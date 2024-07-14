SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) vs RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) Match Prediction SASP 33 % Chance of Winning RTW 67 % Bet Now! SKM Salem Spartans and Trichy Grand Cholas will clash in the 12th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground on July 14. The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

The SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table last season. The team had an inconsistent start to their campaign this year. Salem Spartans have won a single game and lost two matches in the competition. The team is coming from a loss against Nellai Royal Kings by 3 wickets. With that, SKM Salem Spartans are placed at the 6th position with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.097.

Trichy Grand Cholas were rebranded from Balsy Trichy in the last season. The team had a nightmare campaign and failed to win a single game in the competition. The team is doing much better this season. They started their campaign with a loss but bounced back with a win against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 1.275 that placed them 3rd in the table standings. The team will be confident against Salem who look out of form right now.

SKM Salem Spartans' chance of winning: 33%

Trichy Grand Cholas's chance of winning: 67%

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

SKM Salem Spartans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The SKM Salem Spartans had a poor season last year. However, the team is doing much better with their batting order this season. The side opens with S Abishiek and R Kavin in their batting order. Kavin and Abishiek average at 44.00 & 18.00 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 50, 59 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of this season. The pair missed the mark in the last game but will be eager to return with a stellar opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds SKM Salem Spartans runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trichy Grand Cholas runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Trichy Grand Cholas 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

The venue of the match is Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore ( AKA SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore). The conditions here help the bowlers, as we haven’t seen many high-scoring games at this venue. The team winning the toss should look to bat first here as the bowlers continue to get help till the end of the game here.

Weather Report

There is no rain in Coimbatore on July 14. The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius with a cloudy sky.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Robin Bist Batter Muhammad Adnan Khan Batter Rajendran Vivek All-rounder Vishal Vaidhya Batter Shijit Chandran (c) All-rounder Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Team Form

SKM Salem Spartans are coming from a loss here. Their batters only scored 141 runs in the last game. They will look for a win here.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Murthy Batter S Shyam Sundar Batter P Nirmal Kumar Batter K Easwaran Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Sarvanna Kumar All-rounder Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper Kannan Vignesh Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder Antony Dhas (c) All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Team Form

Trichy Grand Cholas will be excited for the next game. They are coming from a win here after scoring 193 runs in the last game. Their batters look in phenomenal form.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Trichy Grand Cholas lead the tally against SKM Salem Spartans by 4-1.

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 4

SKM Salem Spartans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans is coming from a loss against Nellai Royal Kings in their last fixture. Salem batted first in the game and managed to put up 141/10 in the game. The batters lost their wickets quite cheaply in the game. Robin Bist scored 23 runs while Shijit Chandran posted 20 runs in the game. It was an easy target for NRK who posted 144/7, winning it by 3 wickets. ME Yazh Arun Mozhi picked 3 wickets while Harish Kumar took 2 wickets in the game.

Trichy Grand Cholas went against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game. It was a terrific batting performance from Trichy who scored 193/2 in the game. Waseem Ahmed was the top scorer with an unbeaten 90 runs in the game. Sanjay Yadav also knocked an unbeaten 60 in the game. Defending the target, they let SMP score 126 before they knocked all the batters out in the game. Sanjay Yadav and R Rajkumar picked 3 wickets each in the game. Athisayaraj Davidson picked 2 wickets in the game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

R Kavin has consistently knocked runs in the current competition. He scored 70 runs in the first game followed by an innings of 46 runs in the last game. He missed the mark in the third game and was dismissed for 16 runs in the last game. With 132 runs in 3 games, he has an average of 44.00 in the competition.

Waseem Ahmed to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Waseem Ahmed is the top batter from the side currently. He has scored 96 runs in 2 games so far. He knocked an unbeaten 90 runs off 55 balls in the last game. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

Sunny Sandhu to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

Sunny Sandhu is an exceptional discovery. The 20 year old all-rounder picked a total of 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. The bowler took a wicket in her last game. He will be coming in as the best bowler from the squad.

K Eshwaran to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

K Eshwaran was the top bowler from Trichy last season. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games already. He picked 6 wickets in his first game followed by a single wicket in the last game. He will be the top bowling pick from the side.