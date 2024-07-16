RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction RTW 35 % Chance of Winning LYKK 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.551 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trichy Grand Cholas and Lyca Kovai Kings will clash in the 15th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground on July 16. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Trichy Grand Cholas had a disappointing start in the competition. However, the team posted two consecutive wins after that. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.433. They will be very happy with their last win in the competition and will be confident stepping into the next game.

The defending champions, Lyca Kovai Kings, had a spectacular season last year. They are carrying the same momentum this season and lead the points tally. The team has posted three wins in a row and lead the table standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.519 in the competition. With their current form, they should be able to dominate in the next game as well.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 35%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 65%

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Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. However, Sai Sudarshan replaced S Sujay in the opening line-up. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20 & 16 runs in the three games respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 36.50 in the competition currently whereas Sai Sudarshan was dismissed at 8 runs in his first game of the season. TGC will be keen on picking an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lyca Kovai Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trichy Grand Cholas’ runs before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite the possibility on such a pitch, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be the wiser decision.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy, with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. The temperatures would range between 24°C and 28°C. There's a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Murthy Batter S Shyam Sundar Batter P Nirmal Kumar Batter K Easwaran Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Sarvanna Kumar All-rounder Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper Kannan Vignesh Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder Antony Dhas (c) All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas are in terrific form. They won their last two games and will be confident with their squad. They scored 198 runs in their last game.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Balasuramaniam Sachin Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have won three games in a row. The team won their last game against Mellai Royal Kings by 9 wickets. The batters performed very well and they need to continue the same momentum in the next game.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 5-0 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 5

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Trichy Grand Cholas are a strong team. They went against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. Batting first, TGC scored 198 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. The top order dismissed out quickly whereas the middle order sustained the innings. Sanjay Yadav scored 68 runs whereas Jafar Jamal chipped in 32 runs in the game. The team was confident with the total. Salem Spartans were overwhelmed with the bowling attack of Trichy and were bundled out at 163 runs, losing the game by 35 runs. Sarvana Kumar was the best bowler with 3 wickets in the game for the team.

Lyca Kovai Kings went against Nellai Royal Kings in the last game. Nellai Royal Kings batted first in the game and scored 167/7 in the game. M Shahrukh Khan and Mohammed Mohammed picked 2 wickets each in the game. LKK were very good with the ball. While chasing the target, the top order batted impressively to score 172/1 in the game, winning the match by 9 wickets. Suresh Kumar remained unbeaten at 63 runs while Balasubramaniam Sachin smashed 76 runs in the game. The team exhibited strong batting order and managed to win the game.

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Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Sanjay Yadav to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Sanjay Yadav is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 152 runs in 3 games at an average of 76.00. He scored 68 runs in the last game.

Balasubramaniam Sachin to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

Balasubramaniam Sachin is in terrific form. He has scored 169 runs in 3 games at an average of 84.50. He strikes over 130 in the competition. He smashed 76 runs in the last game before he was retired hurt. He will return in the next game to score high.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

Saravana Kumar to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Saravana Kumar picked 3 wickets for 28 runs in the last game. With that, he has 5 wickets in 3 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He picked 17 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous season. He picked 5 wickets in three games so far in the competition, including his 2/30 in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.