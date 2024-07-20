RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction RTW 40 % Chance of Winning NRK 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trichy Grand Cholas and Nellai Royal Kings will clash in the 18th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 20. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Trichy Grand Cholas had a disappointing start in the competition but moved on to post two consecutive wins after that. The team, however, lost their latest outing against Lyca Kovai Kings. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.701.

Nellai Royal Kings finished 6th in the standings last season. However, the team is having a fantastic campaign this season. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins. The team lost their latest game against Lyca Kovai Kings but will be looking for a win in the next game. The team has two wins and a loss. With that, they are placed second in the standings. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -0.023.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 40%

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 60%

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Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings had a poor start in the competition. The team has Arun Karthik and Mokit Hariharan in the current competition. The pair scored 24, 10, 12 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in the four games they have played so far. Karthik and Hariharan average at 26.66 & 13.25 in the competition so far. Their last game was stopped and abandoned after NRK were 33/2 in the game. Looking at their form, the pair are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trichy Grand Cholas’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Nellai Royal Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Toss Prediction

The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would range between 27°C and 32°C.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Murthy Batter S Shyam Sundar Batter P Nirmal Kumar Batter K Easwaran Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Sarvanna Kumar All-rounder Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper Kannan Vignesh Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder Antony Dhas (c) All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas lost their last game after two wins in the competition. They batted very poorly in the last game and scored 124 runs in 20 overs.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

Predicted Playing XI

R Kirubakar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter Mokit Hariharan Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Jain Bowler Ragupathy Simbarasan Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter SJ Arun Kumar Bowler Mohan Prasath Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings were the runners up in the last edition of the competition. They won their first two games but are coming from a loss in their last game. They bowled very poorly in the game and should be improving upon that.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

Trichy Grand Cholas are a strong team. They went against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game. Batting first, TGC scored 124 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. The top order collapsed pretty quickly. Sanjay Yadav scored 34 runs while Jafar Jamal chipped in an uneaten 41 from the deep order. The team could not defend this low target. Lyca Kovai Kings scored 125/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets. Athisayaraj Davidson took the only two wickets in the game for Trichy.

Nellai Royal Kings did not play their last fixture against Madurai as it was abandoned due to rain. Before that, Nellai Royal Kings clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings. Batting first in the game, Nellai Royal Kings amassed 167/7 in the game. It was a decent batting effort from the team. Arun Karthik scored 47 runs whereas Sonu Yadav remained unbeaten at 43 runs. However, their bowling order was very disappointing. Lyca Kovai Kings managed to score past the target without much resistance. They posted 172/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Emmanuel Cherian picked a single wicket for NRK.

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Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Batters

Sanjay Yadav to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Sanjay Yadav is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 186 runs in 4 games at an average of 62.00. He scored 34 runs in the last game.

Guruswamy Ajitesh to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Guruswamy Ajitesh is the top batter from Nellai Royal Kings. He has scored 92 runs in 3 games at an average of 30.66. He scored 17 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Bowlers

Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Athisayaraj Davidson has picked 6 wickets in 4 games so far in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Ragupathy Simbarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Ragupathy Sinbarasan picked 3 wickets in his first game of the season. He went on to pick 2 wickets in the second game. He did not get any wicket in the last game. He will make a strong return in the next game.