best bowler from the squad.

Gurjapneet Singh to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Gurjapneet Singh is an excellent left arm medium pacer in the team. He was consistent in the last edition of the competition. He picked 9 wickets in his last five TNPL games. He will be expected to bowl well in the upcoming game.