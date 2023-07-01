Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUS 42 % Chance of Winning GLO 58 % Bet Now! Sussex and Gloucestershire are set to clash for the second time this season at Hove County Ground in Sussex on Saturday, July 1. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Sussex is heading into this match with tremendous momentum following their exceptional performance against Kent. They posted a total of 228/7 after Kent won the toss and opted to field first. Openers Harrison Ward and Tom Clark laid a solid foundation with a partnership of 52 runs. But the real one to stand out was skipper Ravi Boapara, who propelled his team to victory by playing a match-winning innings and scoring 108 runs from 53 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 203.77. There were also good cameos from the likes of Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess and Fynn Hudson-Prentice.

Gloucestershire enters this match on the back of a loss against Somerset, arguably one of the tournament's strongest teams. Somerset won the toss and chose to field, relegating Gloucestershire to bat first. Gloucestershire managed to post a decent total of 186/8. Grant Roelofsen, the opening batsman, impressively scored a half-century, while Jack Taylor contributed 42 runs from 33 deliveries in the middle order. However, their valiant performances went unrewarded as Somerset comfortably secured victory, making the task seem effortless.

Sussex seems to have a slight advantage, though, given that they were able to clinch victory against Gloucestershire earlier this season, and did so by quite a large margin. Sussex successfully limited Gloucestershire to a total of 140 runs and comfortably won by seven wickets, with 40 balls to spare.

Sussex chance of winning - 42%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 58%

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Sussex's captain, Ravi Bopara, leads his team's run charts with an impressive tally of 396 runs in 12 matches. He has achieved three half-centuries this season and boasts a strike rate of 147.21. Shadab Khan has also made valuable contributions with both bat and ball, accumulating 237 runs and claiming 11 wickets.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire relies on Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, and Grant Roelofsen for significant batting contributions. Charlesworth has scored 259 runs, while Hammond and Roelofsen have notched up 225 and 219 runs respectively. In their recent match against Somerset, Charlesworth and Hammond formed a decent partnership of 58 runs. Notably, Roelofsen showcased his prowess by scoring a half-century with 52 runs, indicating a likelihood of another strong performance from him in the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will be held at Hove County Ground in Sussex. Thus far, the ground has hosted a total of 52 T20 matches, with an average first innings score of 168. It is noteworthy that matches won by teams batting first and second are currently equal at this venue, with each side experiencing 25 victories. Additionally, two matches have concluded in ties. In the previous match held here, Sussex faced Kent, and Kent emerged victorious after Sussex won the toss and elected to bat first. Considering the favourable outcome of fielding first in the last match, it is likely that the toss winners might choose to do the same.

Weather Report

Regrettably, cricket fans may face disappointment as the weather forecast anticipates a thunderstorm on the day of the match, with a 70% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature, however, is expected to remain steady at 24 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Ali Orr, Bertie Foreman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Tom Clark Batter Oli Carter Batter Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex carries strong momentum, securing four victories in their past five matches. Notably, they achieved substantial wins against Glamorgan and Gloucestershire. The triumph over Glamorgan came with a comfortable margin of 20 runs, while their forthcoming opponents were defeated by seven wickets in the previous encounter. However, it is their last match against Kent which really instils confidence, given that they scored 228/7 and won the match.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond (C) Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Ben Wells Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire continues to face challenges, experiencing ongoing struggles throughout the season. Their only victory in the past five matches came against Hampshire. Considering their recent performances, Gloucestershire does not seem to possess the necessary strength to overcome Sussex in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

When it comes to their T20 history, Sussex holds a slight advantage over Gloucestershire, having emerged victorious in twelve matches against them. On the other hand, Gloucestershire has won nine matches against Sussex. Moreover, Sussex already secured a win against Gloucestershire earlier this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 22

Sussex - 12

Gloucestershire - 9

No Result - 1

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Sussex to score higher than Gloucestershire in the first six overs

During their previous clash, Sussex displayed a dominant performance, reaching a score of 78/0 after six overs. In contrast, Gloucestershire struggled and managed only 43/3 at the same stage. They encountered a setback as they lost two wickets in the opening over, and the third wicket fell in the third over, impacting their scoring rate. In contrast, Sussex smoothly navigated through the powerplay overs without losing any wickets and maintained a commendable scoring rate.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

The captain's performance in the previous game against Kent was absolutely remarkable, as he achieved a century in a mere 53 deliveries. His outstanding contribution of 108 runs played a pivotal role in his team's total of 228, making him the key player behind their success. With a tally of 396 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.21 from 12 matches, Bopara has proven himself as a consistent performer. It's evident that he is the clear favourite to emerge as the top batsman for his team in the upcoming fixture.

Grant Roelofsen to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Grant Roelofsen exhibited a commendable performance in his previous match against Somerset, where he notched up a half-century. He displayed his skills by scoring 52 runs from 39 deliveries. With a tally of 219 runs in 11 matches, Roelofsen stands among the leading run-scorers for his team. Considering his consistent contributions, it is highly likely that he will continue to be the top-performing batsman for his team.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Mills has been in exceptional form, impressively claiming 18 wickets in ten matches. In his previous outing, he showcased his talent with a spell of 2/28, demonstrating an economy rate of 7.00. Given his consistent and impactful performances, Mills is expected to continue shining as Sussex's top bowler.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

With 13 wickets in 12 matches, Payne currently stands as the second highest wicket-taker for his team. In their recent encounter with Somerset, he successfully secured one wicket while conceding 34 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 8.50. Payne can be relied upon to emerge as Gloucestershire's leading bowler.