RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction
RTW
42%
Chance of Winning
CSG
58%
T20
Cement Company Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by Chepauk Super Gillies by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- Trichy Grand Cholas are placed 2nd in the table whereas Chepauk Super Gillies are positioned at the 3rd place.
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning
The Trichy Grand Cholas are doing much better than they did last season. The team is coming from a win against Nellai Royal Kings. With three wins and two losses in five games, they are placed second in the points table. Trichy Grand Cholas has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.643. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.
Chepauk Super Gillies had a disappointing start in the competition with two losses. However, the team posted three wins in a row to climb a few places up in the standings. The team is coming from a win against SKM Salem Spartans in their last outing. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the third place of the table. The team also has 6 points but a lower net rate, 0.459, than Trichy. The team will be stepping in confident in the next game.
- Trichy Grand Cholas' chance of winning: 42%
- Chepauk Super Gillies's chance of winning: 58%
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips
Chepauk Super Gillies to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Chepauk Super Gillies have a good thing going on for them. They are coming from three wins on the trot but their opening order has struggled in the competition. D Santhosh Kumar and Narayan Jagadeesan opened for the team in the competition. The pair secured 10, 0 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. The openers have been consistent and have not played an impactful opening partnership recently. Jagadeesan averages 53.00 in the competition but Santhosh Kumar averages at a low 13.20. That said, the team is expected to witness an early wicket in the next game against Trichy Grand Cholas.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trichy Grand Cholas runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Chepauk Super Gillies runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction
The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.
Weather Report
The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would range between 27°C and 37°C.
Trichy Grand Cholas Player List
Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arjun Murthy
|
Batter
|
S Shyam Sundar
|
Batter
|
P Nirmal Kumar
|
Batter
|
K Easwaran
|
Bowler
|
Athisayaraj Davidson
|
Bower
|
Sarvanna Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Waseem Ahmed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kannan Vignesh
|
Bowler
|
R Rajkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Antony Dhas (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sanjay Yadav
|
All-rounder
Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form
Trichy Grand Cholas won their last game against Nellai Royal Kings. It was a high run chase in the game and they managed to conquer it, registering a strong win.
Chepauk Super Gillies Player List
Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjay Yadav
|
Batter
|
Uthirasamy Sasidev
|
Batter
|
Baba Aparajith ©
|
All-rounder
|
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|
Batter
|
Rahil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Jitendra Kumar
|
Batter
|
Narayan Jagadeesan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Tanwar
|
All-rounder
|
M Silambarasan
|
Bowler
|
Aswin Crist
|
Bowler
|
Daryl Ferrario
|
All-rounder
Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form
Chepauk Super Gillies won their third game in a row. They went against Salem Spartans in the last game. Their batters were decent but bowlers played a major role in the win.
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record
In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally against Trichy Grand Cholas by 3-2.
Chepauk Super Gillies won- 3
Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds
Trichy Grand Cholas is coming from a win against Nellai Royal Kings. Nellai Royal Kings batted first in the game and scored 177/9 in the game. Saravana Kumar picked 4 wickets whereas Athisayaraj Davidson took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Jafar Jamal scored 39 runs in the game while S Shyam Sundar also posted 31 runs. R Rajkumar added 31 runs in the end. The team posted 182/6, winning the game by 4 wickets.
Chepauk Super Gillies went against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. CSG batted first in the game and scored 156/7 in the game. Baba Aparajith scored 41 runs in the game while Abhishek Tanwar chipped in an unbeaten 26 in the game. Chasing the target, Salem Spartans scored 133/5 in the game and lost the match by 23 runs. Rahil Shah was the best bowler from Chepauk with 3 wickets in the game.
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies
T20
Cement Company Ground, null
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters
Sanjay Yadav to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas
Sanjay Yadav is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 209 runs in 5 games at an average of 52.25. He scored 23 runs in the last game.
Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies
Narayan Jagadeesan is a terrific batter in the game. He has scored 159 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.00. He scored 10 runs in the last game. He will return as the best batter from the side in the next game.
Trichy Grand Cholas vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers
Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas
Athisayaraj Davidson has picked 8 wickets in 5 games so far in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowler from the team in the next game.
Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies
Abhishek Tanwar is the top bowler in the team. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He will be going in as the best bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chepauk Super Gillies
Trichy Grand Cholas to win @ 2.11 (Parimatch)
Chepauk Super Gillies to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch