RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction RTW 42 % Chance of Winning CSG 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trichy Grand Cholas and Chepauk Super Gillies will clash in the 21st game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 22. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

The Trichy Grand Cholas are doing much better than they did last season. The team is coming from a win against Nellai Royal Kings. With three wins and two losses in five games, they are placed second in the points table. Trichy Grand Cholas has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.643. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Chepauk Super Gillies had a disappointing start in the competition with two losses. However, the team posted three wins in a row to climb a few places up in the standings. The team is coming from a win against SKM Salem Spartans in their last outing. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the third place of the table. The team also has 6 points but a lower net rate, 0.459, than Trichy. The team will be stepping in confident in the next game.

Trichy Grand Cholas' chance of winning: 42%

Chepauk Super Gillies's chance of winning: 58%

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Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies have a good thing going on for them. They are coming from three wins on the trot but their opening order has struggled in the competition. D Santhosh Kumar and Narayan Jagadeesan opened for the team in the competition. The pair secured 10, 0 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. The openers have been consistent and have not played an impactful opening partnership recently. Jagadeesan averages 53.00 in the competition but Santhosh Kumar averages at a low 13.20. That said, the team is expected to witness an early wicket in the next game against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trichy Grand Cholas runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chepauk Super Gillies runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction

The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would range between 27°C and 37°C.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Murthy Batter S Shyam Sundar Batter P Nirmal Kumar Batter K Easwaran Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Sarvanna Kumar All-rounder Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper Kannan Vignesh Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder Antony Dhas (c) All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas won their last game against Nellai Royal Kings. It was a high run chase in the game and they managed to conquer it, registering a strong win.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies won their third game in a row. They went against Salem Spartans in the last game. Their batters were decent but bowlers played a major role in the win.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally against Trichy Grand Cholas by 3-2.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 3

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

Trichy Grand Cholas is coming from a win against Nellai Royal Kings. Nellai Royal Kings batted first in the game and scored 177/9 in the game. Saravana Kumar picked 4 wickets whereas Athisayaraj Davidson took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Jafar Jamal scored 39 runs in the game while S Shyam Sundar also posted 31 runs. R Rajkumar added 31 runs in the end. The team posted 182/6, winning the game by 4 wickets.

Chepauk Super Gillies went against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. CSG batted first in the game and scored 156/7 in the game. Baba Aparajith scored 41 runs in the game while Abhishek Tanwar chipped in an unbeaten 26 in the game. Chasing the target, Salem Spartans scored 133/5 in the game and lost the match by 23 runs. Rahil Shah was the best bowler from Chepauk with 3 wickets in the game.

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Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

Sanjay Yadav to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Sanjay Yadav is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 209 runs in 5 games at an average of 52.25. He scored 23 runs in the last game.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan is a terrific batter in the game. He has scored 159 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.00. He scored 10 runs in the last game. He will return as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Athisayaraj Davidson has picked 8 wickets in 5 games so far in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the top bowler in the team. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He will be going in as the best bowler in the next game.