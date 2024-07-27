SASP (SKM Salem Spartans) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction SASP 35 % Chance of Winning LYKK 65 % Bet Now! SKM Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings will clash in the 24th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 27. The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

SKM Salem Spartans’ current campaign is no less than a nightmare right now. The team has lost four games in a row now. With five losses and a win, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team lost their last game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.969. There is no coming back from here. The team could give in their best and win their last group game.

Lyca Kovai Kings were having an unbeatable campaign until their loss against Dindigul Dragons. They made a return with a win in the next game against Siechem Madurai Panthers. The team has five wins and a loss in six games. With that, they currently lead the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.813. The team will be looking to continue the same in their remaining group matches.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 35%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 65%

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20, 16, 2, 14 & 29 runs before their first dismissal in the six games respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 18.40 in the competition whereas S Sujay averages at 26.00 in the competition. With their current form and inconsistency in the opening order, the team shall witness an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lyca Kovai Kings runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch SKM Salem Spartans runs before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Lyca Kovai Kings 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 34 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Robin Bist Batter Muhammad Adnan Khan Batter Rajendran Vivek All-rounder Vishal Vaidhya Batter Shijit Chandran (c) All-rounder Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Team Form

SKM Salem Spartans are coming from a loss here. Their batters only scored 141 runs in the last game and were unable to chase the target successfully.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder B Sai Sudarshan Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings won their last game against Siechem Madurai Panthers. They batted impressively in the game and bowled out SMP at 120 runs in the last game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2

SKM Salem Spartans won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans met with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. IDTT batted first in the game and scored 192/9 in the game. M Poiyamozhi and Guru Sayee were the best bowlers from Salem and picked 3 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the batting fell short as Salem Spartans were restricted to 141/8 in the game. Salem Spartans lost the game by 51 runs. During the chase, Vishal Vaidhya scored 35 runs while Harish Kumar scored 32 runs in the game.

Lyca Kovai Kings are at the top place of the points table. They won their last game against Siechem Madurai Panthers. Batting first in the game, Lyca scored 163/9 in the game. M Shahrukh Khan was the top batter in the team and scored 51 runs in the game. Sai Sudarshan scored 34 runs in the match. LKK also bowled well in the game. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan picked 4 wickets whereas Manimaran Siddharth took 2 wickets in the match. Lyca Kovai Kings won the last game by 43 runs.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Vishal Vaidhya to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Vishal Vaidhya has scored 128 runs in 5 games at an average of 32.00. He scored 35 runs in the last game and was the top batter from the side in the match.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan was fantastic in the last game and struck 51 runs in the last game. The batter has amassed 172 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.33. He has a strike rate of over 175 in the competition. With his form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

M Poiyamozhi to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Poiyamozhi is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 12 wickets in 6 games. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl hard in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has picked 11 wickets in 6 games so far in the competition. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.